Southwest rolls into 5A football playoffs by dominating North Side

Fort Worth Southwest 68, Fort Worth North Side 12
The Stevens brothers combined for four touchdowns to lead the Raiders past the Steers at Scarborough-Handley Field. Davontay Stevens scored on runs from 4 and 1 yards, while Dalontay Stevens had touchdown runs of 39 and 18 yards.
Key players: Southwest quarterback Octavio Martinez passed for 150 yards and touchdowns to Nmamdi Adim-Madumere for 33 yards and Jason Bailey for 21 yards. North Side running back Freddy Rivera was the leading rusher, with 109 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
Key stats: The Raiders got a kickoff return of 64 yards by Sammy Sanni, and an interception return of 14 yards by O'Brien Neely for a TD.On his only carry of the game, Ralph Evans scored on a 70-yard run for Southwest.
Records: Southwest 7-3, 6-1 7-5A. North Side 3-7, 0-7
Comments