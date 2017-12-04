Polls are open for Week 3 playoffs offensive Player of the Week

Voting is open. Feel free to vote as many times as you’d like.
This week’s nominees are:
WR Ife Adeyi, Jr., Legacy: 2 catches, 124 yards, 2 TDs, 42-yard FG vs. North Forney.
RB Courage Keihn, Sr., Trinity: 25 carries, 307 yards, 2 TDs vs. Lee.
RB Alan Maldonado, Sr., Covenant: 18 carries, 161 yards, 2 TDs, 84-yard kickoff return for TD vs. First Baptist.
K Kevin Tiero, Sr., Kennedale: Game-winning 40-yard FG with 12 seconds left vs. Midlothian Heritage.
QB Drew Trent, Sr., Richland: 330 total yards, 5 TDs vs. Parkland.
RB Cartraven Walker, Sr., Lake Ridge: 23 carries, 250 yards, 4 TDs vs. Prosper.
Comments