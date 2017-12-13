One year later: ‘Titletown, TX’ video series still captures Aledo and its star players

Type “Title town” into Google, and right up there with NFL dynasties, college powerhouses and NBA royalty, is a community just west of Fort Worth.
Aledo, Texas is Titletown, TX, in these parts. With six football state titles since 2009, the moniker certainly applies.
Titletown, TX won three Lone Star Emmys on Nov. 11 in San Antonio. The series has nearly 9 million views on the Facebook Watch platform as well.
This week marks one year since the Bearcats defeated Corpus Christi Calallen for the Class 5A Division II championship, and most of the seniors from that team are now living the college life.
Never miss a local story.
“It was a neat class with a bunch of great football players, real competitive,” Aledo coach Steve Wood said. “They were driven last year and had great leadership, it was like pieces to a puzzle and we had all the pieces.”
We catch up with some of the Titletown, TX stars:
Offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga was featured in the second episode titled “The Beast Comes East” – it was about his journey from California to Aledo.
The 6-foot-7 offensive tackle was a four-star prospect that was named All-district and All-state and went on to sign with Michigan. He played in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl and Polynesian Bowl.
However, Filiaga is a redshirt freshman this season. He’s enrolled in the school’s College of Literature, Science and the Arts
In episode three “Dillon’s Destiny” the crew followed quarterback Dillon Davis and his family. Davis has three brothers that also won state titles at Aledo.
Davis, who was voted District 6-5A MVP and threw for 3,800 yards and 45 touchdowns, signed with Ivy League school Columbia University, but Davis is also redshirt freshman. He’s studying to be an engineer.
Last year’s 6-5A Defensive MVP, Wes Harris, is a freshman offensive lineman at TCU, and also a redshirt.
“TCU is everything I could have dreamed of,” said Harris, whose is undecided on a major. “I’ve been to a handful of Aledo games this season. I went last week and it was too close.”
Harris made the switch to defense following Filiaga’s arrival and went on to record 105 tackles and 10 sacks, and won his third state title. He finished with 63 starts and a 60-3 record with the Bearcats.
“It was special to playing defensive line,” Harris said. “It may have been the most fun I had in high school. I’ll never forget playing next to Big Game James Williams.”
Other players from last year include Drew Barton (Texas Tech), Logan Bridges (Texas Tech), Rhett Harris (San Diego), Preston Jefferis (Henderson State), Logan Peterson (Florida Atlantic), Seth Strickland (Hardin-Simmons) and Will Trawick (Air Force).
“I saw Wes and Seth a few weeks ago at the game, and I’ll swap texts with those kids a few times during the season so we still stay in touch,” Wood said.
Williams is the defensive anchor for the 2017 team, and he’s a Montana State commit. Barton and Bridges gave up football.
Rhett Harris had signed with Air Force before making the switch out west to the University of San Diego, where the Toreros reached the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
Strickland, an offensive lineman, played in two games at Hardin-Simmons. He’s majoring in business. Jefferis, Peterson and Trawick have all redshirted this season.
“We have a big group message and talk every day,” Harris said. “It brings back a lot of good memories playing with my brothers. I've been blessed to have been apart of four great years at Aledo. Last year may have been the most special since it was my last playing with all the guys I grew up with.”
Wood said seeing a former player makes him wish the young man could don a Bearcats’ uniform one more time.
“I’m happy for everyone,” Wood adds. “They’re all quality kids and going to be successful some day. I’m proud of them and glad I got the opportunity to coach those kids.”
Comments