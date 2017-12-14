More Videos

  • Brock Sturges shines in Allen's win over Euless Trinity

    The Arizona State commit ran for 171 yards as the Allen Eagles knocked off the Trojans in the Class 6A Division I state quarterfinals.

The Arizona State commit ran for 171 yards as the Allen Eagles knocked off the Trojans in the Class 6A Division I state quarterfinals.
The Arizona State commit ran for 171 yards as the Allen Eagles knocked off the Trojans in the Class 6A Division I state quarterfinals. Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

High School Football

Gosset’s guesses: State Bound!

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

December 14, 2017 12:24 PM

UPDATED 46 MINUTES AGO

Thursday

Tenaha vs. Burton

Wellington vs. Muenster

Stratford vs. Mart

San Augustine vs. Refugio

Graham vs. Pleasant Grove

Brock vs. Kemp

  • Highland Park takes down Mansfield Lake Ridge

    Defending 5A champs Highland Park edged Mansfield Lake Ridge 37-35 in a 5A Division I state quarterfinal at AT&T Stadium.

Highland Park takes down Mansfield Lake Ridge

Defending 5A champs Highland Park edged Mansfield Lake Ridge 37-35 in a 5A Division I state quarterfinal at AT&T Stadium.

Shawn Smajstrla ssmajstrla@star-telegram.com

Friday

Canadian vs. Gunter

Newton vs. Boling

Rockdale vs. Yoakum

West Orange-Stark vs. Wimberley

Stephenville vs. Kennedale

Carthage vs. La Vega

Ryan vs. Highland Park

Manvel vs. Angleton

  • Kennedale football in the state semifinals, again

    Kennedale running backs Jaden Knowles and D.J. Kirven rushed for 272 and 117 yards, respectively, in the Wildcats 63-36 romp of Kaufman in the Class 4A Division I quarterfinals. Next is Stephenville in the semifinals.

Kennedale football in the state semifinals, again

Kennedale running backs Jaden Knowles and D.J. Kirven rushed for 272 and 117 yards, respectively, in the Wildcats 63-36 romp of Kaufman in the Class 4A Division I quarterfinals. Next is Stephenville in the semifinals.

Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com

Saturday

Aledo vs. Legacy

College Station vs. McCallum

Midway vs. Longview

Cy-Fair vs. Westlake

Allen vs. Cedar Ridge

Katy vs. Lake Travis

Last week: 39-11

Season: 529-171 (75.6 winning percentage)

  • Randy Wright's game-winning TD lifts Legacy

    Mansfield Legacy wide receiver Randy Wright made the most of his only catch with a game-winning, 66-yard score with 3:25 left. Legacy edged Frisco Lone Star 24-20 in the Class 5A Division II quarterfinals.

Randy Wright's game-winning TD lifts Legacy

Mansfield Legacy wide receiver Randy Wright made the most of his only catch with a game-winning, 66-yard score with 3:25 left. Legacy edged Frisco Lone Star 24-20 in the Class 5A Division II quarterfinals.

Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com

  • Kennedale football in the state semifinals, again

    Kennedale running backs Jaden Knowles and D.J. Kirven rushed for 272 and 117 yards, respectively, in the Wildcats 63-36 romp of Kaufman in the Class 4A Division I quarterfinals. Next is Stephenville in the semifinals.

Kennedale football in the state semifinals, again

View More Video