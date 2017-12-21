Brock football scuttled by Rockdale in 3A Division I title game

For the opening 13 minutes it looked like Brock would cruise to its second UIL state championship in three years, but somewhere in the second quarter Rockdale flipped a switch and dominated its way to a 45-29 victory in front of 12,636 in the Class 3A Division I championship game Thursday at AT&T Stadium.
Brock (13-3) couldn’t have started much better. The Eagles took just three plays to open the scoring when Dawson Littlepage exploded for a 60-yard touchdown run.
After forcing a Rockdale punt, Brock was back in the end zone in just two more plays, a 1-yard leap by Littlepage after Tanner Patino had gone 52 yards the snap prior.
It was 21-0 Eagles after the defense recovered a fumbled snap and Littlepage again finished with another 1-yard run less than a minute into the second quarter.
Then the Tigers (13-3) woke up. And came roaring back.
Over the course of the next 7:17, Rockdale would score on four consecutive drives to stun the Brock faithful and take a 28-21 lead into halftime.
“I’ve never seen a momentum swing like that,” Brock coach Chad Worrell said after the game.
Rockdale held the Brock offense to 12 plays for 46 yards and a fumble over its final four drives of the first half, after surrendering 173 yards and three scores on the Eagles’ first four possessions.
The Tigers kept their collective foot on the gas, opening the second half with a 39-yard touchdown run from offensive MVP Torry Locklin, who finished the game with 256 yards on 32 carries with three scores. He also threw for 202 yards and a touchdown.
Rockdale took its biggest lead at 45-21 before Patino got in the end zone late on a 52-yard rush.
Jaquayln Crawford was named defensive MVP, but also played a big role on offense with touchdowns rushing, receiving and passing.
Patino led Brock with 161 yards and a TD on 15 carries. Littlepage rushed 11 times for 94 yards and three scores.
