Colleyville Heritage climbs into AP Class 5A state high school football poll

Colleyville Heritage (8-1) moved into the Associated Press Class 5A state poll Monday, debuting at No. 10, after winning its eighth consecutive game.
But Panthers head coach Joe Willis was quick to recall the one that got away, a 38-21 loss to 5A No. 1 Aledo on opening week. Colleyville Heritage got no points on their first seven possessions against Aledo, and trailed 17-0 by halftime.
“We are one half of bad football [against] Aledo from being undefeated,” replied Willis in a text message that also candidly admitted that the poll meant little to him. “If I’m being honest, nothing. We are more focused on what our performance and film says about us.”
In addition to a 6-0 record in District 8-5A, the Panthers beat 6A perennial powerhouse Euless Trinity 31-14 in Week 3.
“All that being said, we have a good opponent coming to our place this week and I’m certain they don’t care where we are at in that poll either. Lol,” Willis added.
Richland (8-1, 5-1) plays Colleyville Heritage at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine.
Meanwhile, Aledo (9-0, 6-0 in 6-5A) puts its state-record of 74 consecutive district wins on the line at 7 p.m., Friday at Saginaw Boswell (9-0, 6-0).
The defending 5A Division II champions have also won 25 consecutive games.
AP state poll
Class 6A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Allen (23)
9-0
248
1
2. Katy (2)
7-0
220
3
3. Austin Westlake
9-0
190
4
4. Garland Sachse
9-0
141
5
5. Waco Midway
9-0
126
6
6. Duncanville
9-0
115
7
7. The Woodlands
6-1
86
8
8. Klein Collins
8-0
72
9
9. Converse Judson
8-1
71
2
10. DeSoto
8-1
35
10
Others receiving votes: Spring Westfield 24. Mansfield 12. Humble Atascocita 9. Smithson Valley 8. Lake Travis 6. San Angelo Central 4. San Benito 4. SA Northside O’Connor 1. Keller Fossil Ridge 1.
Class 5A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Aledo (16)
9-0
236
1
2. Manvel (8)
8-0
226
2
3. Denton Ryan (1)
9-0
192
3
4. CC Calallen
9-0
169
4
5. Angleton
9-0
119
T6
6. Cedar Park
8-1
112
5
7. Highland Park
8-1
104
T6
8. Dripping Springs
9-0
72
8
9. Frisco Lone Star
8-1
63
9
10. Colleyville Heritage
8-1
33
NR
Others receiving votes: Lubbock Coronado 16. Mansfield Lake Ridge 15. Port Neches-Groves 8. College Station 6. Hutto 3. Mansfield Legacy 1.
Class 4A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Carthage (21)
9-0
245
1
2. W. Orange-Stark (3)
7-0
209
2
3. Argyle (1)
9-0
202
3
4. Waco La Vega
9-0
176
4
5. Cuero
8-0
151
5
6. Midlothian Heritage
9-0
113
6
7. Kennedale
8-1
110
7
8. Pleasant Grove
9-0
81
9
9. Graham
9-0
61
10
10. Lubbock Estacado
9-1
10
NR
Others receiving votes: Van 6. Seminole 2. Gilmer 2. Glen Rose 1. Kaufman 1. Fischer Canyon Lake 1. Melissa 1. Rio Hondo 1. Wimberley 1. Houston North Forest 1.
Class 3A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Gunter (14)
9-0
231
1
2. Wall (3)
9-0
201
2
3. Lexington (3)
9-0
197
3
4. Newton (5)
8-0
188
4
5. Canadian
9-0
144
6
6. Brock
8-1
130
7
7. Yoakum
8-1
89
9
8. Hallettsville
7-1
72
10
9. Sonora
9-0
34
NR
10. Big Sandy Harmony
9-0
25
NR
Others receiving votes: New London West Rusk 18. Malakoff 15. Mount Vernon 10. Jefferson 5. Grandview 4. Woodville 4. East Bernard 3. Goliad 3. El Maton Tidehaven 2.
Class 2A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Tenaha (16)
9-0
227
1
2. Mason (4)
9-0
219
2
3. Muenster
9-0
188
3
4. Albany
9-0
157
4
5. Mart (3)
8-1
150
5
6. Refugio (2)
7-1
139
6
7. De Leon
9-0
109
8
8. Bremond
8-1
64
9
9. San Augustine
9-0
63
10
10. Wellington
8-1
26
NR
Others receiving votes: New Deal 9. Abernathy 9. Burton 7. Big Sandy 3. 15, Joaquin 2. Valley View 2. Clarendon 1.
Star-Telegram rankings
Class 6A
Team
Rec.
Prv
1. Mansfield
8-1
1
2. Arlington Martin
8-1
2
3. Euless Trinity
7-2
3
4. Southlake Carroll
7-2
4
5. Keller Fossil Ridge
9-0
5
6. Arlington
7-2
6
7. Keller Central
6-3
8
8. Keller
5-4
NR
9. Keller Timber Creek
6-3
7
10. Haltom
5-4
10
Class 5A/others
Team
Rec.
Prv
1. Aledo
9-0
1
2. Colleyville Heritage
8-1
3
3. Mansfield Lake Ridge
8-1
4
4. Mansfield Legacy
7-2
2
5. Saginaw Boswell
9-0
5
6. Grapevine
7-2
6
8. Richland
8-1
8
7. White Settlement Brewer
6-3
7
9. Everman
6-3
NR
10. Kennedale
8-1
10
