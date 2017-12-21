Earning a trip to Arlington was quite a distance for some teams

When the wheels on the bus rolled to a stop deep in the bowels of AT&T Stadium Wednesday morning, Class 1A Six-man football team Balmorhea High stood alone as the team most traveled during the 2017 playoffs.
In just five post-season games, the Bears logged 2,154 miles, including the 892-mile round trip from the tiny Turner County community in far West Texas to Arlington.
That distance is about 228 miles more than South Texas juggernaut Refugio, but well off the misery the Bobcats faced this season thanks to Hurricane Harvey.
“We didn’t play our first home game until the eighth game of the season,” Refugio head coach Jason Herring said. “I can’t even begin to put into words or try to explain what this season’s been like.
Never miss a local story.
“I don’t think we ever worried about whether we would still be playing in Week 17 because in all honesty, every week was Week 17 around here. I’ve learned more from these young men about resiliency in the last couple of months, than I have in 25 years of coaching football.”
Refugio played just two home games all season and lost one game all together thanks to the super storm that came ashore in late August.
The area of Refugio County got the brunt of Harvey’s eye-wall storm with winds whipping at Category 4 speeds.
The Bobcats didn’t play their first game until Sept. 8, a 35-28 road win over Goliad.
“And let me tell you something about that game,” Herring said. “Our boys were gone 14 days from us.
“We had clean up to do, rebuilding projects. I knew if we could get them in here and get back to football, that would start the process for everyone. They showed up out of shape and tired from everything, went up to Goliad, played their hearts out and got a narrow win against a great football team.”
Refugio was 5-1 on the season before getting an Oct. 27 home game against Kenedy.
In total, the Bobcats tacked on another 518 miles in regular season travel for the seven road games.
Unfortunately Balmorhea lost to Strawn, 78-42, and Mart beat Refugio, 34-21.
TOP THREE TRAVEL MILES
Balmorhea 2,154 miles
Refugio 1,926
West-Orange Stark 1,818
DISTANCE FROM AT&T STADIUM
Gail Borden County 276
Jonesboro 118
Balmorhea 446
Strawn 93
Mart 117
Refugio 347
Kennedale 16
Carthage 177
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 211
West Orange-Stark 327
Highland Park 22
Manvel 302
Aledo 33
College Station 188
Allen 44
Austin Lake Travis 206
Waco Midway 109
Houston Cypress Fairbanks 255
Comments