Dallas-Fort Worth high school football leaders Nov. 30-Dec. 2

Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play

Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper

Legacy running back leaps, limps to victory

Legacy running back leaps, limps to victory

A late touchdown and missed field goal was the difference

A late touchdown and missed field goal was the difference

RAW: Theo Wease dazzles with Allen's second touchdown

RAW: Theo Wease dazzles with Allen's second touchdown

Former coach gets the better of his old team

Former coach gets the better of his old team

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

  • How to hurdle your would-be tackler

    Mansfield Legacy running back Grant Johnson leaps over Corey Mayfield of North Forney on his way to a 32-yard touchdown. The score gave Legacy a 21-14 lead with 5:29 left in the second quarter of the Class 5A Division II Regional round game.

Mansfield Legacy running back Grant Johnson leaps over Corey Mayfield of North Forney on his way to a 32-yard touchdown. The score gave Legacy a 21-14 lead with 5:29 left in the second quarter of the Class 5A Division II Regional round game. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com
Mansfield Legacy running back Grant Johnson leaps over Corey Mayfield of North Forney on his way to a 32-yard touchdown. The score gave Legacy a 21-14 lead with 5:29 left in the second quarter of the Class 5A Division II Regional round game. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com

High School Football

Dallas-Fort Worth high school football leaders Nov. 30-Dec. 2

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

December 03, 2017 02:58 PM

TOTAL YARDS

Colleyville Heritage 662

Melissa 558

Highland Park 555

Lake Ridge 550

Midlothian Heritage 495

Prestonwood 480

Aledo 459

North Forney 459

Kennedale 457

Ryan 457

All Saints 456

Allen 453

Trinity 452

Stephenville 451

Trinity Cedar Hill 451

Sachse 447

Legacy 446

Kaufman 442

Lone Star 425

Arlington 410

PASSING

Jagger LaRoe, Colleyville Heritage 508

Landon Ledbetter, Midlothian Heritage 413

John Stephen Jones, Highland Park 408

Shaun Taylor, All Saints 318

Wylie Green, Prestonwood 315

Jaylen Mayden, Sachse 310

Spencer Sanders, Ryan 267

Easton Jones, Stephenville 263

Brendon Lewis, Melissa 243

Hayden Clearman, Argyle 236

Will Baxter, McKinney Christian 230

Brady McBride, Coppell 219

Drew Trent, Richland 212

Colby Suits, North Forney 204

Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play

Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper

Legacy running back leaps, limps to victory

Legacy running back leaps, limps to victory

A late touchdown and missed field goal was the difference

A late touchdown and missed field goal was the difference

RAW: Theo Wease dazzles with Allen's second touchdown

RAW: Theo Wease dazzles with Allen's second touchdown

Former coach gets the better of his old team

Former coach gets the better of his old team

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

  • Lake Ridge advances behind running back's huge game

    Mansfield Lake Ridge improved to 12-1 on the season as the Eagles came back from a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat Prosper 38-28. Lake Ridge running back Cartraven Walker rushed for 250 yards on 23 carries and scored four times.

Lake Ridge advances behind running back's huge game

Mansfield Lake Ridge improved to 12-1 on the season as the Eagles came back from a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat Prosper 38-28. Lake Ridge running back Cartraven Walker rushed for 250 yards on 23 carries and scored four times.

Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com

RUSHING

Courage Keihn, Trinity 307

Cartraven Walker, Lake Ridge 250

Brock Sturges, Allen 206

Jase McClellan, Aledo 194

Grant Johnson, Legacy 190

Osayande Foster, First Baptist 183

Krece Nowak, Stephenville 180

Jay Gasper, Kaufman 176

Dylan Jantz, Gunter 162

Alan Maldonado, Colleyville Covenant 161

Ja’Bray Young, Melissa 158

Trey Collier, Kaufman 156

Don Williams, Argyle 149

Brysen McKinney, Summit 148

Jacob Matlock, All Saints 144

D’Montae Davis, Arlington 140

Kenland McCray, Arlington 137

Calvin Ribera, North Forney 137

DJ Kirven, Kennedale 137

Will Baxter, McKinney Christian 134

Kirby Bennett, Lone Star 133

Drew Trent, Richland 118

Maurice Washington, Trinity Cedar Hill 111

Tanner Patino, Brock 111

Colby Suits, North Forney 107

Qualan Jones, Trinity Cedar Hill 106

Tre Owens, Aledo 104

MJ Rivers, Lone Star 103

Jake Bishop, Aledo 101

Avery Chatman, Mansfield 100

Emani Bailey, Ryan 100

Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play

Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper

Legacy running back leaps, limps to victory

Legacy running back leaps, limps to victory

A late touchdown and missed field goal was the difference

A late touchdown and missed field goal was the difference

RAW: Theo Wease dazzles with Allen's second touchdown

RAW: Theo Wease dazzles with Allen's second touchdown

Former coach gets the better of his old team

Former coach gets the better of his old team

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

  • RAW: Theo Wease dazzles with Allen's second touchdown

    This 36-yard reception made it 14-3 over Arlington Martin, and the Eagles would never look back.

RAW: Theo Wease dazzles with Allen's second touchdown

This 36-yard reception made it 14-3 over Arlington Martin, and the Eagles would never look back.

Kevin Casas kcasas@star-telegram.com

RECEIVING

Finn Corwin, Highland Park 185

Cole Brown, Colleyville Heritage 162

Blake Aragon, Stephenville 156

Ke’Von Ahmad, Colleyville Heritage 154

Kennedy Lewis, Melissa 152

Derrick Rose, Sachse 152

Kerrion Fields, Midlothian Heritage 151

Ricky Baker, Prestonwood 139

Mason Suitt, All Saints 126

Ife Adeyi, Legacy 124

Gabriel Douglas, Ryan 124

Nicholas Ogelle, First Baptist 121

Blake Jackson, Coppell 121

Langston Anderson, Midlothian Heritage 103

Jay Wilkerson, Midlothian Heritage 103

Kameron Brown, Colleyville Heritage 102

DEFENSE

Trinity Cedar Hill 134

Gunter 136

Brock 140

Allen 204

Lone Star 237

Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play

Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper

Legacy running back leaps, limps to victory

Legacy running back leaps, limps to victory

A late touchdown and missed field goal was the difference

A late touchdown and missed field goal was the difference

RAW: Theo Wease dazzles with Allen's second touchdown

RAW: Theo Wease dazzles with Allen's second touchdown

Former coach gets the better of his old team

Former coach gets the better of his old team

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

  • Dragons headed to state quarterfinals

    Carroll won a back and forth battle with Arlington 28-24 in the 6A Division II regional round.

Dragons headed to state quarterfinals

Carroll won a back and forth battle with Arlington 28-24 in the 6A Division II regional round.

Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play

Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper

Legacy running back leaps, limps to victory

Legacy running back leaps, limps to victory

A late touchdown and missed field goal was the difference

A late touchdown and missed field goal was the difference

RAW: Theo Wease dazzles with Allen's second touchdown

RAW: Theo Wease dazzles with Allen's second touchdown

Former coach gets the better of his old team

Former coach gets the better of his old team

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

  • Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper

    OLB Darius Houston and the Lake Ridge defense had several big hits in limiting Prosper to 124 yards rushing on 34 carries. Lake Ridge didn't allow a point in the second half and rallied to beat Prosper 38-28 in their Class 5A Division I Regional round game.

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper

