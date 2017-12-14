Gosset’s guesses: State Bound!

Thursday
Tenaha vs. Burton
Wellington vs. Muenster
Stratford vs. Mart
San Augustine vs. Refugio
Graham vs. Pleasant Grove
Brock vs. Kemp
Friday
Canadian vs. Gunter
Newton vs. Boling
Rockdale vs. Yoakum
West Orange-Stark vs. Wimberley
Stephenville vs. Kennedale
Carthage vs. La Vega
Ryan vs. Highland Park
Manvel vs. Angleton
Saturday
Aledo vs. Legacy
College Station vs. McCallum
Midway vs. Longview
Cy-Fair vs. Westlake
Allen vs. Cedar Ridge
Katy vs. Lake Travis
Last week: 39-11
Season: 529-171 (75.6 winning percentage)
