This football player says his other passion helped him be a stand-up person

For Mansfield Summit offensive lineman X’Zavea Gadlin, integrity is an important thing.
The Tulsa commitment and all-district guard from a season go, has helped lead to the Jaguars to an impressive playoff berth in 2017 and coach Channon Hall said Gadlin is remarkably self-possessed.
“He is a leader on and off the field,” Hall said. “He knows who he is and who he wants to be, and he never waivers from that. He is a young man of great character.”
Gadlin has another great passion in his life that has nothing to do with football, but he said it has helped him to develop more as a person than anything else.
“I’ve been involved in band since I was in the sixth grade,” Gadlin said. “Outside of sports, it’s been the most fun and most challenging activity I’ve been a part of. The investment and dedication it takes to be great in band is something that most people don’t understand, and I’m glad to have been exposed to it. It’s made me a more well-rounded young man.”
The Summit lineman plays the trombone.
Summit offensive lineman Xzavea Gadlin
Gadlin said that Hall’s characterization of him means a lot to him and said he prides himself in being the sort of player that coaches do not have to worry about when it comes to issues of discipline or sportsmanship.
“To me it means that not only does my play stand out, but my behavior is also an instrumental part of my life,” Gadlin said. “My family has instilled in me the value of hard work, consistency and being accountable, along with many other things, and it’s important to me that I represent them the way I should.
“To me, my name isn’t just my name. It’s everyone who’s connected to me and everyone who has been a part of my life. So I want to make sure that their names don’t become tarnished because of my actions.”
Things have not always been easy for the Summit senior, as Gadlin tore his ACL his sophomore year in what he said was the most difficult challenge he has ever had to overcome.
“It was extremely difficult, because I had to change my mindset and how I attacked everything in my life,” Gadlin said. “It took a while to get there, but I’m glad I never gave up, because it’s exactly what I needed to elevate myself to that next level.”
Hall said that Gadlin made a good choice in selecting Tulsa and said he has the potential to achieve great things.
“He will fit in great at Tulsa,” Hall said. “His versatile style of play will give Tulsa lots of options on where he plays.”
Gadlin’s Favorites
Favorite Athlete: LeBron James
Favorite Sports Team: Tulsa football
Favorite Food: Bacon cheeseburgers
Favorite Move: Moana
Favorite TV Show: Family Guy
Book Currently Reading: Frankenstein
Favorite Musical Performer: Eminem
