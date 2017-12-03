Dallas-Fort Worth high school football leaders Nov. 30-Dec. 2

TOTAL YARDS
Colleyville Heritage 662
Melissa 558
Highland Park 555
Lake Ridge 550
Midlothian Heritage 495
Prestonwood 480
Aledo 459
North Forney 459
Kennedale 457
Ryan 457
All Saints 456
Allen 453
Trinity 452
Stephenville 451
Trinity Cedar Hill 451
Sachse 447
Legacy 446
Kaufman 442
Lone Star 425
Arlington 410
PASSING
Jagger LaRoe, Colleyville Heritage 508
Landon Ledbetter, Midlothian Heritage 413
John Stephen Jones, Highland Park 408
Shaun Taylor, All Saints 318
Wylie Green, Prestonwood 315
Jaylen Mayden, Sachse 310
Spencer Sanders, Ryan 267
Easton Jones, Stephenville 263
Brendon Lewis, Melissa 243
Hayden Clearman, Argyle 236
Will Baxter, McKinney Christian 230
Brady McBride, Coppell 219
Drew Trent, Richland 212
Colby Suits, North Forney 204
RUSHING
Courage Keihn, Trinity 307
Cartraven Walker, Lake Ridge 250
Brock Sturges, Allen 206
Jase McClellan, Aledo 194
Grant Johnson, Legacy 190
Osayande Foster, First Baptist 183
Krece Nowak, Stephenville 180
Jay Gasper, Kaufman 176
Dylan Jantz, Gunter 162
Alan Maldonado, Colleyville Covenant 161
Ja’Bray Young, Melissa 158
Trey Collier, Kaufman 156
Don Williams, Argyle 149
Brysen McKinney, Summit 148
Jacob Matlock, All Saints 144
D’Montae Davis, Arlington 140
Kenland McCray, Arlington 137
Calvin Ribera, North Forney 137
DJ Kirven, Kennedale 137
Will Baxter, McKinney Christian 134
Kirby Bennett, Lone Star 133
Drew Trent, Richland 118
Maurice Washington, Trinity Cedar Hill 111
Tanner Patino, Brock 111
Colby Suits, North Forney 107
Qualan Jones, Trinity Cedar Hill 106
Tre Owens, Aledo 104
MJ Rivers, Lone Star 103
Jake Bishop, Aledo 101
Avery Chatman, Mansfield 100
Emani Bailey, Ryan 100
RECEIVING
Finn Corwin, Highland Park 185
Cole Brown, Colleyville Heritage 162
Blake Aragon, Stephenville 156
Ke’Von Ahmad, Colleyville Heritage 154
Kennedy Lewis, Melissa 152
Derrick Rose, Sachse 152
Kerrion Fields, Midlothian Heritage 151
Ricky Baker, Prestonwood 139
Mason Suitt, All Saints 126
Ife Adeyi, Legacy 124
Gabriel Douglas, Ryan 124
Nicholas Ogelle, First Baptist 121
Blake Jackson, Coppell 121
Langston Anderson, Midlothian Heritage 103
Jay Wilkerson, Midlothian Heritage 103
Kameron Brown, Colleyville Heritage 102
DEFENSE
Trinity Cedar Hill 134
Gunter 136
Brock 140
Allen 204
Lone Star 237
