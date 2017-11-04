Playoff-bound Colleyville Heritage blanks Carter-Riverside

Colleyville Heritage 77, FW Carter-Riverside 0
The Panthers kept their perfect District 8-5A record intact by defeating the Eagles in dominant fashion Saturday. Heritage scored touchdowns on each of their 11 possessions.
Key players: Panthers WR Kam Brown caught five passes for 105 yards and 3 TDs. WR Paul Uremovich did the majority of his damage running the ball, tallying 116 yards and a TD on nine carries, while catching a 59-yard scoring pass as well. RB Alex Parker ran for 83 yards on five carries and scored three times. QBs Jagger LaRoe and Landry French shared time in the game, as both passed for more than 100 yards. LaRoe threw 3 TDs and French added two more.
Key stat: Colleyville Heritage amassed 535 yards of offense, including 302 yards on the ground.
Records: Colleyville Heritage 8-1, 6-0 8-5A; FW Carter-Riverside 1-8, 0-6
Comments