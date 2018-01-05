More Videos

  • Top underclassmen converge on the Alamodome

    Football skills were in abundance at the U.S. Army National Combine as 600 players were tested on speed, agility and some dazzling 1-on-1 competition drills as part of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Football skills were in abundance at the U.S. Army National Combine as 600 players were tested on speed, agility and some dazzling 1-on-1 competition drills as part of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. Eric Zarate ezarate@star-telegram.com
Football skills were in abundance at the U.S. Army National Combine as 600 players were tested on speed, agility and some dazzling 1-on-1 competition drills as part of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

High School Football

Fort Worth-area football recruits take part in U.S. Army National Combine

By Eric Zarate

ezarate@star-telegram.com

January 05, 2018 07:10 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

SAN ANTONIO

High school football recruits from across the nation — 600 in all — descended upon the Alamodome turf Friday for the U.S. Army National Combine.

The event tested measurable skills (40-yard dash, two shuttle drills, vertical and vertical jumps), but the 1-on-1 competition drills really revved up the day’s spectators.

Austin Bowie junior wideout Elijah Higgins dazzled evaluators and football fans with a one-handed catch and other strong grabs against coverage.

Mansfield Timberview sophomore defensive back Jalen Kimber was among the combine participants.

“As a DB if you are not a student of the game you will be a loser of the game,” Kimber posted on Twitter the day before the combine. “There’s a reason its called and island.”

Participants also attended college recruiting seminars, as well as sessions focusing on leadership and team-building.

Other area players at the combine were All Saints junior offensive lineman David Beck, Crowley junior defensive lineman Mykol Clark, Godley junior defensive back Ian Mapes, and Crowley sophomore DB Bryson Bonds.

Sideline access was limited, but NBA legend David Robinson was among the few.

“Just checking out some of the players,” Robinson said. “My son [Corey] attended five years ago, then he was in the Army All-American game. This was a great experience for him.”

Robinson’s three sons attended San Antonio Christian School, and he was at the combine with SACS athletic director Brandon Parrott. SACS receiver Caleb Durham and DB Brandon Rashard participated in the combine.

The nationally-televised game is at noon on NBC.

By the numbers

9 former Army Bowl players taken in the 2007 NFL Draft first round

10 have been NFL Rookie of the Year, including Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

16 have been Heisman Trophy finalists

38 taken in the 2010 NFL Draft

43 have been Super Bowl Champions

49 have been top-15 NFL Draft picks

82 were first-round NFL Draft picks

132 have been Pro Bowlers

223 were on NFL rosters as of last month

351 have been NFL Draft picks

400-plus alumni are current NCAA players

