Nation’s top high school cornerback eying six schools; will visit LSU and Alabama

Cornerback Patrick Surtain Jr., the top unsigned player at the U.S. Amy All-American Bowl, said Wednesday that six teams remain his favorites.
Recruiting website 247sports.com lists LSU, Alabama, Clemson, Florida and Ohio State. Surtain added Florida State.
“FSU is still in the mix,” he said. “I’ve been talking to all the coaches Those [six] schools still be hitting me up, still want me to take officials up there. I have a great bond with all these coaches, so they’ve been hitting me up.”
Surtain is regarded as the top cornerback in the nation, and he’s No. 6 overall on 247sports.
Never miss a local story.
He has official visits — OVs the players call them — at LSU on Jan. 12 and at Alabama on Jan. 19. National Signing Day is Feb. 7.
“I’m taking four officials, so the last two I’m still undecided,” he added.
Last month’s early signing period, Dec. 20-22, was never really a consideration, he said.
“I wanted to take my time as much as possible,” said the five-star recruit and East teamer for the U.S. Army Bowl. “Especially with these officials coming up. So I could actually know what the schools are about, what their depth is and what their needs are.”
Experts say LSU is Surtain’s favorite.
Asked if ‘LSU is up there?’ He said, “Yeah.”
Despite a steady barrage of recording devices thrust at Surtain during Wednesday’s 30 minutes of media access, he remains low key.
“I don’t really worry about it because, you know, I’m going to the next level,” he said. “After this high school stuff, I know I have to go in and compete. It’s not all these rankings and stuff. I’ve just got to go in and compete and show what I’m about.”
Surtain’s father is a high school coach at American Heritage School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Dad was also an NFL defensive back from 1998 to 2008, and a three-time Pro Bowl selection.
“I’m going to decide a week before, talk about it with my parents, on what school fits best for me because it’s a big decision for me — going for the next three to four years,” Surtain Jr. said. “Now I’ve just got to pray about it, and talk about it with my parents.”
The great outdoors
Alamo City temperatures exceeding 50 degrees for the first time this year on Wednesday, so players made an afternoon trip to Six Flag Fiesta Texas amusement park.
“I like Six Flags, but I don’t like the cold, and the cold outweighs my love for Six Flags,” said Richland linebacker DaShaun White beforehand. “I’m going to be wrapped up in about three jackets about four pair of sweats, and I’ll try to have some fun, but if I’m cold then I will be sitting inside.”
Comments