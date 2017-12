Thursday’s statewide UIL and TAPPS high school football scores and pairings

1:41 Aledo and Richland get ready to rumble in the state quarterfinals Pause

1:46 Watch highlights of Aledo and Richland before they face off in the 5A DII quarterfinals

1:04 Legacy's Enoch Jackson, Jr., defense tame powerful North Forney offense

1:20 Kennedale rushes over Van and into the third round

1:21 Legacy's Clayton Franks, O-Line pound North Forney

1:52 Kirk Thor and Lake Ridge headed to quarterfinals

1:23 Legacy WR Ife Adeyi's big day vs North Forney

0:56 Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play

1:32 Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered