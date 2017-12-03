Dallas-Fort Worth high school football leaders Nov. 30-Dec. 2

More Videos 0:56 Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play Pause 0:37 Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 1:37 Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper 1:27 Legacy running back leaps, limps to victory 1:20 A late touchdown and missed field goal was the difference 0:26 RAW: Theo Wease dazzles with Allen's second touchdown 0:59 Former coach gets the better of his old team 0:32 Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 2:20 How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How to hurdle your would-be tackler Mansfield Legacy running back Grant Johnson leaps over Corey Mayfield of North Forney on his way to a 32-yard touchdown. The score gave Legacy a 21-14 lead with 5:29 left in the second quarter of the Class 5A Division II Regional round game. Mansfield Legacy running back Grant Johnson leaps over Corey Mayfield of North Forney on his way to a 32-yard touchdown. The score gave Legacy a 21-14 lead with 5:29 left in the second quarter of the Class 5A Division II Regional round game. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com

Mansfield Legacy running back Grant Johnson leaps over Corey Mayfield of North Forney on his way to a 32-yard touchdown. The score gave Legacy a 21-14 lead with 5:29 left in the second quarter of the Class 5A Division II Regional round game. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com