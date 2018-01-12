DFW’s top 50 high school Class of 2019 recruits

High school football ended just three weeks ago, so naturally we’re already excited for 2018.
Only seven months until the season kicks off, and the Class of 2019 is loaded.
Players of the year, stars on state champions, and some of the top-ranked athletes in the nation comprise the best of the current junior class in Dallas-Fort Worth. These are also the players that draw dozens of college recruiters to DFW during spring football drills.
With a help from 247Sports.com, here are the top 50 DFW football players for the Class of 2019.
1. DB Brian Williams, 6-0, 185, Dallas Bishop Dunne: One of five players in the Class of 2019 ranked 5-stars by 247Sports.com. Ranked the No. 1 safety in the nation. Holds 33 scholarship offers including Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Ohio State and more. He’s projected to commit with Texas, per 247Sports. Named ALL-USA Texas football defensive player of the year.
2. WR Theo Wease, 6-3, 195, Allen: One of five players in the Class of 2019 ranked 5-stars by 247Sports.com. Ranked the No. 5 receiver in the nation, fourth overall prospect in Texas. Recorded 53 catches, 852 yards, 14 TDs in 2017. Holds 36 scholarship offers, 33 from a Power Five school. He’s projected to commit to Oklahoma, per 247Sports.
3. TE Austin Stogner, 6-6, 230, Plano Prestonwood: Committed to Oklahoma. Also considered TCU, Texas A&M, Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and more. Ranked the No. 2 tight end in the nation. Recorded 10 TDs in 2017.
4. ATH Marquez Beason, 5-11, 175, Dallas Bishop Dunne: Holds 36 scholarship offers, 29 from a Power Five school. Ranked the No. 6 athlete in the nation, 10th overall prospect in Texas. Recorded 11 TDs in 2017.
5. LB/DL NaNa Osafo-Mensah, 6-4, 225, Nolan Catholic: Considering TCU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, UCLA, Texas, Baylor, Georgia, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Notre Dame and more. Ranked the No. 6 weak-side defensive end in the nation, 12th overall prospect in Texas. He’s projected to commit with LSU, per 247Sports.
6. WR Kameron Brown, 6-0, 170, Colleyville Heritage: Committed to UCLA. Also considered TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Alabama, Baylor, Georgia, LSU, Miami and more. Ranked the No. 17 receiver in the nation, 13th overall prospect in Texas. Recorded 71 catches, 1,147 yards, 20 TDs in 2017.
7. LB Marcel Brooks, 6-3, 200, Flower Mound Marcus: Considering TCU, Clemson, Alabama, Baylor, Florida, Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Michigan and more. He’s projected to commit with Oklahoma, per 247Sports. Ranked the No. 8 linebacker in the nation.
8. DB Demani Richardson, 6-1, 190, Waxahachie: Considering TCU, Texas, Baylor, Missouri and Georgia. Ranked the No. 5 safety in the nation. He’s projected to commit with the Longhorns, per 247Sports. Recorded 11 TDs in 2017.
9. DB Jalen Catalon, 5-9, 180, Mansfield Legacy: Considering TCU, Oklahoma, Texas, Stanford, Missouri, Ohio State, Arkansas and more. Ranked the No. 9 safety in the nation. He’s projected to commit with Clemson, per 247Sports. Voted Associated Press Class 5A all-state defensive player of the year when he was just a sophomore. Recorded 297 tackles, 12 INTs the past two seasons.
10. OL E.J. Ndoma-Ogar, 6-3, 305, Allen: Holds 32 scholarship offers, 27 from a Power Five school. Ranked the No. 6 offensive guard in the nation. He’s projected to commit with Oklahoma, per 247Sports.
11. DL Hunter Spears, 6-4, 280, Sachse: Considering TCU, Notre Dame, Baylor, Texas Tech, Alabama and more. Ranked the No. 11 defensive tackle in the nation. He’s projected to commit with the Irish, per 247Sports.
12. RB Titus Swen, 5-10, 205, Haslet Eaton: Holds offers from SMU, Kansas and Arizona State. Ranked the No. 14 running back in the nation. Recorded 459 carries, 3,086 yards, 39 TDs the past two seasons.
