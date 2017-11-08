Mansfield Summit quarterback Brysen McKinney spots a receiver against the Paschal defense, Sept. 14, 2017.
High School Football

Gosset’s guesses: Summit, Timber Creek clinch playoff spots; Martin grabs No. 1 seed

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

November 08, 2017 6:55 PM

Whose season continues? That’s the biggest question as Week 11 is here.

The final regular season games with district titles and playoff spots up for grabs.

The picker had the best week of the year - coming off a 46-3 record. Can he keep up the momentum?

Biggest game features Aledo at Saginaw Boswell for the 6-5A championship. Both teams come in unbeaten, but give me the Bearcats, who make it 75-straight wins in district play.

One more game and then .... the Texas high school football playoffs!

WEEK 11 PREDICTIONS (winners in bold) Thursday

Haltom vs. Central

Arlington vs. Sam Houston

Lamar vs. Martin

North Crowley vs. Mansfield

YMLA vs. Arlington Heights

Southwest vs. North Side

South Hills vs. Wyatt

Friday

Bowie vs. Paschal

Timber Creek vs. Abilene

Fossil Ridge vs. Keller

Byron Nelson vs. LD Bell

Carroll vs. Hebron

Lewisville vs. Flower Mound

Trinity vs. Marcus

Aledo vs. Boswell

Eaton vs. Brewer

Chisholm Trail vs. Saginaw

Azle vs. Northwest

Grapevine vs. Birdville

Colleyville Heritage vs. Richland

Polytechnic vs. Dunbar

Burleson vs. Crowley

Everman vs. Centennial

Joshua vs. Cleburne

Granbury vs. Seguin

Waxahachie vs. Lake Ridge

Midlothian vs. Lancaster

Legacy vs. Red Oak

Timberview vs. Summit

Castleberry vs. Mineral Wells

Diamond Hill-Jarvis vs. Springtown

Lake Worth vs. Kennedale

Carter vs. Alvarado

Wilmer-Hutchins vs. Midlothian Heritage

Benbrook vs. Godley

Glen Rose vs. Hillsboro

Life vs. Venus

Brock vs. Breckenridge

Covenant vs. Pantego Christian

Temple Christian vs. Grace Prep

FW Christian vs. Midland Christian

Grapevine Faith vs. Southwest Christian

Fellowship Academy vs. Coram Deo

Nolan Catholic vs. Liberty Christian

Central Catholic vs. All Saints

Saturday

Trinity Valley vs. Greenhill

Western Hills vs. Trimble Tech

Carter-Riverside vs. Eastern Hills

Last week: 46-3

Season: 380-122 (75.7 winning percentage)

