Two local state quarterfinal games to be aired live on KTXA

The TXA 21 High School Football Game of the Week is headed to two games this week for the state quarterfinals on KTXA/Ch. 21.

Friday will feature Mansfield Lake Ridge (12-1) and defending Class 5A Division I state champ Highland Park (12-1) from AT&T Stadium in Arlington at 7:30 p.m.

It’ll be a quick turnaround as TXA will head to Apogee Stadium at North Texas on Saturday for Euless Trinity (11-2) and Allen (13-0) at 1 p.m.

Trinity will make its second playoff appearance on TXA in a month. The Trojans played Plano in the bi-district round.

It’s also Allen’s second time as the Eagles played Arlington Martin last week.

TXA showed Martin and Odessa Permian in the area round.