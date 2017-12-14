Mansfield Legacy football ready for second crack at No. 1 Aledo

More Videos 1:34 Kennedale football in the state semifinals, again Pause 0:11 Aledo's Colt Ellison dishes out thunder with this hit 1:20 Highland Park takes down Mansfield Lake Ridge 1:31 Brock Sturges shines in Allen's win over Euless Trinity 1:16 Kennedale football: "Not happy until we get to the state championship" 1:48 Legacy uses defense, big plays to make school history 0:37 RAW: Kennedale’s Larry Brooks takes a punt return ALL. THE. WAY. 1:32 Kennedale barely needs an offense in its state quarterfinal win 0:31 RAW: This Allen touchdown pass is out of the Brett Favre playbook 1:32 Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'Going to the state semifinals:' Mansfield Legacy coach Chris Melson The Mansfield Legacy Broncos are one win away from their first state-title game berth after a 24-20 win over Frisco Lone Star. Aledo is next. The Mansfield Legacy Broncos are one win away from their first state-title game berth after a 24-20 win over Frisco Lone Star. Aledo is next. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com

