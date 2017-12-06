More Videos

    Will Bowers rolled to his right on fourth and goal and hit Carson White for the go ahead TD in the Dragons 28-24 win vs Arlington.

Will Bowers rolled to his right on fourth and goal and hit Carson White for the go ahead TD in the Dragons 28-24 win vs Arlington. Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

High School Football

Gosset’s guesses: Punch your ticket to the state semifinals

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

December 06, 2017 07:57 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 53 MINUTES AGO

Thursday

Crawford vs. Mart

Timpson vs. Tenaha

Dallas Lutheran vs. Austin Veritas

Waco Live Oak vs. Bracken Christian

Granbury NC Texas vs. Seguin Lifegate

Friday

Highland Park vs. Lake Ridge

Manvel vs. Temple

Angleton vs. Richmond Foster

Hirschi vs. Stephenville

Kennedale vs. Kaufman

Carthage vs. Henderson

La Vega vs. Liberty Hill

Bushland vs. Graham

Melissa vs. Pleasant Grove

Salado vs. West Orange-Stark

Wimberley vs. Cuero

Brock vs. Comanche

Grandview vs. Kemp

Teague vs. Rockdale

Canadian vs. Childress

Gunter vs. Diana

Newton vs. Waskom

Lexington vs. Boling

Stratford vs. Panhandle

Centerville vs. San Augustine

Mason vs. Refugio

Wellington vs. Clarendon

Albany vs. Muenster

Burton vs. Falls City

Turkey Valley vs. Balmorhea

Strawn vs. Milford

Cedar Hill Trinity vs. Regents

McKinney Christian vs. Cypress Christian

Saturday

Trinity vs. Allen

Cedar Ridge vs. Hendrickson

Katy vs. North Shore

Lake Travis vs. O’Connor

Carroll vs. Midway

Longview vs. Lufkin

Cy-Fair vs. Langham Creek

Westlake vs. Cibolo Steele

Ryan vs. Coronado

Richland vs. Aledo

Lone Star vs. Legacy

Marshall vs. College Station

McCallum vs. Calallen

Yoakum vs. Goliad

Happy vs. Borden County

Jonesboro vs. Tioga

St. Pius vs. Prestonwood

Covenant vs. Legacy Prep

Last week: 20-12

Season: 490-160 (75.4 winning percentage)

