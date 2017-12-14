Mansfield Legacy and Aledo standouts win football players of the week

Nearly 100,000 votes were cast for dfwVarsity football players of the week for the state quarterfinal round.

Offensively, Mansfield Legacy senior receiver Randy Wright won with 9,956 votes, edging out Aledo sophomore running back Jase McClellan, who received 9,377 votes.

Wright caught the game-winning 66-yard TD with three minutes left as the Broncos got past Frisco Lone Star and into the state semifinals for the first time in program history.

McClellan recorded 195 yards rushing and 3 TDs in a 43-7 victory over Richland.

Defensively, Aledo junior defensive end Colt Ellison won with 48,694 votes after he recorded 7 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 1 pass break-up vs. Richland.

Legacy junior defensive back Jared Hopper came in second place with 24,355 votes with his game-sealing INT vs. Lone Star.

Previous winners

Legacy’s Ife Adeyi and Lake Ridge’s Parker Turley