Gosset’s guesses: Punch your ticket to the state semifinals

Thursday
Crawford vs. Mart
Timpson vs. Tenaha
Dallas Lutheran vs. Austin Veritas
Waco Live Oak vs. Bracken Christian
Granbury NC Texas vs. Seguin Lifegate
Friday
Highland Park vs. Lake Ridge
Manvel vs. Temple
Angleton vs. Richmond Foster
Hirschi vs. Stephenville
Kennedale vs. Kaufman
Carthage vs. Henderson
La Vega vs. Liberty Hill
Bushland vs. Graham
Melissa vs. Pleasant Grove
Salado vs. West Orange-Stark
Wimberley vs. Cuero
Brock vs. Comanche
Grandview vs. Kemp
Teague vs. Rockdale
Canadian vs. Childress
Gunter vs. Diana
Newton vs. Waskom
Lexington vs. Boling
Stratford vs. Panhandle
Centerville vs. San Augustine
Mason vs. Refugio
Wellington vs. Clarendon
Albany vs. Muenster
Burton vs. Falls City
Turkey Valley vs. Balmorhea
Strawn vs. Milford
Cedar Hill Trinity vs. Regents
McKinney Christian vs. Cypress Christian
Saturday
Trinity vs. Allen
Cedar Ridge vs. Hendrickson
Katy vs. North Shore
Lake Travis vs. O’Connor
Carroll vs. Midway
Longview vs. Lufkin
Cy-Fair vs. Langham Creek
Westlake vs. Cibolo Steele
Ryan vs. Coronado
Richland vs. Aledo
Lone Star vs. Legacy
Marshall vs. College Station
McCallum vs. Calallen
Yoakum vs. Goliad
Happy vs. Borden County
Jonesboro vs. Tioga
St. Pius vs. Prestonwood
Covenant vs. Legacy Prep
Last week: 20-12
Season: 490-160 (75.4 winning percentage)
