Aledo's Jay Miller (1) can't hang on to a second quarter third down pass, shoved out of bounds by CS Harrison Wellmann (14) as the College Station Cougars beat the the Aledo Bearcats 20-19, Saturday, December 23, 2017. The two teams met for the Class 5A Division II state championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Aledo's Jay Miller (1) can't hang on to a second quarter third down pass, shoved out of bounds by CS Harrison Wellmann (14) as the College Station Cougars beat the the Aledo Bearcats 20-19, Saturday, December 23, 2017. The two teams met for the Class 5A Division II state championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Aledo's Jay Miller (1) can't hang on to a second quarter third down pass, shoved out of bounds by CS Harrison Wellmann (14) as the College Station Cougars beat the the Aledo Bearcats 20-19, Saturday, December 23, 2017. The two teams met for the Class 5A Division II state championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

High School Football

Texas high school football state championship headquarters: Previews, storylines, recruits, predictions, recaps and more!

By William Wilkerson

wwilkerson@star-telegram.com

December 20, 2017 12:07 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Christmas is finally here for fans of Texas high school football.

Over the next four days the UIL will crown 12 state champions at AT&T Stadium, and the Star-Telegram will be there for all of them. Save yourself some time and bookmark this page right now as you won’t want to miss out on any of our coverage.

Hopefully you’ll be able to find everything you could want to know about these terrific matchups right here.

Thank you for reading the Star-Telegram!

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Here’s the schedule

Wednesday

1A DI – Gail Borden County (14-0) vs. Jonesboro (13-1), 11 a.m.

1A DII – Balmorhea (13-0) vs. Strawn (15-0), 2 p.m.

2A DI – Mart (14-1) vs. Refugio (13-1), 7 p.m.

Thursday

2A DII – Muenster (15-0) vs. Tenaha (15-0), 11 a.m.

3A DI – Brock (13-2) vs. Rockdale (12-3), 3 p.m.

3A DII – Gunter (15-0) vs. Newton (14-0), 7 p.m.

Friday

4A DI – Kennedale (14-1) vs. Carthage (15-0), 11 a.m.

4A DII – Texarkana Pleasant Grove (15-0) vs. West Orange-Stark (13-0), 3 p.m.

5A DI – Dallas Highland Park (14-1) vs. Manvel (14-0), 7 p.m.

Saturday

5A DII – Aledo (15-0) vs. College Station (13-2), 11 a.m.

6A DI – Allen (15-0) vs. Austin Lake Travis (13-2), 3 p.m.

6A DII – Waco Midway (15-0) vs. Cy-Fair (14-0), 7 p.m.

__________________________________________________

How each team reached the state championship: See who each finalist defeated in their semifinal

__________________________________________________

ROAD TO ARLINGTON

Wednesday’s games

Thursday’s games

Friday’s games

Saturday’s games

STORYLINES

Female kicker Nava won’t let Texas state football history get in her way: She’s believed to be first female football player to ever play in UIL state championship game.

More Videos

RAW: Monterren Parks is money for Aledo 0:29

RAW: Monterren Parks is money for Aledo

Pause
John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game 2:04

John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game

Great Scot! The Highland Park Scots do it again 1:48

Great Scot! The Highland Park Scots do it again

She got clobbered on her first kick attempt; now she'll play in a championship game 1:24

She got clobbered on her first kick attempt; now she'll play in a championship game

Four-star SGP safety: TCU a 'full package' 0:36

Four-star SGP safety: TCU a 'full package'

Capping off an upset with back-to-back pick-6 plays 1:14

Capping off an upset with back-to-back pick-6 plays

Hugs and smiles abound for Jones family at AT&T Stadium 0:29

Hugs and smiles abound for Jones family at AT&T Stadium

Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area 1:03

Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area

Strawn kicker makes history 0:31

Strawn kicker makes history

K-Lani Nava makes history, wins state title with Strawn 1:44

K-Lani Nava makes history, wins state title with Strawn

  • She got clobbered on her first kick attempt; now she'll play in a championship game

    K-Lani Nava is the five-foot two and a half inch kicker for Strawn High School. Strawn plays for a state title at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday. Both she and her coach, Dewaine Lee, say "it's just a regular game".

She got clobbered on her first kick attempt; now she'll play in a championship game

K-Lani Nava is the five-foot two and a half inch kicker for Strawn High School. Strawn plays for a state title at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday. Both she and her coach, Dewaine Lee, say "it's just a regular game".

Brad Loper Special

Brock football adds to the school’s winning ways

Kennedale RB duo ready to prove their worth against state’s No. 1 back

The state of Texas plays its state title games at AT&T Stadium. Where does the rest of the country play theirs? Find out here!

The best defense of all-time? This team could be?

Schools go from wind mills and a cemetery as stadium backdrops to AT&T Stadium

Just how far did teams travel throughout the state playoffs? One team traveled over 2,000 miles.

Recruits to watch in Friday’s games

“Big Game James” a force in the middle for defending champion Aledo

Saturday’s recruits to know

PICKS

Find out who we think wins it all this week at AT&T Stadium!

