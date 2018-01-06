JJ Peterson
Prized football recruit JJ Peterson commits to Tennessee

By Eric Zarate

ezarate@star-telegram.com

January 06, 2018 12:37 PM

LB J.J. Peterson

Colquitt County High School, Moltrie, Ga.

6-1.5, 210 pounds

Top choices: Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia

From the U.S. Army All-American Bowl game program: Peterson is a versatile player filled with explosive play making ability who can hit hard and strong. Coaches can use his versatility all over the defense, both at inside linebacker and outside linebacker. He comes off blocks very well and has the instinct to track the ball and chase it down, as well as swatting a pass or two down with an outstanding vertical leap.

