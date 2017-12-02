Quarterbacks blow up the scoreboard in Coronado win against Heritage

Lubbock Coronado 80, Colleyville Heritage 62
Lubbock Coronado and Colleyville Heritage combined for 1,440 yards of offense and for 20 touchdowns as the Mustangs outlasted the Panthers in a Class 5A Division I regional playoff game at Wildcat Stadium in Abilene. Coronado plays Denton Ryan at 2 p.m. Dec. 9 at Wildcat Stadium.
Key players: Heritage quarterback Jagger LaRoe threw for 508 yards and four touchdowns, and Coronado quarterback Qua Gray had 450 yards passing and six touchdowns. Blair Conwright and Devin Morrison each had three touchdowns receiving for Lubbock Coronado, while Ke’Von Ahmad (7-154, 3 touchdowns), Cole Brown (4-162, one touchdown) and Kam Brown (4-102, one touchdown) all went over 100 yards receiving for the Panthers.
Key stats: LaRoe, Gray and Heritage quarterback Landry French combined for over 1,000 yards passing.
Records: Colleyville Heritage 11-2, Lubbock Coronado 13-0.
