Keller Fossil Ridge wide receiver Jaylen Hearst (14) makes the reception against Keller Timber Creek defensive back Emmanuel Wilson (25) during the 1st half Friday night, September 29, 2017 played at Keller ISD AC. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

High School Football

Fossil Ridge receiver, Oakridge linebacker win football players of the week

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

November 09, 2017 1:44 PM

More than 35,000 votes were cast for the latest dfwVarsity football players of the week.

Keller Fossil Ridge junior WR Jaylen Hearst received 8,547 votes after recording 9 catches, 202 yards and a TD vs. Weatherford to help the Panthers improve to 9-0 on the season.

Saginaw Boswell sophomore RB Derrick Berry and White Settlement Brewer QB Carson Ingram came in second and third place.

Defensively, Arlington Oakridge LB Zane Ahlfinger received 14,757 votes after putting in 11 tackles and 1 sack against St. Andrew’s

Glen Rose senior LB Tanner Stroud and Aledo senior DT James Williams came in second and third place.

Week 9 winners- Brayden Willis, Martin and Ty DeArman, Bowie

