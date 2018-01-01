Richland LB Dashaun White is one of the top players in the country.
High School Football

Texans highlight both high school All-American games

By Stefan Stevenson

January 01, 2018 03:30 PM

Some of the best high school football players in the country are set to meet in two All-American games this week. The Under Armour All-American Game is schedule for 5 p.m. Thursday from Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The U.S. Army All-American Bowl is scheduled for noon Saturday at the Alamobowl in San Antonio and will air live on NBC.

The state of Texas will be represented by 28 top recruits between the two games, including 17 in Orlando. Among the 28 Texas All-Americans, two come from Tarrant County area schools. Offensive lineman Darrell Simpson from Northwest and linebacker DaShaun White from Richland are playing in San Antonio. They’re both spoken for — Simpson to Oklahoma and White to Texas A&M. Six players are still undecided.

U.S. Army All-American Bowl

Player

Pos.

High School

College

Karsten Battles

LS

San Antonio Johnson

Oregon (Committed)

Colten Blanton

OL

Cypress Ranch

A&M (Committed)

Anthony Cook

DB

Houston Lamar

Texas (Committed)

Brennan Eagles

WR

Houston Taylor

Texas (Committed)

Jalen Green

DB

Houston Heights

Texas (Committed)

Luke Matthews

OL

Missouri Elkins

A&M (Committed)

Leon O’Neal

DB

Cypress Springs

A&M, OU

Darrell Simpson

OL

Justin Northwest

Oklahoma (Committed)

Caden Sterns

DB

Cibolo Steele

Texas (Committed)

Jaylen Waddle

WR

Houston Episcopal

A&M, Ala., FSU, UT

DaShaun White

LB

Richland

A&M (Committed)

Under Armor All-American Game

Players

Pos.

High School

College

Justin Mader

LS

Magnolia

Air Force, Army, Southern Ark.

Seth Small

K

Katy

A&M (Signed)

Tevailance Hunt

WR

Texarkana Texas

TCU (Signed)

Maurice Washington

RB

Cedar Hill Trinity

LSU, Missouri, Ohio State, Ole Miss, USC

Calvin Avery

DT

Dallas Bishop Dunne

Illinois (Signed)

Malcolm Epps

TE-Y

Houston Dekaney

Texas (Signed)

Keaontay Ingram

RB

Carthage

Texas (Committed)

Byron Hanspard

CB

DeSoto

Baylor (Signed)

D'Shawn Jamison

CB

Houston Lamar

Texas (Signed)

Al'vonte Woodard

WR

Houston Lamar

Texas (Signed)

Tommy Bush

WR

Schertz Clemens

Georgia, Michigan St., Baylor

Jalen Preston

WR

Manvel

A&M (Committed)

DeMarvion Overshown

S

Arp

Texas (Signed)

Keondre Coburn

DT

Houston Westfield

Texas (Committed)

Mustapha Muhammad

TE-Y

Missouri City Ridge Point

Michigan (Signed)

Joshua Moore

ATH

Yoakum

FSU, Oregon, A&M

B.J. Foster

S

Angleton

Texas (Signed)

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

