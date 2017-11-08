Gosset’s guesses: Summit, Timber Creek clinch playoff spots; Martin grabs No. 1 seed

Whose season continues? That’s the biggest question as Week 11 is here.
The final regular season games with district titles and playoff spots up for grabs.
The picker had the best week of the year - coming off a 46-3 record. Can he keep up the momentum?
Biggest game features Aledo at Saginaw Boswell for the 6-5A championship. Both teams come in unbeaten, but give me the Bearcats, who make it 75-straight wins in district play.
One more game and then .... the Texas high school football playoffs!
WEEK 11 PREDICTIONS (winners in bold) Thursday
Haltom vs. Central
Arlington vs. Sam Houston
Lamar vs. Martin
North Crowley vs. Mansfield
YMLA vs. Arlington Heights
Southwest vs. North Side
South Hills vs. Wyatt
Friday
Bowie vs. Paschal
Timber Creek vs. Abilene
Fossil Ridge vs. Keller
Byron Nelson vs. LD Bell
Carroll vs. Hebron
Lewisville vs. Flower Mound
Trinity vs. Marcus
Aledo vs. Boswell
Eaton vs. Brewer
Chisholm Trail vs. Saginaw
Azle vs. Northwest
Grapevine vs. Birdville
Colleyville Heritage vs. Richland
Polytechnic vs. Dunbar
Burleson vs. Crowley
Everman vs. Centennial
Joshua vs. Cleburne
Granbury vs. Seguin
Waxahachie vs. Lake Ridge
Midlothian vs. Lancaster
Legacy vs. Red Oak
Timberview vs. Summit
Castleberry vs. Mineral Wells
Diamond Hill-Jarvis vs. Springtown
Lake Worth vs. Kennedale
Carter vs. Alvarado
Wilmer-Hutchins vs. Midlothian Heritage
Benbrook vs. Godley
Glen Rose vs. Hillsboro
Life vs. Venus
Brock vs. Breckenridge
Covenant vs. Pantego Christian
Temple Christian vs. Grace Prep
FW Christian vs. Midland Christian
Grapevine Faith vs. Southwest Christian
Fellowship Academy vs. Coram Deo
Nolan Catholic vs. Liberty Christian
Central Catholic vs. All Saints
Saturday
Trinity Valley vs. Greenhill
Western Hills vs. Trimble Tech
Carter-Riverside vs. Eastern Hills
Last week: 46-3
Season: 380-122 (75.7 winning percentage)
