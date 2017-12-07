State power Aledo clashes with newcomer Richland in state quarterfinals

More Videos 1:33 Four-star recruit Jalen Catalon is superhero for Mansfield Legacy Pause 0:56 Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play 1:04 Legacy's Enoch Jackson, Jr., defense tame powerful North Forney offense 1:21 Legacy's Clayton Franks, O-Line pound North Forney 0:38 How to hurdle your would-be tackler 1:03 Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area 1:52 Kirk Thor and Lake Ridge headed to quarterfinals 1:23 Legacy WR Ife Adeyi's big day vs North Forney 2:54 His nightclub empire made millions because you could buy cocaine in the bathrooms 1:32 Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch highlights of Aledo and Richland before they face off in the 5A DII quarterfinals The Aledo Bearcats and the Richland Rebels will play at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Frisco Ford Center in the Class 5A Division II State Quarterfinals. Here are some of the top plays from each team this season. The Aledo Bearcats and the Richland Rebels will play at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Frisco Ford Center in the Class 5A Division II State Quarterfinals. Here are some of the top plays from each team this season. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

