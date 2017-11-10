More Videos

  • Huzzahs to Haltom!

    Haltom defeated Keller Central 28-17 to earn a spot in the post season for the first time since 2009. Coach Jason Tucker addressed his team after the game.

Haltom defeated Keller Central 28-17 to earn a spot in the post season for the first time since 2009. Coach Jason Tucker addressed his team after the game. Shawn Smajstrla ssmajstrla@star-telegram.com
Haltom defeated Keller Central 28-17 to earn a spot in the post season for the first time since 2009. Coach Jason Tucker addressed his team after the game. Shawn Smajstrla ssmajstrla@star-telegram.com

High School Football

Thursday’s statewide football scores and area standings

By Eric Zarate

ezarate@star-telegram.com

November 10, 2017 12:06 AM

CLASS 6A

Arlington 37, Arlington Houston 29

Arlington Martin 50, Arlington Lamar 34

Beaumont West Brook 39, Conroe 25

Cedar Hill 20, Irving 0

Cibolo Steele 14, Schertz Clemens 13

De Soto 17, South Grand Prairie 14

Deer Park 42, Pasadena Memorial 24

Edinburg 23, PSJA North 21

Edinburg North 28, PSJA 10

EP El Dorado 49, EP Pebble Hills 44

EP Franklin 38, EP Americas 14

Fort Bend Bush 38, Fort Bend Austin 17

Fort Bend Ridge Point 38, Fort Bend Hightower 14

Galena Park North Shore 34, Humble Summer Creek 7

Garland Rowlett 27, Garland 17

Haltom 28, Keller Central 17

Hewitt Midway 63, Killeen Ellison 28

Houston Jersey Village 42, Cypress Lakes 26

Houston Lamar 36, Houston Westbury 18

Houston Stratford 27, Klein 14

Klein Collins 62, Houston Northbrook 0

Laredo United South 21, Laredo Johnson 14

Mansfield 31, North Crowley 12

McAllen 34, Mission 27

Richmond George Ranch 37, Alief Taylor 7

Rockwall 48, North Mesquite 37

SA MacArthur 35, SA Lee 21

SA Northside O’Connor 44, SA Northside Brennan 41, OT

San Marcos 31, Austin Bowie 26

Spring Dekaney 38, Aldine MacArthur 0

CLASS 5A

Austin High 61, Austin William Travis 0

Brownsville Lopez 14, Brownsville Pace 7

Canyon Randall 24, Amarillo Palo Duro 0

CC Calallen 46, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 25

CC King 24, CC Miller 21

CC Tuloso-Midway 44, SA Christian 41

Dallas South Oak Cliff 47, Dallas Conrad 0

Dallas Wilson 69, North Dallas 13

Denton Ryan 56, WF Rider 7

Frisco Lone Star 41, Frisco Independence 13

FW Arlington Heights 36, Fort Worth YMLA 6

FW South Hills 39, FW Wyatt 32

FW Southwest 68, FW North Side 12

Georgetown 51, Pflugerville Connally 14

Lewisville The Colony 48, Carrollton Turner 0

Lubbock Coronado 34, Abilene Cooper 31

SA Burbank 41, SA Lanier 21

CLASS 4A

Carrollton Ranchview 44, Dallas Pinkston 0

Fredericksburg 35, Austin Eastside Memorial 0

Houston North Forest 28, Houston Worthing 20

CLASS 3A

Skidmore-Tynan 54, Monte Alto 13

CLASS 1A

Balmorhea 60, Grandfalls-Royalty 6

Blackwell 35, Roscoe Highland 34

Blum 70, Avalon 24

Follett 62, Lefors 13

Lamesa Klondike 44, Hermleigh 32

Matador Motley County 56, Southland 6

Nazareth 47, Anton 46

Strawn 66, Moran 6

White Deer 62, Miami 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Austin Veritas 50, SA Castle Hills 0

OTHER

Amherst def. Lazbuddie , forfeit

Westlake Academy 50, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 0

AREA STANDINGS

(Through Nov. 9)

( ) - enrollment rank

x – playoff qualifier

District 3-6AWLWL
x-Fossil Ridge (5)5090
x-Haltom (3)4264
x-Central (4)4264
x-Keller (2)3254
Timber Creek (1)2363
Abilene (7)1427
Weatherford (6)06010
District 4-6AWLWL
x-Mansfield (8)7091
x-Martin (2)6191
x-Arlington (5)5282
x-Lamar (4)4355
North Crowley (7)2546
Sam Houston (1)2546
Bowie (3)1527
Paschal (6)0609
District 5-6AWLWL
x-Trinity (4)6072
x-Carroll (7)5172
x-Hebron (3)5172
x-Nelson (8)3336
Flower Mound (2)2436
Marcus (5)2445
Lewisville (1)1527
L.D. Bell (6)0618
District 6-5AWLWL
x-Aledo (8)6090
x-Boswell (7)6090
x-Brewer (4)4263
Azle (6)3345
Eaton (3)3345
Northwest (1)2454
Chisholm Trail (2)0627
Saginaw (5)0609
District 7-5AWLWL
x-South Hills (1)70100
x-Southwest (6)6173
x-Arl. Heights (2)5264
x-YMLA (8)4346
Wyatt (5)3464
Trimble Tech (3)1536
Western Hills (7)1527
North Side (4)0737
District 8-5AWLWL
x-Coll. Heritage (1)6081
x-Richland (3)5181
x-Grapevine (4)5172
x-Birdville (2)4245
Dunbar (8)2427
Eastern Hills (7)1536
Polytechnic (6)1518
Carter-Riverside (5)0618
District 9-5AWLWL
x-Everman (8)6063
x-Burleson (6)5181
x-Crowley (1)5163
x-Centennial (4)4254
Granbury (2)2454
Joshua (7)1536
Seguin (5)1527
Cleburne (3)0609
District 10-5AWLWL
x-Lake Ridge (2)6081
x-Legacy (4)5172
x-Waxahachie (3)4263
Summit (1)3354
Lancaster (5)2445
Midlothian (7)2436
Timberview (8)2436
Red Oak (6)0627