13. QB Grant Tisdale, 6-1, 205, Allen: Ranked the No. 6 dual-threat quarterback in the nation. Considering Ohio State, Baylor, Texas Tech, Utah, Oregon, Oklahoma State and more. Recorded 3,000 total yards, 42 TDs in 2017. He projected to commit with the Buckeyes, per 247Sports.
14. WR Trejan Bridges, 6-1, 185, Hebron. Committed to Oklahoma. Also considered Arkansas, Baylor, Wisconsin, Texas Tech, Utah, Washington State, Michigan State and Kansas. Recorded 13 TDs in 2017.
15. ATH Jeffery Carter, 6-0, 180, Aledo: Committed to Oklahoma. Also considered Baylor, Georgia, Texas Tech, Penn State, Houston, Oregon, Oklahoma State and Illinois.
16. WR Dylan Wright, 6-3, 195, West Mesquite: Considering TCU, Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, Baylor, Arkansas, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon and more. He’s projected to commit with the Sooners, per 247Sports.
17. DL Steven Parker, 6-4, 220, Dallas South Oak Cliff: Committed to Texas Tech. Also considered TCU, Baylor and UT-San Antonio. Ranked the No. 19 weak-side defensive end in the nation.
18. DB Anfernee Orji, 6-1, 200, Rockwall: Considering Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Utah. Recorded 84 tackles, 13 for loss, 4 sacks, 3 INTs, 6 pass deflections in 2017. He’s projected to commit with Vanderbilt, per 247Sports.
19. ATH Velton Gardner, 5-9, 170, Dallas Skyline: Considering Texas Tech, Kansas State, North Texas, Southern Miss, Bowling Green, Jackson State, Syracuse and Lafayette. Recorded 3,000 total yards, 30 TDs in 2017.
20. OL Justin Osborne, 6-4, 250, Flower Mound Marcus: Considering TCU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Michigan, Baylor, Arkansas and more. Ranked the No. 37 offensive tackle in the nation. He’s projected to commit with Oklahoma, per 247Sports.
21. DB Miles Williams, 6-0, 165, Mansfield: Holds an offer from SMU. Ranked the No. 30 safety in the nation, 50th overall prospect in Texas. Recorded 28 tackles, 2 INTs, 6 pass deflections in 2017.
22. RB Qualan Jones, 5-10, 210, Trinity Christian Cedar Hill: Drawing interest from TCU, Texas A&M and SMU. Ranked the No. 36 running back in the nation. Rushed for 1,200 yards, 18 TDs in 2017.
23. DB Jonathan McGill, 5-9, 170, Coppell: Considering SMU, UT-San Antonio, Stanford, Syracuse, Nevada and Bowling Green. Ranked the No. 31 safety in the nation. Recorded 80 tackles, 7 for loss, 10 pass deflections in 2017.
24. DL Jayden Jernigan, 6-1, 270, Allen: Considering Texas Tech, Washington, Arkansas State, Iowa State, Kansas, SMU and Oklahoma State. Ranked the No. 27 defensive tackle in the nation. He’s projected to commit with the Red Raiders, per 247Sports.
25. WR Donovan Ollie, 6-3, 180, Wylie: Drawing interest from Texas A&M, SMU, Notre Dame and Arkansas. Recorded 89 catches, 1,500 yards, 19 TDs the past two seasons.
26. WR La’Vontae Shenault, 6-0, 180, DeSoto: Considering TCU, SMU, West Virginia, Utah, Oklahoma State, North Texas, Kansas State, Illinois and Colorado. Recorded 60 catches, 791 yards, 6 TDs in 2017.
27. RB Andrew Henry, 5-9, 180, Allen: Drawing interest from SMU, Penn State, Houston and North Texas.
28. DL Isreal Isuman-Hundley, 6-5, 230, Argyle Liberty Christian: Offers from Baylor and Oklahoma State. Ranked the No. 33 weak-side defensive end in the nation.
29. DL Shemar Pearl, 6-4, 220, Plano West: Offers from Baylor, SMU, Georgia and Colorado. Ranked the No. 37 weak-side defensive end in the nation.
