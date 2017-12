Saturday’s statewide UIL and TAPPS high school football scores, schedules

More Videos 0:56 Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play Pause 1:37 Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper 1:27 Legacy running back leaps, limps to victory 0:26 RAW: Theo Wease dazzles with Allen's second touchdown 1:08 Dragons headed to state quarterfinals 0:37 Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:32 Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 2:20 How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 1:46 Read the sexual messages Rep. Joe Barton sent over Facebook Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper OLB Darius Houston and the Lake Ridge defense had several big hits in limiting Prosper to 124 yards rushing on 34 carries. Lake Ridge didn't allow a point in the second half and rallied to beat Prosper 38-28 in their Class 5A Division I Regional round game. OLB Darius Houston and the Lake Ridge defense had several big hits in limiting Prosper to 124 yards rushing on 34 carries. Lake Ridge didn't allow a point in the second half and rallied to beat Prosper 38-28 in their Class 5A Division I Regional round game. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com

OLB Darius Houston and the Lake Ridge defense had several big hits in limiting Prosper to 124 yards rushing on 34 carries. Lake Ridge didn't allow a point in the second half and rallied to beat Prosper 38-28 in their Class 5A Division I Regional round game. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com