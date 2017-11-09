In Week 9 action, Southwest quarterback Octavio Martinez (14) scrambles for yards against Wyatt.
High School Football

Southwest rolls into 5A football playoffs by dominating North Side

By Rick Mauch

Special to the Star-Telegram

November 09, 2017 11:41 PM

Fort Worth Southwest 68, Fort Worth North Side 12

The Stevens brothers combined for four touchdowns to lead the Raiders past the Steers at Scarborough-Handley Field. Davontay Stevens scored on runs from 4 and 1 yards, while Dalontay Stevens had touchdown runs of 39 and 18 yards.

Key players: Southwest quarterback Octavio Martinez passed for 150 yards and touchdowns to Nmamdi Adim-Madumere for 33 yards and Jason Bailey for 21 yards. North Side running back Freddy Rivera was the leading rusher, with 109 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

Key stats: The Raiders got a kickoff return of 64 yards by Sammy Sanni, and an interception return of 14 yards by O'Brien Neely for a TD.On his only carry of the game, Ralph Evans scored on a 70-yard run for Southwest.

Records: Southwest 7-3, 6-1 7-5A. North Side 3-7, 0-7

