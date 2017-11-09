More Videos

    The South Hills Scorpions kept their slate perfect with a 39-32 victory over Fort Worth Wyatt.

The South Hills Scorpions kept their slate perfect with a 39-32 victory over Fort Worth Wyatt.
The South Hills Scorpions kept their slate perfect with a 39-32 victory over Fort Worth Wyatt. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com

High School Football

Undefeated South Hills holds off upset-minded Wyatt

By Troy Phillips

Special to the Star-Telegram

November 09, 2017 10:53 PM

FW South Hills 39, Fort Worth Wyatt 32

A late touchdown pass from Scorpions QB Trey Jones to Dejuan Jones, then an interception made by Jones, denied the surging Chaparrals at Clark Stadium. South Hills completed a second straight undefeated regular season. South Hills meets Birdville in the Class 5A Division I bi-district playoffs. The Scorpions have won 39 of their last 44 games, dating to 2013.

Key players: Scorpions RB Anthony Watkins rushed for 267 yards and three TDs. Jones re-entered the game after sitting out part of a quarter with an injury. His game-winning pick came with Wyatt driving to tie for the second time. Wyatt’s Larry Fields, Deandre Hickerson and Rashad Adams had rushing TDs to tie the game at 32-32.

Key stat: Watkins averaged 24.3 yards on his first six carries, with two TD runs. He had 205 yards at halftime as South Hills led 32-12.

Records: South Hills 10-0, 7-0 7-5A; Wyatt 6-4, 3-4

    The South Hills Scorpions kept their slate perfect with a 39-32 victory over Fort Worth Wyatt.

