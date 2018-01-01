Texans highlight both high school All-American games

Some of the best high school football players in the country are set to meet in two All-American games this week. The Under Armour All-American Game is schedule for 5 p.m. Thursday from Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The U.S. Army All-American Bowl is scheduled for noon Saturday at the Alamobowl in San Antonio and will air live on NBC.

The state of Texas will be represented by 28 top recruits between the two games, including 17 in Orlando. Among the 28 Texas All-Americans, two come from Tarrant County area schools. Offensive lineman Darrell Simpson from Northwest and linebacker DaShaun White from Richland are playing in San Antonio. They’re both spoken for — Simpson to Oklahoma and White to Texas A&M. Six players are still undecided.

U.S. Army All-American Bowl

Player Pos. High School College Karsten Battles LS San Antonio Johnson Oregon (Committed) Colten Blanton OL Cypress Ranch A&M (Committed) Anthony Cook DB Houston Lamar Texas (Committed) Brennan Eagles WR Houston Taylor Texas (Committed) Jalen Green DB Houston Heights Texas (Committed) Luke Matthews OL Missouri Elkins A&M (Committed) Leon O’Neal DB Cypress Springs A&M, OU Darrell Simpson OL Justin Northwest Oklahoma (Committed) Caden Sterns DB Cibolo Steele Texas (Committed) Jaylen Waddle WR Houston Episcopal A&M, Ala., FSU, UT DaShaun White LB Richland A&M (Committed)

Under Armor All-American Game

Players Pos. High School College Justin Mader LS Magnolia Air Force, Army, Southern Ark. Seth Small K Katy A&M (Signed) Tevailance Hunt WR Texarkana Texas TCU (Signed) Maurice Washington RB Cedar Hill Trinity LSU, Missouri, Ohio State, Ole Miss, USC Calvin Avery DT Dallas Bishop Dunne Illinois (Signed) Malcolm Epps TE-Y Houston Dekaney Texas (Signed) Keaontay Ingram RB Carthage Texas (Committed) Byron Hanspard CB DeSoto Baylor (Signed) D'Shawn Jamison CB Houston Lamar Texas (Signed) Al'vonte Woodard WR Houston Lamar Texas (Signed) Tommy Bush WR Schertz Clemens Georgia, Michigan St., Baylor Jalen Preston WR Manvel A&M (Committed) DeMarvion Overshown S Arp Texas (Signed) Keondre Coburn DT Houston Westfield Texas (Committed) Mustapha Muhammad TE-Y Missouri City Ridge Point Michigan (Signed) Joshua Moore ATH Yoakum FSU, Oregon, A&M B.J. Foster S Angleton Texas (Signed)

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST