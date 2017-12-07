Seguin Lifegate wins by 50 to capture TAPPS six-man state trophy

Seguin Lifegate Christian scored 11 touchdowns on 13 possessions to defeat Granbury North Central Texas Academy by mercy rule 90-40 and win the TAPPS Division III Six-Man state title on Thursday night at Midway Stadium. The Falcons, who ended the game with 2:19 left in the fourth quarter, won their first state championship since 2012.

Key players: Senior quarterback Cayden Shelnutt led Lifegate Christian with 21 carries for 329 yards and six touchdowns, and threw for 153 yards on 10-of-11 passing and one touchdown. Shelnutt ran for 179 yards in the first half, 150 in the second. He also completed his first seven pass attempts. Sophomore Myles McCord rushed for 59 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Barry Osborne added two rushing touchdowns and five catches for 80 yards. Freshman Quinten Shelnutt recovered a fumble and returned it 57 yards for a touchdown. NCTA was led by junior Caleb Lawrence, who finished with 16 carries for 154 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Panashe Siachitema added 188 yards passing, 42 yards rushing and three total touchdowns.

Key stat: The Falcons ran just 16 plays on their first six possessions – all ending in a touchdown.

Records: Seguin Lifegate 8-3; Granbury NCTA 7-6