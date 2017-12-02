Southlake Carroll defense denies Arlington late

Southlake Carroll survived a second-quarter injury to star running back T.J. McDaniel, winning a 28-24 shootout over Arlington High Saturday night in a Class 6A Division II Regional game at the Ford Center.
The Dragons (10-3) advance to the UIL 6A state quarterfinals against Waco Midway (13-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday at Waco’s McLane Stadium.
Arlington (10-3) has its final drive end near midfield with 1:10 left.
The Dragons scored the game’s final points on the fourth play of the fourth quarter, a sensational 3-yard touchdown catch by Carson White from quarterback Will Bowers. White made a diving catch in the left corner of the end zone.
Bowers carried most of the offensive load for Dragons, rushing 23 times for 73 yards and completing 10 of 14 passes for 178 yards. Arlington QB D’Montae Davis was the workhorse for the Colts. Davis rushed 15 times for 140 yards and two scores, and completed 11 of 17 passes for 128 yards.
McDaniel had rushed 13 times for 80 yards on the Dragons’ first two possessions as Carroll built a 7-0 lead, but a collarbone injury sidelined him for the rest of the game. The Dragons scored on their opening drive of the game as they marched 75 yards in 11 plays, all runs, and took 4:18 off the clock. Carroll ended the drive with a 2-yard TD run by McDaniel.
Carroll dominated the first 18 minutes of the game, running three times the number of plays as Arlington — 27 to 9.
The last six minutes of the first half was dominated by big plays. On Arlington’s 10th snap of the game, running back Kenland McCray broke a half-dozen tackles on his way to a 75-yard TD. He finished the game with 19 carries for 137 yards.
The Dragons took a 14-7 lead with 3:37 left in the half when R.J. Mickens intercepted an Arlington pass and returned it 68 yards for a TD. The Colts tied the game three plays later on a 59-yard run by Davis, and the first half ended at 14-all.
The Colts unleashed a 12-play drive of their own to start the second half, running 5:35 off the clock by the time Davis scored on a 1-yard run. Carroll needed just three plays to tie the game again, including a 57-yard pass from Bowers to Preston Forney and a 10-yard TD run by Tavian Gould.
Arlington’s next drive ended with a 37-yard field goal by Griffin Kell, the Colts’ final score of the game.
