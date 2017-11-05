Keller Timber Creek football prospect dazzles on punt return

Four-star prospect Erik Ezukanma made it look Easy like his Twitter name suggests.
The Keller Timber Creek senior WR took one bounce on a Keller Central punt and took it to the house for a 61-yard punt return for a TD in the fourth quarter Friday night at KISD Stadium.
I can’t even take credit for this.. great blocks all around. Love you boys https://t.co/4c9FtYVkij— Eazy-E® (@erikezukanma) November 4, 2017
He made a couple of moves and broke three tackles to score and get the Falcons within 22-15. Central would go on to win in overtime 25-22.
Ezukanma has three schools in mind - SMU, Utah and Texas Tech.
Top 3️⃣ (No order)— Eazy-E® (@erikezukanma) October 19, 2017
