Kennedale punches a ticket to the state semifinals for the second year running

Kennedale barely needs an offense in its state quarterfinal win Kennedale defensive back Larry Brooks scored on a 44-yard fumble return and a 45-yard punt return to help the Wildcats race past Kaufman into the Class 4A Division I semifinals. Marlete Joyner also recovered a bad snap for a touchdown. Kennedale defensive back Larry Brooks scored on a 44-yard fumble return and a 45-yard punt return to help the Wildcats race past Kaufman into the Class 4A Division I semifinals. Marlete Joyner also recovered a bad snap for a touchdown. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com

