Why this hard-hitting football standout doesn’t really mind playing for his dad

It can’t always be easy to be coached by your own father, but Mansfield Lake Ridge defensive end Parker Turley makes the most of it.
Robert Turley, Parker’s father, is an assistant coach for the Lake Ridge football team, and Parker said it works out well for both of them.
“My dad being my coach is fun, because he understands how to coach me, and it is very enjoyable to play for him,” Turley said. “He also expects more out of me and shows me tough love out on the field. He expects me to be a leader, so I just go out there and play hard.”
And Turley, who was offered by Texas Wesleyan shortly after the Eagles’ exit from the playoffs, certainly knows how to make an impact.
In the Eagles’ third-round victory over Prosper earlier this month, Turley intercepted a pass at the end of the second half that led to a Lake Ridge score.
Turley was quick to give credit to his teammates and coaches for the victory.
“We knew it was going to be a dogfight,” Turley said. “We just battled and played for each other, and we took the game one play at a time. We worried about doing our jobs, and we just played our hearts out, following a great game plan that the coaches put together. We played Lake Ridge football and played for each other.”
But Turley’s crucial pick, like other important plays, was still a very special moment in the game.
“Running to the sidelines after a big play to celebrate with my dad just makes the game more enjoyable because I know there will be a smile on his face,” Turley said.
The Lake Ridge senior said the biggest challenge he has had to overcome is switching positions from quarterback to defensive end.
“I learned the position on the fly because I was expected to play as a junior last year,” Turley said. “I worked hard and worked on drills on my own that whole summer. I overcame that obstacle because my teammates helped me learn the plays and work on my technique. That is a huge reason why I overcame that challenge on the field.”
Turley said that something people may not know about him is that he is a massive fan of college basketball.
“I spend a lot of time watching games and doing stats,” Turley said. “I love to watch the Duke Blue Devils because I am a huge fan. College basketball is one of my passions and someday I hope to be a college basketball announcer like Jay Bilas.”
Coach Kirk Thor said Turley’s play against Prosper was huge for the Eagles and said that Lake Ridge senior has been exactly the kind of player that coaches love to have on their teams throughout his time at Lake Ridge.
“He brings a great work ethic and team-first attitude,” Thor said.
Turley’s favorites
Favorite athlete: Kris Bryant
Favorite sports team: Duke Blue Devils basketball
Favorite food: Quesadillas
Favorite movie: Breaking the Press
Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds
Book currently reading: The Road, by Cormac McCarthy
Favorite musical performer: John Legend
