Texas high school football state championship headquarters: Previews, storylines, recruits, predictions, recaps and more!

Christmas is finally here for fans of Texas high school football.
Over the next four days the UIL will crown 12 state champions at AT&T Stadium, and the Star-Telegram will be there for all of them. Save yourself some time and bookmark this page right now as you won’t want to miss out on any of our coverage.
Hopefully you’ll be able to find everything you could want to know about these terrific matchups right here.
Here’s the schedule
Wednesday
1A DI – Gail Borden County (14-0) vs. Jonesboro (13-1), 11 a.m.
1A DII – Balmorhea (13-0) vs. Strawn (15-0), 2 p.m.
2A DI – Mart (14-1) vs. Refugio (13-1), 7 p.m.
Thursday
2A DII – Muenster (15-0) vs. Tenaha (15-0), 11 a.m.
3A DI – Brock (13-2) vs. Rockdale (12-3), 3 p.m.
3A DII – Gunter (15-0) vs. Newton (14-0), 7 p.m.
Friday
4A DI – Kennedale (14-1) vs. Carthage (15-0), 11 a.m.
4A DII – Texarkana Pleasant Grove (15-0) vs. West Orange-Stark (13-0), 3 p.m.
5A DI – Dallas Highland Park (14-1) vs. Manvel (14-0), 7 p.m.
Saturday
5A DII – Aledo (15-0) vs. College Station (13-2), 11 a.m.
6A DI – Allen (15-0) vs. Austin Lake Travis (13-2), 3 p.m.
6A DII – Waco Midway (15-0) vs. Cy-Fair (14-0), 7 p.m.
__________________________________________________
How each team reached the state championship: See who each finalist defeated in their semifinal
__________________________________________________
ROAD TO ARLINGTON
STORYLINES
Female kicker Nava won’t let Texas state football history get in her way: She’s believed to be first female football player to ever play in UIL state championship game.
Brock football adds to the school’s winning ways
Kennedale RB duo ready to prove their worth against state’s No. 1 back
The state of Texas plays its state title games at AT&T Stadium. Where does the rest of the country play theirs? Find out here!
The best defense of all-time? This team could be?
Schools go from wind mills and a cemetery as stadium backdrops to AT&T Stadium
Just how far did teams travel throughout the state playoffs? One team traveled over 2,000 miles.
Recruits to watch in Friday’s games
“Big Game James” a force in the middle for defending champion Aledo
PICKS
Find out who we think wins it all this week at AT&T Stadium!
POLLS
Vote for the winner of the 1A DI state title game between Gail Borden County and Jonesboro
Vote for the winner of the 1A DII state title game between Balmorhea and Strawn
Vote for the winner of the 2A DI state title game between Mart and Refugio
Vote for the winner of the 2A DII state title game between Muenster and Tenaha
Vote for the winner of the 3A DI state title game between Brock and Rockdale
Vote for the winner of the 3A DII state title game between Gunter and Newton
Vote for the winner of the 4A DI state title game between Kennedale and Carthage
Vote for the winner of the 4A DII state title game between West Orange-Stark and Texarkana Pleasant Grove
Vote for the winner of the 5A DI state title game between Dallas Highland Park and Manvel
Vote for the winner of the 5A DII state title game between Aledo and College Station
Vote for the winner of the 6A DI state title game between Allen and Austin Lake Travis
Vote for the winner of the 6A DII state title game between Cy-Fair and Waco Midway
RECAPS AND MORE
Strawn ends historic season with six-man state football title
Watch K-Lani Nava kick her way into the history books
Mart’s big second quarter leads to 2A DI title
Muenster savors first football state title with close win over Tenaha
Newton’s big second half leads to 3A Division II crown
Kennedale’s magic finally runs out against Carthage
Jerry Jones grandson has record-setting performance in Highland Park comeback win
A supernova of a championship game, a bunch of teams go perfect, and girl power!
Highlights and headaches in Aledo’s 20-19 loss to College Station
EARLY SIGNING PERIOD HEADQUARTERS
While state championship games have 12 teams anxious this week, there are recruits from all over the state nervously weighing their options as to whether or not they should sign their National Letter of Intent during the early signing period from Dec. 20-22.
Check out our coverage of the early signing period right here!
Check out the names of over 75 recruits expected to sign this week
A list of TCU’s commitments and their signing period plans
Anonymous survey: Is the early signing period a good or bad thing?
Uncharted Territory: Football recruits sign early, or play the waiting game
Finally, some good news headed Tom Herman’s way this week
Can Jimbo Fisher hang on to Kevin Sumlin’s commitments?
Get the scoop on Texas Tech recruiting
Does Matt Rhule have Baylor moving in right direction?
All-Saints WR Robinson to sign with Sooners this week
Arlington Martin DE expected to sign with Kansas State this week
Fort Worth Eastern Hills LB expected to sign with the Longhorns this week
Mizzou commit Knox wants ‘chance to play Alabama’
TCU recruiting soaring with No. 2 dual-threat QB Justin Rogers on board
Four-star South Grand Prairie safety charts own path to college football, TCU
