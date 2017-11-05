More Videos

  • EZ touchdown return from football recruit

    Erik Ezukanma was off to the races with this 61-yard punt return for a touchdown against Keller Central.

Erik Ezukanma was off to the races with this 61-yard punt return for a touchdown against Keller Central. Shawn Smajstrla ssmajstrla@star-telegram.com
Erik Ezukanma was off to the races with this 61-yard punt return for a touchdown against Keller Central.

High School Football

Keller Timber Creek football prospect dazzles on punt return

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

November 05, 2017 7:03 PM

Four-star prospect Erik Ezukanma made it look Easy like his Twitter name suggests.

The Keller Timber Creek senior WR took one bounce on a Keller Central punt and took it to the house for a 61-yard punt return for a TD in the fourth quarter Friday night at KISD Stadium.

He made a couple of moves and broke three tackles to score and get the Falcons within 22-15. Central would go on to win in overtime 25-22.

Ezukanma has three schools in mind - SMU, Utah and Texas Tech.

