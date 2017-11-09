Arlington Heights quarterback Deontre Jones (4) in action against North Side at Farrington Field, Oct. 21, 2017.
Arlington Heights quarterback Deontre Jones (4) in action against North Side at Farrington Field, Oct. 21, 2017. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram
Arlington Heights quarterback Deontre Jones (4) in action against North Side at Farrington Field, Oct. 21, 2017. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

High School Football

Playoff-bound Heights handles playoff-bound YMLA

By Ryan Cox

November 09, 2017 11:25 PM

Fort Worth Arlington Heights 36, Fort Worth YMLA 6

In a Thursday game that was a playoff tune-up as both teams, the Yellow Jackets looked geared up for the next round as they routed the Wildcats at Farrington Field. Arlington Heights is the district’s No. 2 seed in Division I and will face Colleyville Heritage on Nov. 17 at Birdville Fine Arts/Athletics Complex at 7:30 p.m. YMLA is the No. 2 seed in Division II with its opponent and location to be determined.

Key players: Heights quarterback Deontre Jones accounted for 303 yards of offense to lead all players. The junior threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns,while also running for a game-high 83 yards and a score. Jones’ top target was Brian Gonzalez, who had five receptions for 124 yards, including an 84-yard touchdown in the third quarter. YMLA’s Tyjuan Battle caught the only touchdown for the Wildcats in the final seconds of the first half.

Key stat: The Arlington Heights defense recorded eight sacks, forced five fumbles and recovered two.

Records: Arlington Heights 6-4, 5-2 7-5A; Fort Worth YMLA 4-6, 4-3

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • High schools where football isn't king

    Regardless of wins and losses, players continue to play football, and fans continue to cheer, at schools such as Paschal, L.D. Bell, Sam Houston and North Crowley.

High schools where football isn't king

High schools where football isn't king 1:52

High schools where football isn't king
Fort Worth YMLA football is headed to the UIL playoffs! 0:27

Fort Worth YMLA football is headed to the UIL playoffs!
Martin High claims football bragging rights in Arlington 1:45

Martin High claims football bragging rights in Arlington

View More Video