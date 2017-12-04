Top football recruit de-commits from UCLA

Following changes to the coaching staff at UCLA, Mansfield senior defensive back Cam’ron Jones has decided to de-commit from the Bruins.

Jones, a 4-star prospect, took to Twitter on Monday to announce his decision.

God will Lead the way thank you for everything Ucla but as of now i am Opening my recruiting process back up Ucla is still a school i will look into and consider #TrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/pi7A68u7uj — CAM JONES (@camgonework15) December 4, 2017

Head coach Jim Mora Jr. was fired after a 28-23 loss on Nov. 18 that dropped UCLA’s record to 5-6. Chip Kelly was hired to replace Mora a week later.

Demetrice Martin, UCLA’s defensive and secondary coach, and an assistant head coach was not retained on Kelly’s staff which was another factor for Jones.

Mansfield defense makes a statement UCLA commit Cam'Ron Jones and the Mansfield defense allowed just 85 yards rushing on 33 carries and 13 points to an Arlington offense that was averaging 39.5 points a game. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com

“God will lead the way, thank you for everything UCLA but as of now I am opening my recruiting process back up. UCLA is still a school I will look into and consider #TrustTheProcess,” Jones said in his tweet.

The 6-foot safety was committed to Texas Tech last year before de-committing in Decemeber. He went with UCLA in February over Tech, Oklahoma and Mississippi State. He also had offers from Baylor, Colorado, Louisiana Tech, Indiana, Minnesota, Ole Miss, UT-San Antonio and Middle Tennessee State.

Jones recently had a home visit with Ole Miss.

Great Home visit with Coach jones of Ole miss and Mama I appreciate the love Ole miss is showing #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/CQ8TGPESh4 — CAM JONES (@camgonework15) December 4, 2017

Mansfield was eliminated from the postseason on Friday in a 48-17 defeat to Waco Midway at McLane Stadium in the Class 6A Division II regional round. Jones recorded 24 tackles.

Jones transferred from Euless Trinity after his junior year.