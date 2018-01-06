More Videos

  • All-American suddenly not sold on Aggies

    Four-star linebacker DaShaun White, from Richland High, said new Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko would not recruit him when Elko was at Notre Dame.

Four-star linebacker DaShaun White, from Richland High, said new Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko would not recruit him when Elko was at Notre Dame. Eric Zarate ezarate@star-telegram.com
High School Football

Aggies might not be a lock for Richland’s star linebacker

By Eric Zarate

ezarate@star-telegram.com

January 06, 2018 07:02 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

SAN ANTONIO

Richland star and Army Bowl All-American DaShaun White was firmly committed to Texas A&M when the week began, but now he’s not so sure.

He said as much during post-game photo opportunities with fans who attended the 18th annual U.S. Army All-American Bowl at the Alamodome.

“I think it was a good sign, actually,” White said about the Aggies’ hiring of defensive coordinator Mike Elko Friday. “He had the opportunity to recruit me, though, you know, last spring. But he decided not to.”

White didn’t reply when asked a follow-up question, instead deciding to sign autographs and pose for pictures.

Moments later, a fan asked: Where ya headed?

“Don’t know right now,” White said.

Elko was Notre Dame’s DC in 2017, but spent three seasons before that as Wake Forest’s defensive coordinator. He competed each of those years against new Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher when Fisher led Florida State.

After Monday’s first Army Bowl practice, White said was committed to Texas A&M, but that he was also waiting to see who Fisher hired as defensive coordinator.

“Still waiting on that defensive coordinator job,” White said Monday. “I’m excited to see who it is because the way coach Fisher talks about him, he speaks very highly of him.”

Texans shine

On the field, White and several fellow Lone Star State players on the West team definitely knew what to do against the East squad — which the West beat, 17-16 before a record crowd of 41,017.

White, who started at outside linebacker, recorded two solo tackles and three assists. Houston Heights defensive back Jalen Green had a game-high six solo tackles, and Cibolo Steele cornerback Caden Sterns had two interceptions.

“I knew that Caden had it in him,” said White, “and then when they told us were playing Cover 1, I just knew he would get two or three just because I knew how rangy he is.”

On offense, Houston Bellaire Episcopal wideout Jaylen Waddle caught three passes for 52 yards, including what proved to the game-winning 2-yard touchdown catch with 7:32 left in the fourth quarter.

“It was a lot of fun competing, top-level competing,” White said. “To see all those guys make top level plays. I’m just happy to be in this experience.”

Saturday’s live TV commits

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (Mater Dei High School, Santa Ana, Calif.) — USC; LB J.J. Peterson (Colquitt County High School, Moltrie, Ga.) — Tennessee; CB Brendan Radley-Hiles (IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.) — Oklahoma; WR Rondale Moore (Trinity High School, Louisville, Ky.) — Purdue; OG Chris Murray (Mater Dei) — UCLA; and DB Kelvin Joseph (Scotlandville Magnet High School, Baton Rouge, La.) — LSU.

St. Brown also spoke in German and French before donning a Southern Cal cap.

“Lastly I would like to thank all the coaches that worked with me,” he said.

Justin Northwest offensive lineman Darrell Simpson, who signed with Oklahoma last month, said he enjoyed the drama of the nationally-televised commitments.

“That’s just like a crazy thing that you look for because you never know how you can get a player over to your school,” Simpson said of Radley-Hiles. “Just knowing he’s a five-star and dual-threat player. He knows how to handle the run and the pass. I had no idea he was going to do that. It was exciting to see him commit to us.”

