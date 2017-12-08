More Videos

RAW: Kennedale’s Larry Brooks takes a punt return ALL. THE. WAY. 0:37

RAW: Kennedale’s Larry Brooks takes a punt return ALL. THE. WAY.

Pause
Aledo and Richland get ready to rumble in the state quarterfinals 1:41

Aledo and Richland get ready to rumble in the state quarterfinals

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

His nightclub empire made millions because you could buy cocaine in the bathrooms 2:54

His nightclub empire made millions because you could buy cocaine in the bathrooms

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6

Shooting near Bluebonnet Circle 1:37

Shooting near Bluebonnet Circle

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 1:26

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

Highland Park takes down Mansfield Lake Ridge 1:20

Highland Park takes down Mansfield Lake Ridge

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 28 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 28

  • Highland Park takes down Mansfield Lake Ridge

    Defending 5A champs Highland Park edged Mansfield Lake Ridge 37-35 in a 5A Division I state quarterfinal at AT&T Stadium.

Defending 5A champs Highland Park edged Mansfield Lake Ridge 37-35 in a 5A Division I state quarterfinal at AT&T Stadium. Shawn Smajstrla ssmajstrla@star-telegram.com
Defending 5A champs Highland Park edged Mansfield Lake Ridge 37-35 in a 5A Division I state quarterfinal at AT&T Stadium. Shawn Smajstrla ssmajstrla@star-telegram.com

High School Football

Lake Ridge runs out of time in 5A quarterfinal against Highland Park

By John Henry

Special to the Star-Telegram

December 08, 2017 11:27 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

ARLINGTON

To be sure, all Mansfield Lake Ridge wanted for Christmas was a football state championship, and there was nothing make-believe about its chances with an advance to the state quarterfinals.

The Eagles more than showed they belonged with Class 5A’s elite by taking Division I’s defending champion and state’s ninth-ranked team to the brink before finally running out of time in a 37-35 loss to Dallas Highland Park on Friday night at AT&T Stadium.

John Stephen Jones, who has made a name for himself other than being some sort of heir to the throne of the Dallas Cowboys, had two touchdowns rushing and 211 yards passing, going 19 for 28.

Paxton Alexander had 122 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Matteo Cordray kicked field goals of 21, 25 and finally 30 yards with 7:59 remaining that represented the game-winner for the Scots (13-1).

Highland Park (13-1) advanced to the Class 5A Division I state semifinal and will play either Denton Ryan or Lubbock Coronado, both undefeated, at 9 p.m. next Friday at AT&T Stadium.

Lake Ridge finished its season (12-2). Ultimately four turnovers proved too costly for the Eagles.

Lake Ridge quarterback Jason Bean, a North Texas pledge, and Malik Knowles made their last high school game a memorable one.

Bean, a North Texas high school pledge, and Knowles connected for three touchdowns, including a 20-yarder that gave the Eagles their first lead at the end of the third quarter.

Bean was 17 for 26 for 337 yards. His TD passes to Knowles were 12 and 13 yards in the in a busy first half that featured 52 points and the feel of a table-tennis match pitting world-class competitors.

Senior T.J. Graham had four catches for 104 yards.

The Scots scored on five of their six first-half possessions. Jones had two touchdown runs of 1 yard each.

Lake Ridge fell behind 10-0 in the first six minutes of the game, but rallied behind two TDs passes from Bean to Knowles, the first a 13-yarder, capping an eight play, 77-yard drive. The other was a 12-yarder that cut the Eagles’ deficit to 24-21.

Down 31-21 at half, Lake Ridge needed second-half stops, and got them. Three, in fact, holding the Scots to only six points in the second half.

The most important stop was a gritty one by the defense, holding Highland Park to three points after the Scots drove 16 plays to the Eagles’ 12.

That was more than consolation when Lake Ridge seized momentum with a 75-yard scoring drive in 22 seconds.

On the second play of the drive, Bean and Knowles, who finished with five receptions for 118 yards, hooked up for a 49-yard gain. Two plays later the pair had a 20-yard scoring connection and a 37-35 lead to start the fourth.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

RAW: Kennedale’s Larry Brooks takes a punt return ALL. THE. WAY. 0:37

RAW: Kennedale’s Larry Brooks takes a punt return ALL. THE. WAY.

Pause
Aledo and Richland get ready to rumble in the state quarterfinals 1:41

Aledo and Richland get ready to rumble in the state quarterfinals

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

His nightclub empire made millions because you could buy cocaine in the bathrooms 2:54

His nightclub empire made millions because you could buy cocaine in the bathrooms

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6

Shooting near Bluebonnet Circle 1:37

Shooting near Bluebonnet Circle

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 1:26

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

Highland Park takes down Mansfield Lake Ridge 1:20

Highland Park takes down Mansfield Lake Ridge

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 28 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 28

  • RAW: Kennedale’s Larry Brooks takes a punt return ALL. THE. WAY.

    Brooks' 46-yard return gave Kennedale the lead for good in the state quarterfinals.

RAW: Kennedale’s Larry Brooks takes a punt return ALL. THE. WAY.

View More Video