Thursday’s statewide football scores and area standings

Huzzahs to Haltom! Haltom defeated Keller Central 28-17 to earn a spot in the post season for the first time since 2009. Coach Jason Tucker addressed his team after the game. Haltom defeated Keller Central 28-17 to earn a spot in the post season for the first time since 2009. Coach Jason Tucker addressed his team after the game. Shawn Smajstrla ssmajstrla@star-telegram.com

