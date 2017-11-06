Colleyville Heritage enters the field to play the Trinity Trojans at Pennington Field, Sept. 15, 2017.
Colleyville Heritage enters the field to play the Trinity Trojans at Pennington Field, Sept. 15, 2017. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram
Colleyville Heritage enters the field to play the Trinity Trojans at Pennington Field, Sept. 15, 2017. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

High School Football

Colleyville Heritage climbs into AP Class 5A state high school football poll

By Eric Zarate

ezarate@star-telegram.com

November 06, 2017 5:35 PM

Colleyville Heritage (8-1) moved into the Associated Press Class 5A state poll Monday, debuting at No. 10, after winning its eighth consecutive game.

But Panthers head coach Joe Willis was quick to recall the one that got away, a 38-21 loss to 5A No. 1 Aledo on opening week. Colleyville Heritage got no points on their first seven possessions against Aledo, and trailed 17-0 by halftime.

“We are one half of bad football [against] Aledo from being undefeated,” replied Willis in a text message that also candidly admitted that the poll meant little to him. “If I’m being honest, nothing. We are more focused on what our performance and film says about us.”

In addition to a 6-0 record in District 8-5A, the Panthers beat 6A perennial powerhouse Euless Trinity 31-14 in Week 3.

“All that being said, we have a good opponent coming to our place this week and I’m certain they don’t care where we are at in that poll either. Lol,” Willis added.

Richland (8-1, 5-1) plays Colleyville Heritage at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine.

Meanwhile, Aledo (9-0, 6-0 in 6-5A) puts its state-record of 74 consecutive district wins on the line at 7 p.m., Friday at Saginaw Boswell (9-0, 6-0).

The defending 5A Division II champions have also won 25 consecutive games.

AP state poll

Class 6A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Allen (23)

9-0

248

1

2. Katy (2)

7-0

220

3

3. Austin Westlake

9-0

190

4

4. Garland Sachse

9-0

141

5

5. Waco Midway

9-0

126

6

6. Duncanville

9-0

115

7

7. The Woodlands

6-1

86

8

8. Klein Collins

8-0

72

9

9. Converse Judson

8-1

71

2

10. DeSoto

8-1

35

10

Others receiving votes: Spring Westfield 24. Mansfield 12. Humble Atascocita 9. Smithson Valley 8. Lake Travis 6. San Angelo Central 4. San Benito 4. SA Northside O’Connor 1. Keller Fossil Ridge 1.

Class 5A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Aledo (16)

9-0

236

1

2. Manvel (8)

8-0

226

2

3. Denton Ryan (1)

9-0

192

3

4. CC Calallen

9-0

169

4

5. Angleton

9-0

119

T6

6. Cedar Park

8-1

112

5

7. Highland Park

8-1

104

T6

8. Dripping Springs

9-0

72

8

9. Frisco Lone Star

8-1

63

9

10. Colleyville Heritage

8-1

33

NR

Others receiving votes: Lubbock Coronado 16. Mansfield Lake Ridge 15. Port Neches-Groves 8. College Station 6. Hutto 3. Mansfield Legacy 1.

Class 4A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Carthage (21)

9-0

245

1

2. W. Orange-Stark (3)

7-0

209

2

3. Argyle (1)

9-0

202

3

4. Waco La Vega

9-0

176

4

5. Cuero

8-0

151

5

6. Midlothian Heritage

9-0

113

6

7. Kennedale

8-1

110

7

8. Pleasant Grove

9-0

81

9

9. Graham

9-0

61

10

10. Lubbock Estacado

9-1

10

NR

Others receiving votes: Van 6. Seminole 2. Gilmer 2. Glen Rose 1. Kaufman 1. Fischer Canyon Lake 1. Melissa 1. Rio Hondo 1. Wimberley 1. Houston North Forest 1.

Class 3A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Gunter (14)

9-0

231

1

2. Wall (3)

9-0

201

2

3. Lexington (3)

9-0

197

3

4. Newton (5)

8-0

188

4

5. Canadian

9-0

144

6

6. Brock

8-1

130

7

7. Yoakum

8-1

89

9

8. Hallettsville

7-1

72

10

9. Sonora

9-0

34

NR

10. Big Sandy Harmony

9-0

25

NR

Others receiving votes: New London West Rusk 18. Malakoff 15. Mount Vernon 10. Jefferson 5. Grandview 4. Woodville 4. East Bernard 3. Goliad 3. El Maton Tidehaven 2.

Class 2A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Tenaha (16)

9-0

227

1

2. Mason (4)

9-0

219

2

3. Muenster

9-0

188

3

4. Albany

9-0

157

4

5. Mart (3)

8-1

150

5

6. Refugio (2)

7-1

139

6

7. De Leon

9-0

109

8

8. Bremond

8-1

64

9

9. San Augustine

9-0

63

10

10. Wellington

8-1

26

NR

Others receiving votes: New Deal 9. Abernathy 9. Burton 7. Big Sandy 3. 15, Joaquin 2. Valley View 2. Clarendon 1.

Star-Telegram rankings

Class 6A

Team

Rec.

Prv

1. Mansfield

8-1

1

2. Arlington Martin

8-1

2

3. Euless Trinity

7-2

3

4. Southlake Carroll

7-2

4

5. Keller Fossil Ridge

9-0

5

6. Arlington

7-2

6

7. Keller Central

6-3

8

8. Keller

5-4

NR

9. Keller Timber Creek

6-3

7

10. Haltom

5-4

10

Class 5A/others

Team

Rec.

Prv

1. Aledo

9-0

1

2. Colleyville Heritage

8-1

3

3. Mansfield Lake Ridge

8-1

4

4. Mansfield Legacy

7-2

2

5. Saginaw Boswell

9-0

5

6. Grapevine

7-2

6

8. Richland

8-1

8

7. White Settlement Brewer

6-3

7

9. Everman

6-3

NR

10. Kennedale

8-1

10

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fort Worth YMLA football is headed to the UIL playoffs!

    The second-year varsity Wildcats knocked off North Side, and coach Joseph Heath couldn't be more proud.

Fort Worth YMLA football is headed to the UIL playoffs!

Fort Worth YMLA football is headed to the UIL playoffs! 0:27

Fort Worth YMLA football is headed to the UIL playoffs!
Martin High claims football bragging rights in Arlington 1:45

Martin High claims football bragging rights in Arlington
Final home game is a winner for high school football coach 1:24

Final home game is a winner for high school football coach

View More Video