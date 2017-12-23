Allen secures fifth title in 10 years behind Sturges’ monster outing

More Videos 0:33 Aledo's last lead Pause 1:11 Allen defense delivers 0:29 RAW: Monterren Parks is money for Aledo 0:36 Four-star SGP safety: TCU a 'full package' 1:48 Great Scot! The Highland Park Scots do it again 1:24 She got clobbered on her first kick attempt; now she'll play in a championship game 1:52 Kennedale unable to solve Carthage 2:04 John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game 1:32 Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:44 Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Allen defense delivers The Eagles forced four turnovers, including a defensive TD on the first snap, to help the Eagles win the 6A Division I state championship 35-33 over Lake Travis. The Eagles forced four turnovers, including a defensive TD on the first snap, to help the Eagles win the 6A Division I state championship 35-33 over Lake Travis. Shawn Smajstrla ssmajstrla@star-telegram.com

The Eagles forced four turnovers, including a defensive TD on the first snap, to help the Eagles win the 6A Division I state championship 35-33 over Lake Travis. Shawn Smajstrla ssmajstrla@star-telegram.com