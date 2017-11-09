Undefeated South Hills holds off upset-minded Wyatt

More Videos 1:52 High schools where football isn't king Pause 1:22 Native Americans protest Keller High Indian mascot at school board meeting 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 8 0:32 Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 0:51 Surveillance video of Dallas Dollar General robbery 1:05 Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:35 Aggies celebrate Southwest Classic OT win 0:58 Veterans enjoy new online shopping benefit starting Saturday Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Check out this 10-0 team The South Hills Scorpions kept their slate perfect with a 39-32 victory over Fort Worth Wyatt. The South Hills Scorpions kept their slate perfect with a 39-32 victory over Fort Worth Wyatt. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com

The South Hills Scorpions kept their slate perfect with a 39-32 victory over Fort Worth Wyatt. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com