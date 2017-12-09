Colleyville Covenant blanks The Wooodlands Legacy Prep to claim the state title

Colleyville Covenant running back Alan Maldonado ran for 110 yards and both touchdowns, and Covenant won the TAPPS Division IV state championship at Waco Midway’s Panther Stadium. Covenant won a second TAPPS title (the first was in 2006) in its fifth appearance. Covenant’s defense shut down two Legacy Prep quarterbacks and kept the Lions’ running game in check.
Key players: Covenant’s Daniel Turner caught six passes for 99 yards and had two interceptions. Jacob DeBilzan had a third pick for Covenant, and the Cougars defense shut down two Legacy quarterbacks (55 yards combined). Defensive linemen Cy Decker and Caden Kerr had stops to end Legacy’s last drive.
Key stat: In a close game, Legacy couldn’t afford two punts that went only 21 and 13 yards. Three turnovers and 18 incompletions stalled the Lions offense, which had 154 rushing yards. Legacy picked off Covenant quarterback Jackson Wagoner twice and blocked a field-goal attempt to keep it close. Legacy was 1-for-7 in the second half on third down.
Records: Covenant 11-3; Legacy Prep 10-2
