How to hurdle your would-be tackler

How to hurdle your would-be tackler

Lake Ridge advances behind running back's huge game

Lake Ridge advances behind running back's huge game

Legacy running back leaps, limps to victory

Legacy running back leaps, limps to victory

Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area

Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area

Mansfield defense makes a statement

Mansfield defense makes a statement

Legacy's Enoch Jackson, Jr., defense tame powerful North Forney offense

Legacy's Enoch Jackson, Jr., defense tame powerful North Forney offense

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper

Legacy's Clayton Franks, O-Line pound North Forney

Legacy's Clayton Franks, O-Line pound North Forney

Kirk Thor and Lake Ridge headed to quarterfinals

Kirk Thor and Lake Ridge headed to quarterfinals

Legacy WR Ife Adeyi's big day vs North Forney

Legacy WR Ife Adeyi's big day vs North Forney

    Mansfield Lake Ridge improved to 12-1 on the season as the Eagles came back from a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat Prosper 38-28. Lake Ridge running back Cartraven Walker rushed for 250 yards on 23 carries and scored four times.

Mansfield Lake Ridge improved to 12-1 on the season as the Eagles came back from a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat Prosper 38-28. Lake Ridge running back Cartraven Walker rushed for 250 yards on 23 carries and scored four times. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com
Mansfield Lake Ridge improved to 12-1 on the season as the Eagles came back from a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat Prosper 38-28. Lake Ridge running back Cartraven Walker rushed for 250 yards on 23 carries and scored four times. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com

High School Football

Two local state quarterfinal games to be aired live on KTXA

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

December 04, 2017 07:44 PM

UPDATED December 04, 2017 07:50 PM

The TXA 21 High School Football Game of the Week is headed to two games this week for the state quarterfinals on KTXA/Ch. 21.

Friday will feature Mansfield Lake Ridge (12-1) and defending Class 5A Division I state champ Highland Park (12-1) from AT&T Stadium in Arlington at 7:30 p.m.

It’ll be a quick turnaround as TXA will head to Apogee Stadium at North Texas on Saturday for Euless Trinity (11-2) and Allen (13-0) at 1 p.m.

Trinity will make its second playoff appearance on TXA in a month. The Trojans played Plano in the bi-district round.

It’s also Allen’s second time as the Eagles played Arlington Martin last week.

TXA showed Martin and Odessa Permian in the area round.

Lake Ridge advances behind running back's huge game

Lake Ridge advances behind running back's huge game

Legacy running back leaps, limps to victory

Legacy running back leaps, limps to victory

Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area

Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area

Mansfield defense makes a statement

Mansfield defense makes a statement

Legacy's Enoch Jackson, Jr., defense tame powerful North Forney offense

Legacy's Enoch Jackson, Jr., defense tame powerful North Forney offense

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper

Legacy's Clayton Franks, O-Line pound North Forney

Legacy's Clayton Franks, O-Line pound North Forney

Kirk Thor and Lake Ridge headed to quarterfinals

Kirk Thor and Lake Ridge headed to quarterfinals

Legacy WR Ife Adeyi's big day vs North Forney

Legacy WR Ife Adeyi's big day vs North Forney

    Mansfield Legacy running back Grant Johnson leaps over Corey Mayfield of North Forney on his way to a 32-yard touchdown. The score gave Legacy a 21-14 lead with 5:29 left in the second quarter of the Class 5A Division II Regional round game.

