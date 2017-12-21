Newton’s big second half leads to 3A Division II crown

Josh Foster threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as Newton scored the game’s final 26 points to defeat Gunter 40-16 in the Class 3A Division II state championship Thursday at AT&T Stadium.
The Eagles capped off an undefeated season, finishing 15-0 in front of 12,636 fans. Gunter (15-1) won last year’s 3A Division II title. Newton limited the Tigers, the second-ranked offense in 3A, to a season-low in points and only 184 yards.
Newton was able to overcome two turnovers to open the second half, which led to Gunter taking its only lead at 16-14 with 8:15 to go in the third quarter.
Newton came in with the top-ranked offense, averaging 53 points per game. The Eagles put on an offensive performance in the second half, finishing with 540 total yards.
Foster threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to Noah Williams, the game’s offensive MVP, on the final play of the third quarter to take a 20-14 lead, and the Tigers never trailed again. Williams finished with five receptions for 143 yards and two TDs.
Newton senior linebacker Corbin Foster was the defensive MVP, recording five solo tackles, 10 assists and a sack. The Eagles had three touchdowns of 60 yards or more and outscored Gunter 20-0 in the fourth quarter.
