Playoff-bound Heights handles playoff-bound YMLA

Fort Worth Arlington Heights 36, Fort Worth YMLA 6
In a Thursday game that was a playoff tune-up as both teams, the Yellow Jackets looked geared up for the next round as they routed the Wildcats at Farrington Field. Arlington Heights is the district’s No. 2 seed in Division I and will face Colleyville Heritage on Nov. 17 at Birdville Fine Arts/Athletics Complex at 7:30 p.m. YMLA is the No. 2 seed in Division II with its opponent and location to be determined.
Key players: Heights quarterback Deontre Jones accounted for 303 yards of offense to lead all players. The junior threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns,while also running for a game-high 83 yards and a score. Jones’ top target was Brian Gonzalez, who had five receptions for 124 yards, including an 84-yard touchdown in the third quarter. YMLA’s Tyjuan Battle caught the only touchdown for the Wildcats in the final seconds of the first half.
Key stat: The Arlington Heights defense recorded eight sacks, forced five fumbles and recovered two.
Records: Arlington Heights 6-4, 5-2 7-5A; Fort Worth YMLA 4-6, 4-3
Comments