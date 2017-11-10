Thursday’s statewide football scores and area standings

CLASS 6A
Arlington 37, Arlington Houston 29
Arlington Martin 50, Arlington Lamar 34
Beaumont West Brook 39, Conroe 25
Cedar Hill 20, Irving 0
Cibolo Steele 14, Schertz Clemens 13
De Soto 17, South Grand Prairie 14
Deer Park 42, Pasadena Memorial 24
Edinburg 23, PSJA North 21
Edinburg North 28, PSJA 10
EP El Dorado 49, EP Pebble Hills 44
EP Franklin 38, EP Americas 14
Fort Bend Bush 38, Fort Bend Austin 17
Fort Bend Ridge Point 38, Fort Bend Hightower 14
Galena Park North Shore 34, Humble Summer Creek 7
Garland Rowlett 27, Garland 17
Haltom 28, Keller Central 17
Hewitt Midway 63, Killeen Ellison 28
Houston Jersey Village 42, Cypress Lakes 26
Houston Lamar 36, Houston Westbury 18
Houston Stratford 27, Klein 14
Klein Collins 62, Houston Northbrook 0
Laredo United South 21, Laredo Johnson 14
Mansfield 31, North Crowley 12
McAllen 34, Mission 27
Richmond George Ranch 37, Alief Taylor 7
Rockwall 48, North Mesquite 37
SA MacArthur 35, SA Lee 21
SA Northside O’Connor 44, SA Northside Brennan 41, OT
San Marcos 31, Austin Bowie 26
Spring Dekaney 38, Aldine MacArthur 0
CLASS 5A
Austin High 61, Austin William Travis 0
Brownsville Lopez 14, Brownsville Pace 7
Canyon Randall 24, Amarillo Palo Duro 0
CC Calallen 46, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 25
CC King 24, CC Miller 21
CC Tuloso-Midway 44, SA Christian 41
Dallas South Oak Cliff 47, Dallas Conrad 0
Dallas Wilson 69, North Dallas 13
Denton Ryan 56, WF Rider 7
Frisco Lone Star 41, Frisco Independence 13
FW Arlington Heights 36, Fort Worth YMLA 6
FW South Hills 39, FW Wyatt 32
FW Southwest 68, FW North Side 12
Georgetown 51, Pflugerville Connally 14
Lewisville The Colony 48, Carrollton Turner 0
Lubbock Coronado 34, Abilene Cooper 31
SA Burbank 41, SA Lanier 21
CLASS 4A
Carrollton Ranchview 44, Dallas Pinkston 0
Fredericksburg 35, Austin Eastside Memorial 0
Houston North Forest 28, Houston Worthing 20
CLASS 3A
Skidmore-Tynan 54, Monte Alto 13
CLASS 1A
Balmorhea 60, Grandfalls-Royalty 6
Blackwell 35, Roscoe Highland 34
Blum 70, Avalon 24
Follett 62, Lefors 13
Lamesa Klondike 44, Hermleigh 32
Matador Motley County 56, Southland 6
Nazareth 47, Anton 46
Strawn 66, Moran 6
White Deer 62, Miami 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Austin Veritas 50, SA Castle Hills 0
OTHER
Amherst def. Lazbuddie , forfeit
Westlake Academy 50, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 0
AREA STANDINGS
(Through Nov. 9)
( ) - enrollment rank
x – playoff qualifier
|District 3-6A
|W
|L
|W
|L
|x-Fossil Ridge (5)
|5
|0
|9
|0
|x-Haltom (3)
|4
|2
|6
|4
|x-Central (4)
|4
|2
|6
|4
|x-Keller (2)
|3
|2
|5
|4
|Timber Creek (1)
|2
|3
|6
|3
|Abilene (7)
|1
|4
|2
|7
|Weatherford (6)
|0
|6
|0
|10
|District 4-6A
|W
|L
|W
|L
|x-Mansfield (8)
|7
|0
|9
|1
|x-Martin (2)
|6
|1
|9
|1
|x-Arlington (5)
|5
|2
|8
|2
|x-Lamar (4)
|4
|3
|5
|5
|North Crowley (7)
|2
|5
|4
|6
|Sam Houston (1)
|2
|5
|4
|6
|Bowie (3)
|1
|5
|2
|7
|Paschal (6)
|0
|6
|0
|9
|District 5-6A
|W
|L
|W
|L
|x-Trinity (4)
|6
|0
|7
|2
|x-Carroll (7)
|5
|1
|7
|2
|x-Hebron (3)
|5
|1
|7
|2
|x-Nelson (8)
|3
|3
|3
|6
|Flower Mound (2)
|2
|4
|3
|6
|Marcus (5)
|2
|4
|4
|5
|Lewisville (1)
|1
|5
|2
|7
|L.D. Bell (6)
|0
|6
|1
|8
|District 6-5A
|W
|L
|W
|L
|x-Aledo (8)
|6
|0
|9
|0
|x-Boswell (7)
|6
|0
|9
|0
|x-Brewer (4)
|4
|2
|6
|3
|Azle (6)
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Eaton (3)
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Northwest (1)
|2
|4
|5
|4
|Chisholm Trail (2)
|0
|6
|2
|7
|Saginaw (5)
|0
|6
|0
|9
|District 7-5A
|W
|L
|W
|L
|x-South Hills (1)
|7
|0
|10
|0
|x-Southwest (6)
|6
|1
|7
|3
|x-Arl. Heights (2)
|5
|2
|6
|4
|x-YMLA (8)
|4
|3
|4
|6
|Wyatt (5)
|3
|4
|6
|4
|Trimble Tech (3)
|1
|5
|3
|6
|Western Hills (7)
|1
|5
|2
|7
|North Side (4)
|0
|7
|3
|7
|District 8-5A
|W
|L
|W
|L
|x-Coll. Heritage (1)
|6
|0
|8
|1
|x-Richland (3)
|5
|1
|8
|1
|x-Grapevine (4)
|5
|1
|7
|2
|x-Birdville (2)
|4
|2
|4
|5
|Dunbar (8)
|2
|4
|2
|7
|Eastern Hills (7)
|1
|5
|3
|6
|Polytechnic (6)
|1
|5
|1
|8
|Carter-Riverside (5)
|0
|6
|1
|8
|District 9-5A
|W
|L
|W
|L
|x-Everman (8)
|6
|0
|6
|3
|x-Burleson (6)
|5
|1
|8
|1
|x-Crowley (1)
|5
|1
|6
|3
|x-Centennial (4)
|4
|2
|5
|4
|Granbury (2)
|2
|4
|5
|4
|Joshua (7)
|1
|5
|3
|6
|Seguin (5)
|1
|5
|2
|7
|Cleburne (3)
|0
|6
|0
|9
|District 10-5A
|W
|L
|W
|L
|x-Lake Ridge (2)
|6
|0
|8
|1
|x-Legacy (4)
|5
|1
|7
|2
|x-Waxahachie (3)
|4
|2
|6
|3
|Summit (1)
|3
|3
|5
|4
|Lancaster (5)
|2
|4
|4
|5
|Midlothian (7)
|2
|4
|3
|6
|Timberview (8)
|2
|4
|3
|6
|Red Oak (6)
|0
|6
|2
|7
