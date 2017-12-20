Texas high school football state championship headquarters: Previews, storylines, recruits, predictions, recaps and more!

Aledo's Jay Miller (1) can't hang on to a second quarter third down pass, shoved out of bounds by CS Harrison Wellmann (14) as the College Station Cougars beat the the Aledo Bearcats 20-19, Saturday, December 23, 2017. The two teams met for the Class 5A Division II state championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com