Friday’s statewide football scores and area standings

FOOTBALL
AREA STANDINGS
(Through Nov. 3)
( ) - enrollment rank
x – playoff qualifier
District 3-6A
W
L
W
L
x-Fossil Ridge (5)
5
0
9
0
x-Central (4)
4
1
6
3
Keller (2)
3
2
5
4
Haltom (3)
3
2
5
4
Timber Creek (1)
2
3
6
3
Abilene (7)
1
4
2
7
Weatherford (6)
0
6
0
10
District 4-6A
W
L
W
L
x-Mansfield (8)
6
0
8
1
x-Martin (2)
5
1
8
1
x-Arlington (5)
4
2
7
2
x-Lamar (4)
4
2
5
4
North Crowley (7)
2
4
4
5
Sam Houston (1)
2
4
4
5
Bowie (3)
1
5
2
7
Paschal (6)
0
6
0
9
District 5-6A
W
L
W
L
x-Trinity (4)
6
0
7
2
x-Carroll (7)
5
1
7
2
x-Hebron (3)
5
1
7
2
x-Nelson (8)
3
3
3
6
Flower Mound (2)
2
4
3
6
Marcus (5)
2
4
4
5
Lewisville (1)
1
5
2
7
L.D. Bell (6)
0
6
1
8
District 6-5A
W
L
W
L
x-Aledo (8)
6
0
9
0
x-Boswell (7)
6
0
9
0
x-Brewer (4)
4
2
6
3
Eaton (3)
3
3
4
5
Azle (6)
3
3
4
5
Northwest (1)
2
4
5
4
Chisholm Trail (2)
0
6
2
7
Saginaw (5)
0
6
0
9
District 7-5A
W
L
W
L
x-South Hills (1)
6
0
9
0
x-Southwest (6)
5
1
6
3
x-Arl. Heights (2)
4
2
5
4
x-YMLA (8)
4
2
4
5
Wyatt (5)
3
3
6
3
Trimble Tech (3)
1
5
3
6
Western Hills (7)
1
5
2
7
North Side (4)
0
6
3
6
District 8-5A
W
L
W
L
x-Coll. Heritage (1)
5
0
7
1
x-Richland (3)
5
1
8
1
x-Grapevine (4)
5
1
7
2
x-Birdville (2)
4
2
4
5
Dunbar (8)
2
4
2
7
Eastern Hills (7)
1
5
3
6
Polytechnic (6)
1
5
1
8
Carter-Riverside (5)
0
5
1
7
District 9-5A
W
L
W
L
x-Everman (8)
6
0
6
3
x-Crowley (1)
5
1
6
3
x-Burleson (6)
5
1
8
1
x-Centennial (4)
4
2
5
4
Granbury (2)
2
4
5
4
Joshua (7)
1
5
3
6
Seguin (5)
1
5
2
7
Cleburne (3)
0
6
0
9
District 10-5A
W
L
W
L
x-Lake Ridge (2)
6
0
8
1
x-Legacy (4)
5
1
7
2
x-Waxahachie (3)
4
2
6
3
Summit (1)
3
3
5
4
Lancaster (5)
2
4
4
5
Timberview (8)
2
4
3
6
Midlothian (7)
2
4
2
7
Red Oak (6)
0
6
2
7
Friday’s statewide scores
CLASS 6A
Aldine Davis 37, Aldine Nimitz 2
Alief Taylor 34, Pearland Dawson 21
Allen 56, Plano East 30
Arlington Houston 21, North Crowley 20
Arlington Lamar 50, FW Paschal 0
Arlington Martin 28, Arlington 14
Austin Bowie 42, Austin Akins 28
Austin Vandegrift 31, Buda Hays 20
Austin Westlake 59, Leander 20
Beaumont West Brook 70, Conroe Oak Ridge 43
Brownsville Hanna 32, Harlingen 6
Cibolo Steele 31, SA Wagner 14
Clear Brook 47, Alvin 21
Coppell 31, Dallas Skyline 19
Cypress Springs 42, Cypress Lakes 25
Cypress Woods 59, Cypress Creek 29
Dallas Jesuit 55, Dallas White 21
Denton Guyer 34, McKinney Boyd 7
Duncanville 56, Irving MacArthur 0
Edinburg 28, PSJA Southwest 0
Edinburg North 24, PSJA Memorial 20, OT
EP Eastwood 64, EP Socorro 15
EP Montwood 49, EP Pebble Hills 46
Euless Trinity 37, Lewisville Flower Mound 7
Fort Bend Hightower 21, Fort Bend Travis 12
Fort Bend Ridge Point 21, Fort Bend Bush 17
Galena Park North Shore 70, Baytown Goose Creek 0
Garland Lakeview Centennial 48, Garland Rowlett 46
Grand Prairie 43, Irving 16
Hewitt Midway 63, Killeen Shoemaker 21
Houston Clear Lake 48, League City Clear Creek 45
Houston Northbrook 34, Houston Spring Woods 12
Humble Kingwood 39, Baytown Sterling 24
Humble Summer Creek 49, Channelview 24
Katy Seven Lakes 42, Katy Mayde Creek 35
Katy Taylor 31, Katy Tompkins 10
Keller Central 25, Keller Timber Creek 22, OT
Keller Fossil Ridge 49, Weatherford 24
Killeen 27, Copperas Cove 24
Klein Collins 22, Klein 9
La Joya 17, McAllen Rowe 14
Lake Travis 51, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 7
Laredo Alexander 29, Laredo United South 21
League City Clear Springs 24, Friendswood 0
Leander Rouse 33, Elgin 21
Lewisville Hebron 34, Lewisville 28
Longview 49, Rockwall-Heath 7
Lufkin 49, Conroe 28
Manor 28, Del Valle 21
Mansfield 55, Arlington Bowie 7
McAllen 32, La Joya Palmview 29
McKinney 37, Wylie 35
Mesquite Horn 35, Tyler 13
Midland Lee 74, Wolfforth Frenship 35
Odessa Permian 35, Odessa 9
Pasadena Dobie 34, Pasadena 26
Pasadena Memorial 35, La Porte 17
Pearland 39, Clute Brazoswood 14
Pflugerville Hendrickson 62, Round Rock 35
Plano 38, Plano West 14
Richardson Berkner 27, Richardson 7
Richardson Lake Highlands 42, Richardson Pearce 28
Rockwall 45, Mesquite 7
Round Rock Stony Point 34, Round Rock McNeil 31, OT
Round Rock Westwood 53, Pflugerville 35
SA MacArthur 35, SA Churchill 16
SA Northside Brennan 41, SA Northside Marshall 6
SA Northside Taft 33, SA Northside Holmes 14
SA Roosevelt 27, SA Lee 14
SA South San Antonio 35, Laredo Johnson 28
San Angelo Central 21, Midland 14
San Angelo Central 21, Midland 14
San Benito 64, Weslaco 14
San Marcos 65, Austin Anderson 10
Schertz Clemens 17, New Braunfels 7
Smithson Valley 40, Converse Judson 37, OT
South Grand Prairie 14, Cedar Hill 10
Southlake Carroll 24, Hurst Bell 17
Spring Dekaney 66, Aldine 0
The Woodlands 69, Montgomery 31
Tyler Lee 50, North Mesquite 21
Weslaco East 49, Harlingen South 21
CLASS 5A
Abilene Cooper 70, San Angelo Lake View 19
Aledo 48, Justin Northwest 0
Alice 21, CC Tuloso-Midway 19
Amarillo 38, Amarillo Palo Duro 22
Angleton 34, Richmond Foster 7
Austin Crockett 21, Austin Reagan 20
Austin McCallum 56, Austin Lanier 6
Beaumont Central 55, Livingston 7
Boerne-Champion 52, SA Alamo Heights 42
Brownsville Pace 35, Donna 31
Bryan Rudder 42, Waco University 21
Burleson 28, Arlington Seguin 14
Burleson Centennial 34, Joshua 14
Canutillo 49, EP Riverside 7
Canyon 48, Amarillo Caprock 34
Canyon Randall 35, Plainview 7
CC Calallen 69, CC Miller 13
CC Ray 41, Gregory-Portland 27
Cedar Park 35, Hutto 25
College Station 26, Temple 20, OT
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 60, CC King 25
Corsicana 27, Whitehouse 10
Dallas Adamson 24, North Dallas 12
Dallas Highland Park 45, Royse City 15
Dallas Hillcrest 18, Dallas Jefferson 8
Dallas Molina 35, Seagoville 32
Dallas South Oak Cliff 34, Dallas Samuell 21
Dallas Wilson 61, Dallas Sunset 0
Dayton 27, Conroe Caney Creek 7
Denton Ryan 56, Denison 16
Dripping Springs 41, Castroville Medina Valley 0
Dumas 38, Hereford 14
El Paso Eastlake 51, EP Ysleta 0
Ennis 49, Nacogdoches 21
EP Andress 34, EP Austin 14
EP Bel Air 53, Clint Horizon 47
EP Chapin 27, EP Burges 24
EP Del Valle 39, EP Hanks 17
EP Irvin 32, EP Bowie 29
EP Jefferson 22, El Paso 0
Everman 31, Crowley 12
Floresville 28, Eagle Pass Winn 20
Fort Worth YMLA 38, FW North Side 14
Frisco Independence 33, Frisco Centennial 28
Frisco Liberty 27, Frisco 22
Frisco Lone Star 63, Frisco Reedy 35
FW South Hills 40, FW Southwest 23
Granbury 41, Cleburne 34
Grapevine 38, FW Eastern Hills 18
Houston Austin 7, Houston Madison 0
Houston Furr 25, Houston Sharpstown 12
Humble Kingwood Park 16, Splendora 9
Huntsville 26, Brenham 14
Jacksonville 25, Lindale 15
Kerrville Tivy 49, Seguin 28
Lake Dallas 41, Little Elm 34
Lewisville The Colony 42, Carrollton Smith 16
Lockhart 28, Marble Falls 24
Lubbock Monterey 55, Lubbock Cooper 41
Lucas Lovejoy 48, Mesquite Poteet 35
Magnolia 56, Willis 20
Magnolia West 51, Tomball 27
Mansfield Lake Ridge 42, Mansfield Timberview 37
Mansfield Legacy 41, Mansfield Summit 34
Manvel 48, Santa Fe 17
Marshall 28, Longview Pine Tree 17
Mercedes 54, Brownsville Porter 0
Midlothian 34, Red Oak 20
Mission Sharyland 48, Mission Memorial 42
N. Richland Hills 46, FW Dunbar 8
Nederland 41, Lumberton 31
New Caney 28, New Caney Porter 0
North Forney 50, West Mesquite 44
Pflugerville Connally 28, Bastrop Cedar Creek 26
Port Neches-Groves 48, Beaumont Ozen 0
Roma 21, Laredo Cigarroa 17
SA Brackenridge 56, SA Lanier 20
SA Edison 33, SA Kennedy 30
SA Memorial 20, SA Highlands 9
SA Southside 55, SA Harlandale 21
Saginaw Boswell 44, FW Chisholm Trail 24
Sharyland Pioneer 20, Laredo Martin 13
Sherman 51, Wichita Falls 26
Sulphur Springs 21, Greenville 7
Texarkana Texas 39, Hallsville 35
Tomball Memorial 49, Waller 25
Uvalde 28, SA McCollum 16
Victoria West 37, Rosenberg Lamar 18
Vidor 62, Baytown Lee 21
Waco 41, Bryan 21
Waxahachie 30, Lancaster 16
Wylie East 50, Forney 43
CLASS 4A
Alvarado 34, Wilmer-Hutchins 28
Andrews 42, Clint 30
Aransas Pass 63, Wharton 41
Argyle 37, WF Hirschi 19
Bay City 53, Sealy 44
Beeville Jones 30, Robstown 0
Boerne 42, Austin Eastside Memorial 0
Brownwood 56, Big Spring 2
Bushland 21, Denver City 7
Caldwell 19, Gonzales 14
Canton 70, Emory Rains 14
Carrizo Springs 20, Poteet 14
Carthage 49, Palestine 31
CC West Oso 47, Progreso 7
Celina 35, Bonham 21
Center 49, Kilgore 35
Clint Mountain View 56, San Elizario 0
Crandall 28, Brownsboro 7
Crystal City 42, Lytle 6
Cuero 69, Ingleside 0
Dalhart 35, Brownfield 21
Decatur 69, Burkburnett 49
El Campo 27, Stafford 14
Ferris 43, Dallas Roosevelt 20
Geronimo Navarro 56, Hondo 29
Giddings 20, La Grange 3
Gilmer 45, Atlanta 30
Glen Rose 55, Waxahachie Life 34
Godley 69, Venus 10
Graham 63, Vernon 12
Henderson 41, Bullard 14
Hillsboro 35, FW Benbrook 6
Houston North Forest 44, Houston Wheatley 21
Iowa Park 55, Bridgeport 17
Jasper 44, Huntington 0
Kaufman 43, Van 35
Kennedale 63, FW Castleberry 7
Kingsville King 14, Zapata 0
La Vernia 45, Rockport-Fulton 13
Lampasas 51, Burnet 35
Levelland 69, Pampa 28
Liberty Hill 59, China Spring 58
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 32, Cleveland 27
Llano 54, Bandera 20
Lorena 20, Waco Connally 14
Lubbock Estacado 20, Borger 13
Madisonville 31, Bellville 21
Melissa 43, Aubrey 17
Mexia 19, Fairfield 14
Midland Greenwood 43, Lamesa 20
Midlothian Heritage 57, Carrollton Ranchview 28
Monahans 45, Sweetwater 27
Navasota 33, Bridge City 6
Nevada Community 26, Caddo Mills 10
Orangefield 13, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 12, OT
Paris 25, Anna 0
Paris North Lamar 49, Quinlan Ford 30
Pearsall 29, Devine 9
Pittsburg 28, Gladewater 21
Raymondville 22, Port Isabel 7
Rio Hondo 55, Orange Grove 41
Rusk 40, Diboll 35
Salado 62, Robinson 21
Sanger 56, Gainesville 44
Seminole 41, Fort Stockton 7
Shepherd 63, Brookshire Royal 6
Silsbee 61, Huffman Hargrave 30
Smithville 29, Columbus 22, OT
Somerset 48, Pleasanton 35
Stephenville 49, Snyder 20
Sweeny 54, Sinton 0
Taylor 35, Fredericksburg 12
Terrell 27, Mabank 10
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 55, Princeton 44
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 48, Longview Spring Hill 31
Waco La Vega 49, Gatesville 7
West Columbia 50, Freeport Brazosport 22
West Orange-Stark 32, Liberty 0
Wills Point 39, Dallas Lincoln 20
CLASS 3A
Alpine 26, Big Lake Reagan County 20
Anahuac 21, Hardin 12
Arp 31, Harleton 14
Banquete 42, Monte Alto 27
Blanco 35, Comfort 0
Boling 56, Bloomington 0
Bowie 32, Paradise 22
Breckenridge 43, Ponder 7
Brock 59, Boyd 7
Buffalo 41, Anderson-Shiro 0
Buna 45, Warren 6
Cameron Yoe 35, Troy 0
Canadian 67, Dimmitt 7
Childress 61, Amarillo Highland Park 0
Cisco 40, Tolar 14
Clifton 68, Rio Vista 13
Coldspring-Oakhurst 44, Kountze 8
Coleman 28, Dublin 20
Colorado City 47, Lubbock Roosevelt 0
Comanche 56, Brady 34
Commerce 27, Mineola 21
Como-Pickton 28, Lone Oak 21
Cooper 40, Whitewright 13
Corrigan-Camden 48, Frankston 0
East Bernard 83, Danbury 16
Eastland 68, Bangs 6
Edgewood 42, Alba-Golden 28
Edna 28, Altair Rice 19
El Maton Tidehaven 41, Schulenburg 6
Elysian Fields 32, New London West Rusk 31
Eustace 53, Whitney 19
Franklin 37, Rockdale 34
Garrison 41, Crockett 26
George West 33, Mathis 13
Goliad 61, Taft 0
Grand Saline 38, Quitman 14
Grandview 31, Dallas Madison 0
Groesbeck 49, Elkhart 0
Hearne 44, Jewett Leon 6
Hebbronville 20, Odem 14
Hitchcock 44, East Chambers 24
Holliday 45, Millsap 7
Hooks 62, De Kalb 20
Hughes Springs 54, Redwater 50
Idalou 44, Stanton 21
Jacksboro 56, WF City View 20
Jourdanton 18, Cotulla 12
Kemp 73, Scurry-Rosser 7
Kermit 26, Crane 15
La Marque 25, Hempstead 24
Leonard 38, Paris Chisum 14
Lexington 41, Johnson City 14
Littlefield 24, Muleshoe 19
Luling 41, Ingram Moore 20
Marion 55, Lago Vista 14
Marlin 36, New Waverly 19
McGregor 35, Little River Academy 12
Merkel 48, Early 14
Mount Vernon 42, Farmersville 26
Natalia 20, Dilley 17
New Boston 44, Gladewater Sabine 32
New Diana 24, Daingerfield 21
Newton 75, Hemphill 0
Nocona 45, Henrietta 34
Omaha Pewitt 55, Queen City 22
Palmer 49, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 13
Pilot Point 38, Howe 16
Poth 42, Nixon-Smiley 0
Rogers 35, Florence 14
SA Cole 26, Universal City Randolph 20, OT
Sadler S&S Consolidated 49, Pattonville Prairiland 16
San Diego 50, Bishop 14
Santa Rosa 34, Falfurrias 7
Shallowater 58, Friona 19
Skidmore-Tynan 31, CC London 28
Slaton 41, Amarillo River Road 11
Sonora 57, Ballinger 3
Spearman 40, Tulia 33
Stockdale 14, Karnes City 13
Teague 35, Malakoff 14
Trinity 28, Kirbyville 14
Tuscola Jim Ned 46, Clyde 43
Van Alstyne 28, Pottsboro 20
Van Vleck 40, Palacios 0
Wall 76, Tornillo 0
Waskom 42, Troup 6
West 42, Palestine Westwood 7
White Oak 35, Jefferson 21
Whitesboro 35, Callisburg 0
Yoakum 49, Vanderbilt Industrial 13
CLASS 2A
Albany 63, Miles 13
Alto 37, Cushing 6
Bells 36, Collinsville 22
Big Sandy 49, Hawkins 6
Bogata Rivercrest 52, Simms Bowie 8
Bosqueville 60, Itasca 18
Bovina 21, Farwell 19
Bremond 55, Hubbard 7
Bronte 24, Baird 6
Burton 41, Granger 20
Celeste 35, Trenton 7
Centerville 41, Groveton 40, OT
Clarendon 22, Memphis 8
Colmesneil 49, Sabine Pass 0
Cumby 30, Detroit 6
Dallas Gateway 25, Clarksville 20
Dawson 40, Chilton 16
De Leon 51, San Saba 7
Deweyville 49, Pineland West Sabine 31
Electra 7, Quanah 0
Era 40, Perrin-Whitt 0
Falls City 37, Flatonia 0
Frost 56, Meridian 6
Gladewater Union Grove 28, Kerens 14
Gorman 52, Gordon 6
Grapeland 35, Wortham 18
Gruver 40, Booker 6
Hale Center 29, Olton 24
Hamilton 55, Valley Mills 14
Hamlin 42, Roby 6
Haskell 35, Archer City 28
Hico 16, Goldthwaite 3
Holland 28, Normangee 18
Honey Grove 47, Quinlan Boles 29
Hull-Daisetta 64, Burkeville 0
Iola 20, Evadale 14, OT
La Pryor 60, Leakey 7
La Villa 34, Santa Maria 20
Linden-Kildare 61, Wolfe City 21
Lindsay 74, Ranger 0
Lockney 28, Ralls 21
Louise 36, Charlotte 6
Lovelady 64, Saratoga West Hardin 0
Malakoff Cross Roads 18, Cayuga 12
Mart 70, Italy 0
Mason 56, Junction 7
McCamey 45, Eldorado 14
Menard 27, Iraan 21
Milano 49, Snook 12
Muenster 49, Santo 7
Munday 49, Petrolia 14
New Deal 41, Abernathy 20
Ozona 42, Christoval 26
Panhandle 55, Sanford-Fritch 42
Post 58, Forsan 21
Price Carlisle 56, Shelbyville 14
Refugio 49, Weimar 19
Riesel 69, Axtell 14
Riviera Kaufer 46, Agua Dulce 6
Roscoe 37, Tahoka 13
Runge 19, Pettus 7
Sabinal 44, SA Brooks 0
San Augustine 33, Joaquin 20
Seagraves 48, Plains 14
Seymour 42, Olney 0
Shiner 48, Ganado 0
Somerville 39, Bartlett 6
Stamford 35, Hawley 32
Stratford 48, Stinnett West Texas 0
Sudan 42, Springlake-Earth 22
Sundown 49, Floydada 14
Sunray 54, Boys Ranch 6
Tenaha 59, Overton 6
Thorndale 22, Rosebud-Lott 21
Thrall 33, Moody 0
Three Rivers 34, Ben Bolt 12
Timpson 49, Mount Enterprise 6
Valley View 40, Tom Bean 0
Vega 25, Claude 6
Wellington 56, Crosbyton 13
Wheeler 14, Shamrock 0
Windthorst 49, Alvord 15
Wink 32, Van Horn 24
Winters 34, Cross Plains 28
Woodsboro 42, Bruni 12
Yorktown 48, Kenedy 0
CLASS 1A
Amherst 48, Kress 0
Anton 62, Hart 16
Apple Springs 56, Chester 6
Aquilla 71, Gholson 13
Avalon 64, Bynum 0
Balmorhea 66, Dell City 0
Brackett 14, Harper 7
Brookesmith 35, Sidney 24
Bryson 92, Forestburg 52
Calvert 51, Buckholts 0
Cherokee 50, Rochelle 0
Coolidge 71, Abbott 24
Evant 89, Blanket 44
Garden City 54, Sterling City 8
Happy 72, Miami 0
Iredell 62, Morgan 0
Jayton 59, Benjamin 8
Jonesboro 60, Zephyr 12
Knox City 80, Spur 30
Ladonia Fannindel 54, Fruitvale 41
Lometa 50, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 2
Matador Motley County 67, Wilson 0
May 48, Lingleville 0
McLean 50, White Deer 36
Meadow 48, New Home 39
Medina 86, Eden 36
Milford 118, Oakwood 71
Moran 78, Rising Star 32
Oglesby 74, Prairie Lea 25
Petersburg 46, Southland 0
Ropesville Ropes 54, Lorenzo 6
Roscoe Highland 50, Loraine 0
Saint Jo 58, Bowie Gold-Burg 13
Silverton 53, Hedley 0
Strawn 64, Woodson 0
Throckmorton 62, Haskell Paint Creek 14
Trinidad 72, Mount Calm 26
Turkey Valley 60, Groom 0
Valera Panther Creek 66, Gustine 16
Walnut Springs 76, Cranfills Gap 48
Water Valley 62, Santa Anna 6
Wellman-Union 71, Welch Dawson 6
Westbrook 62, Robert Lee 14
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Argyle Liberty Christian 33, Dallas Bishop Dunne 26
Arlington Oakridge 35, Austin St. Andrew’s 21
Arlington Pantego Christian 48, Kennedale Fellowship 8
Austin Hyde Park 31, SA Holy Cross 6
Austin Regents 40, SA Christian 0
Austin St. Michael 43, St. Mary’s Hall 28
Beaumont Legacy Christian 35, Tomball Rosehill 33
Bellaire Episcopal 56, Houston Christian 14
Boerne Geneva 48, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 21
Bulverde Bracken 64, Fredericksburg Heritage 16
Carrollton Prince of Peace 51, TACA Storm 14
Cedar Hill Trinity 56, Bullard Brook Hill 7
Dallas Bishop Lynch 37, FW Nolan 3
Dallas Episcopal 34, Dallas St. Mark 17
Dallas First Baptist 44, Gainesville State School 36
Dallas Greenhill 40, John Cooper 28
Dallas Lakehill 75, Rockwall Heritage 44
Dallas Parish Episcopal 31, Addison Trinity 18
Dallas Shelton 25, McKinney Christian 22
Dallas Tyler Street 62, Tyler East Texas Christian 16
EP Cathedral 43, Tyler All Saints 7
Flower Mound Coram Deo 48, FW Temple Christian 27
FW Lake Country 47, Midland Trinity 0
FW Nazarene 54, Founders Classical Academy 38
Grapevine Faith 66, Rice 35
Houston Kinkaid 42, Houston St. John’s 21
Houston Lutheran South 69, Victoria St. Joseph 28
Houston Second Baptist 20, Houston Westbury Christian 14
Houston St. Pius X 62, Beaumont Kelly 14
Lake Jackson Brazosport 38, Conroe Covenant 24
Lubbock Christian 27, Willow Park Trinity 21
Midland Christian 48, Frisco Legacy Christian 19
New Braunfels Christian 60, Cedar Park Summit 8
Pasadena First Baptist 57, Houston Northland Christian 49
Plainview Christian 81, Amarillo Holy Cross 36
Round Rock Christian 79, Concordia 59
SA Central Catholic 41, SA Antonian 20
Sherman Texoma 26, Dallas Covenant 22
Temple Central Texas 15, Austin TSD 14
The Woodlands Christian 26, League City Bay Area 21
Tomball Concordia 38, Houston St. Thomas 31
Tyler Grace Community 45, Tyler Gorman 39
Waco Reicher 49, Bryan St. Joseph 15
Waco Vanguard 68, Austin Hill Country 22
WF Christian 60, WF Notre Dame 14
OTHER
Alvin Living Stones def. Bryan Allen Academy , forfeit
Austin Brentwood 52, San Marcos Baptist Academy 8
Austin Royals 50, Bryan Christian Homeschool 47
Azle Christian School 76, Weatherford Christian 60
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 53, Winona 0
Casady , Okla. 42, FW Country Day 7
Fort Bend Christian 22, CC John Paul 14
Fort Worth Christian 57, FW Southwest Christian 7
FW Brewer 44, Azle 18
FW Eaton 52, Saginaw 9
Houston Heights 44, Houston Chavez 9
KIPP Sunnyside 36, Galveston O’Connell 0
Logos Prep 27, Cypress Community Christian 12
Longview Heritage 66, Greenville Christian 40
Magnolia Legacy 29, Houston Lutheran North 27
Marble Falls Faith def. Bryan Brazos Christian , forfeit
Richland Springs def. Lohn , forfeit
Rio Grande City La Grulla 24, Hidalgo 9
Schertz John Paul II 36, SA St. Gerard 22
Stephenville Home School 46, Austin NYOS 0
Tribe Consolidated 48, Victoria Home School 0
Westlake Academy 47, Arlington Newman 0
Whitharral def. Cotton Center , forfeit
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Rule vs. Lueders-Avoca, ccd.
Comments