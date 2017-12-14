More Videos

Highland Park takes down Mansfield Lake Ridge

Highland Park takes down Mansfield Lake Ridge

Brock Sturges shines in Allen's win over Euless Trinity

Brock Sturges shines in Allen's win over Euless Trinity

Randy Wright's game-winning TD lifts Legacy

Randy Wright's game-winning TD lifts Legacy

Kennedale football in the state semifinals, again

Kennedale football in the state semifinals, again

Kennedale football: 'Not happy until we get to the state championship'

Kennedale football: "Not happy until we get to the state championship"

Aledo defense smothers Richland

Aledo defense smothers Richland

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers' win over the Cowboys

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Wheres's Brock going, to state, 49-21 over Kemp

Wheres’s Brock going, to state, 49-21 over Kemp

  • Aledo's Colt Ellison dishes out thunder with this hit

    Aledo junior defensive end Colt Ellison laid out Richland quarterback Drew Trent during the first half of the 5A Division II state quarterfinals. Trent was okay and returned in the second half.

Aledo junior defensive end Colt Ellison laid out Richland quarterback Drew Trent during the first half of the 5A Division II state quarterfinals. Trent was okay and returned in the second half. Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com
Aledo junior defensive end Colt Ellison laid out Richland quarterback Drew Trent during the first half of the 5A Division II state quarterfinals. Trent was okay and returned in the second half. Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

High School Football

Mansfield Legacy and Aledo standouts win football players of the week

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

December 14, 2017 10:32 PM

Nearly 100,000 votes were cast for dfwVarsity football players of the week for the state quarterfinal round.

Offensively, Mansfield Legacy senior receiver Randy Wright won with 9,956 votes, edging out Aledo sophomore running back Jase McClellan, who received 9,377 votes.

Wright caught the game-winning 66-yard TD with three minutes left as the Broncos got past Frisco Lone Star and into the state semifinals for the first time in program history.

McClellan recorded 195 yards rushing and 3 TDs in a 43-7 victory over Richland.

Defensively, Aledo junior defensive end Colt Ellison won with 48,694 votes after he recorded 7 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 1 pass break-up vs. Richland.

Legacy junior defensive back Jared Hopper came in second place with 24,355 votes with his game-sealing INT vs. Lone Star.

Previous winners

Legacy’s Ife Adeyi and Lake Ridge’s Parker Turley

  • Randy Wright's game-winning TD lifts Legacy

    Mansfield Legacy wide receiver Randy Wright made the most of his only catch with a game-winning, 66-yard score with 3:25 left. Legacy edged Frisco Lone Star 24-20 in the Class 5A Division II quarterfinals.

Randy Wright's game-winning TD lifts Legacy

Mansfield Legacy wide receiver Randy Wright made the most of his only catch with a game-winning, 66-yard score with 3:25 left. Legacy edged Frisco Lone Star 24-20 in the Class 5A Division II quarterfinals.

Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com

  • 'Going to the state semifinals:' Mansfield Legacy coach Chris Melson

    The Mansfield Legacy Broncos are one win away from their first state-title game berth after a 24-20 win over Frisco Lone Star. Aledo is next.

'Going to the state semifinals:' Mansfield Legacy coach Chris Melson

