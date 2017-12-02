Colleyville Heritage quarterback Jagger LaRoe passes against Grapevine in October. He had over 500 passing yards against Lubbock Coronado.
Colleyville Heritage quarterback Jagger LaRoe passes against Grapevine in October. He had over 500 passing yards against Lubbock Coronado. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram
Colleyville Heritage quarterback Jagger LaRoe passes against Grapevine in October. He had over 500 passing yards against Lubbock Coronado. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

High School Football

Quarterbacks blow up the scoreboard in Coronado win against Heritage

By Brandon McAuliffe

Special to the Star-Telegram

December 02, 2017 07:28 PM

Lubbock Coronado 80, Colleyville Heritage 62

Lubbock Coronado and Colleyville Heritage combined for 1,440 yards of offense and for 20 touchdowns as the Mustangs outlasted the Panthers in a Class 5A Division I regional playoff game at Wildcat Stadium in Abilene. Coronado plays Denton Ryan at 2 p.m. Dec. 9 at Wildcat Stadium.

Key players: Heritage quarterback Jagger LaRoe threw for 508 yards and four touchdowns, and Coronado quarterback Qua Gray had 450 yards passing and six touchdowns. Blair Conwright and Devin Morrison each had three touchdowns receiving for Lubbock Coronado, while Ke’Von Ahmad (7-154, 3 touchdowns), Cole Brown (4-162, one touchdown) and Kam Brown (4-102, one touchdown) all went over 100 yards receiving for the Panthers.

Key stats: LaRoe, Gray and Heritage quarterback Landry French combined for over 1,000 yards passing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Records: Colleyville Heritage 11-2, Lubbock Coronado 13-0.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper

    OLB Darius Houston and the Lake Ridge defense had several big hits in limiting Prosper to 124 yards rushing on 34 carries. Lake Ridge didn't allow a point in the second half and rallied to beat Prosper 38-28 in their Class 5A Division I Regional round game.

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper 1:37

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper
Legacy running back leaps, limps to victory 1:27

Legacy running back leaps, limps to victory
How to hurdle your would-be tackler 0:38

How to hurdle your would-be tackler

View More Video