Seguin Lifegate wins by 50 to capture TAPPS six-man state trophy

More Videos

Aledo and Richland get ready to rumble in the state quarterfinals 1:41

Aledo and Richland get ready to rumble in the state quarterfinals

Pause
Watch highlights of Aledo and Richland before they face off in the 5A DII quarterfinals 1:46

Watch highlights of Aledo and Richland before they face off in the 5A DII quarterfinals

Legacy's Enoch Jackson, Jr., defense tame powerful North Forney offense 1:04

Legacy's Enoch Jackson, Jr., defense tame powerful North Forney offense

Kennedale rushes over Van and into the third round 1:20

Kennedale rushes over Van and into the third round

Legacy's Clayton Franks, O-Line pound North Forney 1:21

Legacy's Clayton Franks, O-Line pound North Forney

Kirk Thor and Lake Ridge headed to quarterfinals 1:52

Kirk Thor and Lake Ridge headed to quarterfinals

Legacy WR Ife Adeyi's big day vs North Forney 1:23

Legacy WR Ife Adeyi's big day vs North Forney

Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play 0:56

Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

His nightclub empire made millions because you could buy cocaine in the bathrooms 2:54

His nightclub empire made millions because you could buy cocaine in the bathrooms

  • Granbury North Central Texas Academy falls in TAPPS title game

    Senior Cayden Shelnutt rushed for 329 yards and scored seven total TDs to lead Seguin Lifegate Christian to a 90-40 win in the TAPPS Division 3 six-man state final.

Senior Cayden Shelnutt rushed for 329 yards and scored seven total TDs to lead Seguin Lifegate Christian to a 90-40 win in the TAPPS Division 3 six-man state final. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com
Senior Cayden Shelnutt rushed for 329 yards and scored seven total TDs to lead Seguin Lifegate Christian to a 90-40 win in the TAPPS Division 3 six-man state final. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com

High School Football

Seguin Lifegate wins by 50 to capture TAPPS six-man state trophy

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

December 07, 2017 07:14 PM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 34 MINUTES AGO

HEWITT

Seguin Lifegate Christian scored 11 touchdowns on 13 possessions to defeat Granbury North Central Texas Academy by mercy rule 90-40 and win the TAPPS Division III Six-Man state title on Thursday night at Midway Stadium. The Falcons, who ended the game with 2:19 left in the fourth quarter, won their first state championship since 2012.

Key players: Senior quarterback Cayden Shelnutt led Lifegate Christian with 21 carries for 329 yards and six touchdowns, and threw for 153 yards on 10-of-11 passing and one touchdown. Shelnutt ran for 179 yards in the first half, 150 in the second. He also completed his first seven pass attempts. Sophomore Myles McCord rushed for 59 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Barry Osborne added two rushing touchdowns and five catches for 80 yards. Freshman Quinten Shelnutt recovered a fumble and returned it 57 yards for a touchdown. NCTA was led by junior Caleb Lawrence, who finished with 16 carries for 154 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Panashe Siachitema added 188 yards passing, 42 yards rushing and three total touchdowns.

Key stat: The Falcons ran just 16 plays on their first six possessions – all ending in a touchdown.

Records: Seguin Lifegate 8-3; Granbury NCTA 7-6

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Aledo and Richland get ready to rumble in the state quarterfinals 1:41

Aledo and Richland get ready to rumble in the state quarterfinals

Pause
Watch highlights of Aledo and Richland before they face off in the 5A DII quarterfinals 1:46

Watch highlights of Aledo and Richland before they face off in the 5A DII quarterfinals

Legacy's Enoch Jackson, Jr., defense tame powerful North Forney offense 1:04

Legacy's Enoch Jackson, Jr., defense tame powerful North Forney offense

Kennedale rushes over Van and into the third round 1:20

Kennedale rushes over Van and into the third round

Legacy's Clayton Franks, O-Line pound North Forney 1:21

Legacy's Clayton Franks, O-Line pound North Forney

Kirk Thor and Lake Ridge headed to quarterfinals 1:52

Kirk Thor and Lake Ridge headed to quarterfinals

Legacy WR Ife Adeyi's big day vs North Forney 1:23

Legacy WR Ife Adeyi's big day vs North Forney

Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play 0:56

Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

His nightclub empire made millions because you could buy cocaine in the bathrooms 2:54

His nightclub empire made millions because you could buy cocaine in the bathrooms

  • Aledo and Richland get ready to rumble in the state quarterfinals

    The Bearcats take on the Rebels 2 p.m. Saturday at the Ford Center, and the winner punches a ticket to the state semifinals.

Aledo and Richland get ready to rumble in the state quarterfinals

View More Video