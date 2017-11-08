Beyond winning: Football is not always king at these high schools

More Videos 1:52 High schools where football isn't king Pause 0:27 Fort Worth YMLA football is headed to the UIL playoffs! 1:56 Hike! Azle long snapper succeeds under pressure 1:45 Martin High claims football bragging rights in Arlington 0:57 Safety on the Trinity Trails 1:19 TCU leftovers feed the homeless 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:39 Arlington PD asks public to help ID black BMW, searches for Dylan Spaid's killer 2:22 Tarrant County Election Results 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 1 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

High schools where football isn't king Regardless of wins and losses, players continue to play football, and fans continue to cheer, at schools such as Paschal, L.D. Bell, Sam Houston and North Crowley. Regardless of wins and losses, players continue to play football, and fans continue to cheer, at schools such as Paschal, L.D. Bell, Sam Houston and North Crowley. Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

Regardless of wins and losses, players continue to play football, and fans continue to cheer, at schools such as Paschal, L.D. Bell, Sam Houston and North Crowley. Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com