30. WR Jabari Khepera, 5-10, 180, Dallas Bishop Dunne: Offers from Kansas State, Mississippi State, Utah, UT-San Antonio, Illinois State and Jackson State.
31. WR/DB Ty DeArman, 5-11, 185, Arlington Bowie: Offers from Wisconsin and San Diego State. Recorded 990 total yards, 6 TDs, 64 tackles, 3 INTs, 4 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles in 2017.
32. DB Kyron White, 5-10, 170, Arlington: Offer from Baylor. Ranked the No. 42 safety in the nation.
33. WR Rashee Rice, 6-2, 175, Richland: Offers Texas Tech, SMU, Washington State and Tulsa. Recorded 1,200 yards, 15 TDs in 2017.
34. DB Deondre Dansby, 5-11, 180, Dallas South Oak Cliff: Offers from SMU, Arizona State, Houston, Navy and Jackson State.
35. DB Shilo Sanders, 6-0, 180, Sachse: Offers from Texas A&M, SMU, Syracuse, Central Florida, Oregon and Oregon State.
36. DL Colt Ellison, 6-4, 235, Aledo: Offers from TCU, Illinois, Texas State, UT-San Antonio and Tulsa. Recorded 186 tackles, 34 for loss, 23.5 sacks in 2017. Ranked the No. 46 weak-side defensive end in the nation.
37. DL Taurean Carter, 6-3, 250, Mansfield Legacy: Offers from SMU and Michigan State. Ranked the No. 44 strong-side defensive end in the nation, 91st overall prospect in Texas. Recorded 65 tackles, 16 for loss in 2017.
38. OL Chans Jones, 6-2, 310, Dallas Bishop Dunne: Offers from Kansas State, Syracuse and Central Florida. Ranked the No. 20 offensive guard in the nation.
39. QB Jacob Clark, 6-5, 210, Rockwall: Offers from TCU and Memphis. Ranked the No. 22 pro-style quarterback in the nation. Recorded 3,000 yards, 36 TDs in 2017.
40. RB Kyron Cumby, 5-7, 160, Plano: Offers from Kansas, Colorado and Texas State. Ranked the No. 8 all-purpose back in the nation, 99th overall prospect in Texas. Recorded 1,800 total yards, 22 TDs in 2017.
41. RB Justin Dinka, 5-11, 185, Flower Mound: Offers from Baylor, SMU, Houston, Missouri, Mississippi, Illinois and Indiana. Recorded 1,150 yards, 15 TDs in 2017.
42. DB Donavann Collins, 5-11, 170, Cedar Hill: Committed to TCU. Also considered SMU, Illinois, Memphis, New Mexico and Louisiana Tech.
43. WR Shamar Johnson, 5-10, 165, Richland: Offers from Texas Tech, SMU and Tulsa. Recorded 650 yards, 10 TDs in 2017.
44. WR Langston Anderson, 6-2, 190, Midlothian Heritage: Offers from Baylor, SMU and Mississippi. Recorded 850 yards, 9 TDs in 2017.
45. TE Jayce Medlock, 6-3, 205, DeSoto: Offers from Illinois and Jackson State. Ranked the No. 26 tight end in the nation.
46. RB Darrin Smith, 5-8, 180, Frisco Lone Star: Offer from Nebraska. Ranked the No. 10 all-purpose back in the nation. Rushed for 550 yards, 6 TDs in 2017.
47. LB Chance Cover, 6-2, 220, Nolan Catholic: Offer from Texas State. Drawing interest from TCU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Georgia and Arkansas. Recorded 112 tackles, 13 for loss in 2016.
48. K Caden Davis, Coppell: 6-1, 185, Committed to Texas A&M. Made 15 FGs, long of 51 yards. Made 63 of 65 PATs.
49. DB DeShawn Gaddie, 6-0, 170, Arlington Lamar: Drawing interest from Oklahoma.
50. RB/DB Anthony Watkins, 6-0, 180, FW South Hills: Offer from Masschusetts. Rushed for 1,500 yards, 23 TDs in 2017.
