Keller Fossil Ridge lands two on 6A Associated Press All-state football team

Keller Fossil Ridge placed two players on the 2017 Associated Press Class 6A all-state football team, which was announced Thursday, while Keller Central and Southlake Carroll had a player each make the elite squad.

Fossil Ridge wide receiver Stefan Cobbs and defensive lineman Arnold Saidov made the first team, as did Central linebacker Richard Silva and Carroll offensive lineman Matt Leehan.

“That is awesome,” Fossil Ridge coach Tony Baccarini said.

Silva is a sophomore, and the other three are seniors. Selection to the AP team, chosen by a statewide panel of voters, is based on regular-season statistics only.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The only sophomores to make the first-team list are Silva and Houston King defensive back Bryson Washington (6 blocked kicks, 5 INTs, 4 defensive TDs, 56 tackles, 23 pass deflections).

Waco Midway senior quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who signed with Oklahoma on Wednesday, is the 6A Offensive Player of the Year. He passed for 2,791 yards and 36 touchdowns, and rushed for 781 yards with 12 TDs.

Midway (15-0) meets Houston Cypress Fairbanks (14-0) in the UIL 6A Division II state title game at 7 p.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium.

Austin Westlake defensive end Braden Cassity, an Oklahoma State signee Wednesday, is the Defensive Player of the Year. He recorded 106 tackles, 10 sacks and 15 tackles for loss.

“Absolutely pumped to be named First Team All-State and Defensive player of the year,” Cassity posted on Twitter.

Read More undefined

More Videos 2:04 John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game Pause 1:32 Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side 1:48 Great Scot! The Highland Park Scots do it again 0:29 Hugs and smiles abound for Jones family at AT&T Stadium 0:36 Four-star SGP safety: TCU a 'full package' 1:24 She got clobbered on her first kick attempt; now she'll play in a championship game 1:52 Kennedale unable to solve Carthage 2:03 Arlington Lamar's Bobby Brown closing in on commitment 1:03 Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dragons headed to state quarterfinals Carroll won a back and forth battle with Arlington 28-24 in the 6A Division II regional round. Dragons headed to state quarterfinals Carroll won a back and forth battle with Arlington 28-24 in the 6A Division II regional round. Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

Area AP First-team selections

OL Matt Leehan, Southlake Carroll, Sr.: 95 percent grade, 100 knockdowns, 0 sacks allowed

WR Stefan Cobbs, Keller Fossil Ridge, Sr.: 62 receptions, 1,276 yds, 24 TDs

DL Arnold Saidov, Keller Fossil Ridge, Sr.: 67 tackles, 13 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 4 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries

LB Richard Silva, Keller Central, Soph.: 138 tackles, 7 TFL, 13 sacks, 2 forced fumbles