POLLS

Vote for the winner of the 1A DI state title game between Gail Borden County and Jonesboro

Vote for the winner of the 1A DII state title game between Balmorhea and Strawn

Vote for the winner of the 2A DI state title game between Mart and Refugio

Vote for the winner of the 2A DII state title game between Muenster and Tenaha

Vote for the winner of the 3A DI state title game between Brock and Rockdale

Vote for the winner of the 3A DII state title game between Gunter and Newton

Vote for the winner of the 4A DI state title game between Kennedale and Carthage

Vote for the winner of the 4A DII state title game between West Orange-Stark and Texarkana Pleasant Grove

Vote for the winner of the 5A DI state title game between Dallas Highland Park and Manvel

Vote for the winner of the 5A DII state title game between Aledo and College Station

Vote for the winner of the 6A DI state title game between Allen and Austin Lake Travis

Vote for the winner of the 6A DII state title game between Cy-Fair and Waco Midway

RECAPS AND MORE

Strawn ends historic season with six-man state football title

Watch K-Lani Nava kick her way into the history books

Mart’s big second quarter leads to 2A DI title

Muenster savors first football state title with close win over Tenaha

Newton’s big second half leads to 3A Division II crown

Kennedale’s magic finally runs out against Carthage

Jerry Jones grandson has record-setting performance in Highland Park comeback win

A supernova of a championship game, a bunch of teams go perfect, and girl power!

Highlights and headaches in Aledo’s 20-19 loss to College Station

EARLY SIGNING PERIOD HEADQUARTERS

While state championship games have 12 teams anxious this week, there are recruits from all over the state nervously weighing their options as to whether or not they should sign their National Letter of Intent during the early signing period from Dec. 20-22.

Check out our coverage of the early signing period right here!

Check out the names of over 75 recruits expected to sign this week

A list of TCU’s commitments and their signing period plans

Anonymous survey: Is the early signing period a good or bad thing?

Uncharted Territory: Football recruits sign early, or play the waiting game

Finally, some good news headed Tom Herman’s way this week

Can Jimbo Fisher hang on to Kevin Sumlin’s commitments?

Get the scoop on Texas Tech recruiting

Does Matt Rhule have Baylor moving in right direction?

All-Saints WR Robinson to sign with Sooners this week

Arlington Martin DE expected to sign with Kansas State this week

Fort Worth Eastern Hills LB expected to sign with the Longhorns this week

Mizzou commit Knox wants ‘chance to play Alabama’

TCU recruiting soaring with No. 2 dual-threat QB Justin Rogers on board

Four-star South Grand Prairie safety charts own path to college football, TCU

More Videos

RAW: Monterren Parks is money for Aledo 0:29

RAW: Monterren Parks is money for Aledo

Pause
John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game 2:04

John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game

Great Scot! The Highland Park Scots do it again 1:48

Great Scot! The Highland Park Scots do it again

She got clobbered on her first kick attempt; now she'll play in a championship game 1:24

She got clobbered on her first kick attempt; now she'll play in a championship game

Four-star SGP safety: TCU a 'full package' 0:36

Four-star SGP safety: TCU a 'full package'

Capping off an upset with back-to-back pick-6 plays 1:14

Capping off an upset with back-to-back pick-6 plays

Hugs and smiles abound for Jones family at AT&T Stadium 0:29

Hugs and smiles abound for Jones family at AT&T Stadium

Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area 1:03

Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area

Strawn kicker makes history 0:31

Strawn kicker makes history

K-Lani Nava makes history, wins state title with Strawn 1:44

K-Lani Nava makes history, wins state title with Strawn

  • Four-star SGP safety: TCU a 'full package'

    South Grand Prairie safety safety Atanza Vongor details how TCU stood out for him in recruiting. The four-star safety is expected to sign on the first day of the early signing period.

Four-star SGP safety: TCU a 'full package'

South Grand Prairie safety safety Atanza Vongor details how TCU stood out for him in recruiting. The four-star safety is expected to sign on the first day of the early signing period.

cmendez@star-telegram.com cmendez@star-telegram.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

RAW: Monterren Parks is money for Aledo 0:29

RAW: Monterren Parks is money for Aledo

Pause
John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game 2:04

John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game

Great Scot! The Highland Park Scots do it again 1:48

Great Scot! The Highland Park Scots do it again

She got clobbered on her first kick attempt; now she'll play in a championship game 1:24

She got clobbered on her first kick attempt; now she'll play in a championship game

Four-star SGP safety: TCU a 'full package' 0:36

Four-star SGP safety: TCU a 'full package'

Capping off an upset with back-to-back pick-6 plays 1:14

Capping off an upset with back-to-back pick-6 plays

Hugs and smiles abound for Jones family at AT&T Stadium 0:29

Hugs and smiles abound for Jones family at AT&T Stadium

Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area 1:03

Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area

Strawn kicker makes history 0:31

Strawn kicker makes history

K-Lani Nava makes history, wins state title with Strawn 1:44

K-Lani Nava makes history, wins state title with Strawn

  • Aledo's last lead

    McClellan’s TD run made it 19-13 with 1:49 left in the 3rd quarter.

Aledo's last lead

View More Video