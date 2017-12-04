High School Football

December 4, 2017

Top football recruit de-commits from UCLA

Following changes to the coaching staff at UCLA, Mansfield senior defensive back Cam’ron Jones has decided to de-commit from the Bruins.

Jones, a 4-star prospect, took to Twitter on Monday to announce his decision.

Head coach Jim Mora Jr. was fired after a 28-23 loss on Nov. 18 that dropped UCLA’s record to 5-6. Chip Kelly was hired to replace Mora a week later.

Demetrice Martin, UCLA’s defensive and secondary coach, and an assistant head coach was not retained on Kelly’s staff which was another factor for Jones.

“God will lead the way, thank you for everything UCLA but as of now I am opening my recruiting process back up. UCLA is still a school I will look into and consider #TrustTheProcess,” Jones said in his tweet.

The 6-foot safety was committed to Texas Tech last year before de-committing in Decemeber. He went with UCLA in February over Tech, Oklahoma and Mississippi State. He also had offers from Baylor, Colorado, Louisiana Tech, Indiana, Minnesota, Ole Miss, UT-San Antonio and Middle Tennessee State.

Jones recently had a home visit with Ole Miss.

Mansfield was eliminated from the postseason on Friday in a 48-17 defeat to Waco Midway at McLane Stadium in the Class 6A Division II regional round. Jones recorded 24 tackles.

Jones transferred from Euless Trinity after his junior year.

