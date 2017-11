Area high school football leaders from Week 10

0:25 EZ touchdown return from football recruit Pause

1:45 Martin High claims football bragging rights in Arlington

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 1

0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 1

2:09 Romo is back at work in Dallas, with a different job title. Cowboys fans weigh in

0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

1:14 Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: What we know now

1:15 Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

1:11 More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting