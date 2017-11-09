Playoff qualifier Martin denies playoff-bound Lamar

Arlington Martin 50, Arlington Lamar 34
Brayden Willis produced five touchdowns as Arlington Martin coasted past Arlington Lamar in a District 4-6A game Thursday at UTA’s Maverick Stadium. Willis rushed for two TDs, caught two TD passes and threw for the fifth.
Key players: Willis completed 9 of 11 passes for 79 yards, rushed six times for 104 yards (including a 77-yard TD) and caught four passes for 82 yards. Martin’s Juma Otoviano passed and rushed for a TD, while Sorrell Brown passed for a TD and caught a TD pass. Lamar QB Jack Dawson passed for 334 yards and four TDs. Jaylen Jones of the Vikings had just one rush and four catches, but produced 122 yards and two TDs.
Key stat: Martin emptied the bench after taking a 40-7 halftime lead. Four Warriors threw a pass, nine rushed the ball and eight caught a pass.
Records: Martin 9-1, 6-1 4-6A; Lamar 5-5, 4-3.
Comments