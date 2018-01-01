Texans highlight both high school All-American games

Some of the best high school football players in the country are set to meet in two All-American games this week. The Under Armour All-American Game is schedule for 5 p.m. Thursday from Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The U.S. Army All-American Bowl is scheduled for noon Saturday at the Alamobowl in San Antonio and will air live on NBC.
The state of Texas will be represented by 28 top recruits between the two games, including 17 in Orlando. Among the 28 Texas All-Americans, two come from Tarrant County area schools. Offensive lineman Darrell Simpson from Northwest and linebacker DaShaun White from Richland are playing in San Antonio. They’re both spoken for — Simpson to Oklahoma and White to Texas A&M. Six players are still undecided.
U.S. Army All-American Bowl
Player
Pos.
High School
College
Karsten Battles
LS
San Antonio Johnson
Oregon (Committed)
Colten Blanton
OL
Cypress Ranch
A&M (Committed)
Anthony Cook
DB
Houston Lamar
Texas (Committed)
Brennan Eagles
WR
Houston Taylor
Texas (Committed)
Jalen Green
DB
Houston Heights
Texas (Committed)
Luke Matthews
OL
Missouri Elkins
A&M (Committed)
Leon O’Neal
DB
Cypress Springs
A&M, OU
Darrell Simpson
OL
Justin Northwest
Oklahoma (Committed)
Caden Sterns
DB
Cibolo Steele
Texas (Committed)
Jaylen Waddle
WR
Houston Episcopal
A&M, Ala., FSU, UT
DaShaun White
LB
Richland
A&M (Committed)
Never miss a local story.
Under Armor All-American Game
Players
Pos.
High School
College
Justin Mader
LS
Magnolia
Air Force, Army, Southern Ark.
Seth Small
K
Katy
A&M (Signed)
Tevailance Hunt
WR
Texarkana Texas
TCU (Signed)
Maurice Washington
RB
Cedar Hill Trinity
LSU, Missouri, Ohio State, Ole Miss, USC
Calvin Avery
DT
Dallas Bishop Dunne
Illinois (Signed)
Malcolm Epps
TE-Y
Houston Dekaney
Texas (Signed)
Keaontay Ingram
RB
Carthage
Texas (Committed)
Byron Hanspard
CB
DeSoto
Baylor (Signed)
D'Shawn Jamison
CB
Houston Lamar
Texas (Signed)
Al'vonte Woodard
WR
Houston Lamar
Texas (Signed)
Tommy Bush
WR
Schertz Clemens
Georgia, Michigan St., Baylor
Jalen Preston
WR
Manvel
A&M (Committed)
DeMarvion Overshown
S
Arp
Texas (Signed)
Keondre Coburn
DT
Houston Westfield
Texas (Committed)
Mustapha Muhammad
TE-Y
Missouri City Ridge Point
Michigan (Signed)
Joshua Moore
ATH
Yoakum
FSU, Oregon, A&M
B.J. Foster
S
Angleton
Texas (Signed)
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments