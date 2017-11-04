The Arlington Martin Warriors take the field against the Arlington Colts at Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Nov. 3, 2017.
The Arlington Martin Warriors take the field against the Arlington Colts at Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Nov. 3, 2017. Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram
The Arlington Martin Warriors take the field against the Arlington Colts at Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Nov. 3, 2017. Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram

High School Football

Friday’s statewide football scores and area standings

November 04, 2017 1:54 AM

FOOTBALL

AREA STANDINGS

(Through Nov. 3)

( ) - enrollment rank

x – playoff qualifier

District 3-6A

W

L

W

L

x-Fossil Ridge (5)

5

0

9

0

x-Central (4)

4

1

6

3

Keller (2)

3

2

5

4

Haltom (3)

3

2

5

4

Timber Creek (1)

2

3

6

3

Abilene (7)

1

4

2

7

Weatherford (6)

0

6

0

10

District 4-6A

W

L

W

L

x-Mansfield (8)

6

0

8

1

x-Martin (2)

5

1

8

1

x-Arlington (5)

4

2

7

2

x-Lamar (4)

4

2

5

4

North Crowley (7)

2

4

4

5

Sam Houston (1)

2

4

4

5

Bowie (3)

1

5

2

7

Paschal (6)

0

6

0

9

District 5-6A

W

L

W

L

x-Trinity (4)

6

0

7

2

x-Carroll (7)

5

1

7

2

x-Hebron (3)

5

1

7

2

x-Nelson (8)

3

3

3

6

Flower Mound (2)

2

4

3

6

Marcus (5)

2

4

4

5

Lewisville (1)

1

5

2

7

L.D. Bell (6)

0

6

1

8

District 6-5A

W

L

W

L

x-Aledo (8)

6

0

9

0

x-Boswell (7)

6

0

9

0

x-Brewer (4)

4

2

6

3

Eaton (3)

3

3

4

5

Azle (6)

3

3

4

5

Northwest (1)

2

4

5

4

Chisholm Trail (2)

0

6

2

7

Saginaw (5)

0

6

0

9

District 7-5A

W

L

W

L

x-South Hills (1)

6

0

9

0

x-Southwest (6)

5

1

6

3

x-Arl. Heights (2)

4

2

5

4

x-YMLA (8)

4

2

4

5

Wyatt (5)

3

3

6

3

Trimble Tech (3)

1

5

3

6

Western Hills (7)

1

5

2

7

North Side (4)

0

6

3

6

District 8-5A

W

L

W

L

x-Coll. Heritage (1)

5

0

7

1

x-Richland (3)

5

1

8

1

x-Grapevine (4)

5

1

7

2

x-Birdville (2)

4

2

4

5

Dunbar (8)

2

4

2

7

Eastern Hills (7)

1

5

3

6

Polytechnic (6)

1

5

1

8

Carter-Riverside (5)

0

5

1

7

District 9-5A

W

L

W

L

x-Everman (8)

6

0

6

3

x-Crowley (1)

5

1

6

3

x-Burleson (6)

5

1

8

1

x-Centennial (4)

4

2

5

4

Granbury (2)

2

4

5

4

Joshua (7)

1

5

3

6

Seguin (5)

1

5

2

7

Cleburne (3)

0

6

0

9

District 10-5A

W

L

W

L

x-Lake Ridge (2)

6

0

8

1

x-Legacy (4)

5

1

7

2

x-Waxahachie (3)

4

2

6

3

Summit (1)

3

3

5

4

Lancaster (5)

2

4

4

5

Timberview (8)

2

4

3

6

Midlothian (7)

2

4

2

7

Red Oak (6)

0

6

2

7

Friday’s statewide scores

CLASS 6A

Aldine Davis 37, Aldine Nimitz 2

Alief Taylor 34, Pearland Dawson 21

Allen 56, Plano East 30

Arlington Houston 21, North Crowley 20

Arlington Lamar 50, FW Paschal 0

Arlington Martin 28, Arlington 14

Austin Bowie 42, Austin Akins 28

Austin Vandegrift 31, Buda Hays 20

Austin Westlake 59, Leander 20

Beaumont West Brook 70, Conroe Oak Ridge 43

Brownsville Hanna 32, Harlingen 6

Cibolo Steele 31, SA Wagner 14

Clear Brook 47, Alvin 21

Coppell 31, Dallas Skyline 19

Cypress Springs 42, Cypress Lakes 25

Cypress Woods 59, Cypress Creek 29

Dallas Jesuit 55, Dallas White 21

Denton Guyer 34, McKinney Boyd 7

Duncanville 56, Irving MacArthur 0

Edinburg 28, PSJA Southwest 0

Edinburg North 24, PSJA Memorial 20, OT

EP Eastwood 64, EP Socorro 15

EP Montwood 49, EP Pebble Hills 46

Euless Trinity 37, Lewisville Flower Mound 7

Fort Bend Hightower 21, Fort Bend Travis 12

Fort Bend Ridge Point 21, Fort Bend Bush 17

Galena Park North Shore 70, Baytown Goose Creek 0

Garland Lakeview Centennial 48, Garland Rowlett 46

Grand Prairie 43, Irving 16

Hewitt Midway 63, Killeen Shoemaker 21

Houston Clear Lake 48, League City Clear Creek 45

Houston Northbrook 34, Houston Spring Woods 12

Humble Kingwood 39, Baytown Sterling 24

Humble Summer Creek 49, Channelview 24

Katy Seven Lakes 42, Katy Mayde Creek 35

Katy Taylor 31, Katy Tompkins 10

Keller Central 25, Keller Timber Creek 22, OT

Keller Fossil Ridge 49, Weatherford 24

Killeen 27, Copperas Cove 24

Klein Collins 22, Klein 9

La Joya 17, McAllen Rowe 14

Lake Travis 51, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 7

Laredo Alexander 29, Laredo United South 21

League City Clear Springs 24, Friendswood 0

Leander Rouse 33, Elgin 21

Lewisville Hebron 34, Lewisville 28

Longview 49, Rockwall-Heath 7

Lufkin 49, Conroe 28

Manor 28, Del Valle 21

Mansfield 55, Arlington Bowie 7

McAllen 32, La Joya Palmview 29

McKinney 37, Wylie 35

Mesquite Horn 35, Tyler 13

Midland Lee 74, Wolfforth Frenship 35

Odessa Permian 35, Odessa 9

Pasadena Dobie 34, Pasadena 26

Pasadena Memorial 35, La Porte 17

Pearland 39, Clute Brazoswood 14

Pflugerville Hendrickson 62, Round Rock 35

Plano 38, Plano West 14

Richardson Berkner 27, Richardson 7

Richardson Lake Highlands 42, Richardson Pearce 28

Rockwall 45, Mesquite 7

Round Rock Stony Point 34, Round Rock McNeil 31, OT

Round Rock Westwood 53, Pflugerville 35

SA MacArthur 35, SA Churchill 16

SA Northside Brennan 41, SA Northside Marshall 6

SA Northside Taft 33, SA Northside Holmes 14

SA Roosevelt 27, SA Lee 14

SA South San Antonio 35, Laredo Johnson 28

San Angelo Central 21, Midland 14

San Benito 64, Weslaco 14

San Marcos 65, Austin Anderson 10

Schertz Clemens 17, New Braunfels 7

Smithson Valley 40, Converse Judson 37, OT

South Grand Prairie 14, Cedar Hill 10

Southlake Carroll 24, Hurst Bell 17

Spring Dekaney 66, Aldine 0

The Woodlands 69, Montgomery 31

Tyler Lee 50, North Mesquite 21

Weslaco East 49, Harlingen South 21

CLASS 5A

Abilene Cooper 70, San Angelo Lake View 19

Aledo 48, Justin Northwest 0

Alice 21, CC Tuloso-Midway 19

Amarillo 38, Amarillo Palo Duro 22

Angleton 34, Richmond Foster 7

Austin Crockett 21, Austin Reagan 20

Austin McCallum 56, Austin Lanier 6

Beaumont Central 55, Livingston 7

Boerne-Champion 52, SA Alamo Heights 42

Brownsville Pace 35, Donna 31

Bryan Rudder 42, Waco University 21

Burleson 28, Arlington Seguin 14

Burleson Centennial 34, Joshua 14

Canutillo 49, EP Riverside 7

Canyon 48, Amarillo Caprock 34

Canyon Randall 35, Plainview 7

CC Calallen 69, CC Miller 13

CC Ray 41, Gregory-Portland 27

Cedar Park 35, Hutto 25

College Station 26, Temple 20, OT

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 60, CC King 25

Corsicana 27, Whitehouse 10

Dallas Adamson 24, North Dallas 12

Dallas Highland Park 45, Royse City 15

Dallas Hillcrest 18, Dallas Jefferson 8

Dallas Molina 35, Seagoville 32

Dallas South Oak Cliff 34, Dallas Samuell 21

Dallas Wilson 61, Dallas Sunset 0

Dayton 27, Conroe Caney Creek 7

Denton Ryan 56, Denison 16

Dripping Springs 41, Castroville Medina Valley 0

Dumas 38, Hereford 14

El Paso Eastlake 51, EP Ysleta 0

Ennis 49, Nacogdoches 21

EP Andress 34, EP Austin 14

EP Bel Air 53, Clint Horizon 47

EP Chapin 27, EP Burges 24

EP Del Valle 39, EP Hanks 17

EP Irvin 32, EP Bowie 29

EP Jefferson 22, El Paso 0

Everman 31, Crowley 12

Floresville 28, Eagle Pass Winn 20

Fort Worth YMLA 38, FW North Side 14

Frisco Independence 33, Frisco Centennial 28

Frisco Liberty 27, Frisco 22

Frisco Lone Star 63, Frisco Reedy 35

FW South Hills 40, FW Southwest 23

Granbury 41, Cleburne 34

Grapevine 38, FW Eastern Hills 18

Houston Austin 7, Houston Madison 0

Houston Furr 25, Houston Sharpstown 12

Humble Kingwood Park 16, Splendora 9

Huntsville 26, Brenham 14

Jacksonville 25, Lindale 15

Kerrville Tivy 49, Seguin 28

Lake Dallas 41, Little Elm 34

Lewisville The Colony 42, Carrollton Smith 16

Lockhart 28, Marble Falls 24

Lubbock Monterey 55, Lubbock Cooper 41

Lucas Lovejoy 48, Mesquite Poteet 35

Magnolia 56, Willis 20

Magnolia West 51, Tomball 27

Mansfield Lake Ridge 42, Mansfield Timberview 37

Mansfield Legacy 41, Mansfield Summit 34

Manvel 48, Santa Fe 17

Marshall 28, Longview Pine Tree 17

Mercedes 54, Brownsville Porter 0

Midlothian 34, Red Oak 20

Mission Sharyland 48, Mission Memorial 42

N. Richland Hills 46, FW Dunbar 8

Nederland 41, Lumberton 31

New Caney 28, New Caney Porter 0

North Forney 50, West Mesquite 44

Pflugerville Connally 28, Bastrop Cedar Creek 26

Port Neches-Groves 48, Beaumont Ozen 0

Roma 21, Laredo Cigarroa 17

SA Brackenridge 56, SA Lanier 20

SA Edison 33, SA Kennedy 30

SA Memorial 20, SA Highlands 9

SA Southside 55, SA Harlandale 21

Saginaw Boswell 44, FW Chisholm Trail 24

Sharyland Pioneer 20, Laredo Martin 13

Sherman 51, Wichita Falls 26

Sulphur Springs 21, Greenville 7

Texarkana Texas 39, Hallsville 35

Tomball Memorial 49, Waller 25

Uvalde 28, SA McCollum 16

Victoria West 37, Rosenberg Lamar 18

Vidor 62, Baytown Lee 21

Waco 41, Bryan 21

Waxahachie 30, Lancaster 16

Wylie East 50, Forney 43

CLASS 4A

Alvarado 34, Wilmer-Hutchins 28

Andrews 42, Clint 30

Aransas Pass 63, Wharton 41

Argyle 37, WF Hirschi 19

Bay City 53, Sealy 44

Beeville Jones 30, Robstown 0

Boerne 42, Austin Eastside Memorial 0

Brownwood 56, Big Spring 2

Bushland 21, Denver City 7

Caldwell 19, Gonzales 14

Canton 70, Emory Rains 14

Carrizo Springs 20, Poteet 14

Carthage 49, Palestine 31

CC West Oso 47, Progreso 7

Celina 35, Bonham 21

Center 49, Kilgore 35

Clint Mountain View 56, San Elizario 0

Crandall 28, Brownsboro 7

Crystal City 42, Lytle 6

Cuero 69, Ingleside 0

Dalhart 35, Brownfield 21

Decatur 69, Burkburnett 49

El Campo 27, Stafford 14

Ferris 43, Dallas Roosevelt 20

Geronimo Navarro 56, Hondo 29

Giddings 20, La Grange 3

Gilmer 45, Atlanta 30

Glen Rose 55, Waxahachie Life 34

Godley 69, Venus 10

Graham 63, Vernon 12

Henderson 41, Bullard 14

Hillsboro 35, FW Benbrook 6

Houston North Forest 44, Houston Wheatley 21

Iowa Park 55, Bridgeport 17

Jasper 44, Huntington 0

Kaufman 43, Van 35

Kennedale 63, FW Castleberry 7

Kingsville King 14, Zapata 0

La Vernia 45, Rockport-Fulton 13

Lampasas 51, Burnet 35

Levelland 69, Pampa 28

Liberty Hill 59, China Spring 58

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 32, Cleveland 27

Llano 54, Bandera 20

Lorena 20, Waco Connally 14

Lubbock Estacado 20, Borger 13

Madisonville 31, Bellville 21

Melissa 43, Aubrey 17

Mexia 19, Fairfield 14

Midland Greenwood 43, Lamesa 20

Midlothian Heritage 57, Carrollton Ranchview 28

Monahans 45, Sweetwater 27

Navasota 33, Bridge City 6

Nevada Community 26, Caddo Mills 10

Orangefield 13, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 12, OT

Paris 25, Anna 0

Paris North Lamar 49, Quinlan Ford 30

Pearsall 29, Devine 9

Pittsburg 28, Gladewater 21

Raymondville 22, Port Isabel 7

Rio Hondo 55, Orange Grove 41

Rusk 40, Diboll 35

Salado 62, Robinson 21

Sanger 56, Gainesville 44

Seminole 41, Fort Stockton 7

Shepherd 63, Brookshire Royal 6

Silsbee 61, Huffman Hargrave 30

Smithville 29, Columbus 22, OT

Somerset 48, Pleasanton 35

Stephenville 49, Snyder 20

Sweeny 54, Sinton 0

Taylor 35, Fredericksburg 12

Terrell 27, Mabank 10

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 55, Princeton 44

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 48, Longview Spring Hill 31

Waco La Vega 49, Gatesville 7

West Columbia 50, Freeport Brazosport 22

West Orange-Stark 32, Liberty 0

Wills Point 39, Dallas Lincoln 20

CLASS 3A

Alpine 26, Big Lake Reagan County 20

Anahuac 21, Hardin 12

Arp 31, Harleton 14

Banquete 42, Monte Alto 27

Blanco 35, Comfort 0

Boling 56, Bloomington 0

Bowie 32, Paradise 22

Breckenridge 43, Ponder 7

Brock 59, Boyd 7

Buffalo 41, Anderson-Shiro 0

Buna 45, Warren 6

Cameron Yoe 35, Troy 0

Canadian 67, Dimmitt 7

Childress 61, Amarillo Highland Park 0

Cisco 40, Tolar 14

Clifton 68, Rio Vista 13

Coldspring-Oakhurst 44, Kountze 8

Coleman 28, Dublin 20

Colorado City 47, Lubbock Roosevelt 0

Comanche 56, Brady 34

Commerce 27, Mineola 21

Como-Pickton 28, Lone Oak 21

Cooper 40, Whitewright 13

Corrigan-Camden 48, Frankston 0

East Bernard 83, Danbury 16

Eastland 68, Bangs 6

Edgewood 42, Alba-Golden 28

Edna 28, Altair Rice 19

El Maton Tidehaven 41, Schulenburg 6

Elysian Fields 32, New London West Rusk 31

Eustace 53, Whitney 19

Franklin 37, Rockdale 34

Garrison 41, Crockett 26

George West 33, Mathis 13

Goliad 61, Taft 0

Grand Saline 38, Quitman 14

Grandview 31, Dallas Madison 0

Groesbeck 49, Elkhart 0

Hearne 44, Jewett Leon 6

Hebbronville 20, Odem 14

Hitchcock 44, East Chambers 24

Holliday 45, Millsap 7

Hooks 62, De Kalb 20

Hughes Springs 54, Redwater 50

Idalou 44, Stanton 21

Jacksboro 56, WF City View 20

Jourdanton 18, Cotulla 12

Kemp 73, Scurry-Rosser 7

Kermit 26, Crane 15

La Marque 25, Hempstead 24

Leonard 38, Paris Chisum 14

Lexington 41, Johnson City 14

Littlefield 24, Muleshoe 19

Luling 41, Ingram Moore 20

Marion 55, Lago Vista 14

Marlin 36, New Waverly 19

McGregor 35, Little River Academy 12

Merkel 48, Early 14

Mount Vernon 42, Farmersville 26

Natalia 20, Dilley 17

New Boston 44, Gladewater Sabine 32

New Diana 24, Daingerfield 21

Newton 75, Hemphill 0

Nocona 45, Henrietta 34

Omaha Pewitt 55, Queen City 22

Palmer 49, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 13

Pilot Point 38, Howe 16

Poth 42, Nixon-Smiley 0

Rogers 35, Florence 14

SA Cole 26, Universal City Randolph 20, OT

Sadler S&S Consolidated 49, Pattonville Prairiland 16

San Diego 50, Bishop 14

Santa Rosa 34, Falfurrias 7

Shallowater 58, Friona 19

Skidmore-Tynan 31, CC London 28

Slaton 41, Amarillo River Road 11

Sonora 57, Ballinger 3

Spearman 40, Tulia 33

Stockdale 14, Karnes City 13

Teague 35, Malakoff 14

Trinity 28, Kirbyville 14

Tuscola Jim Ned 46, Clyde 43

Van Alstyne 28, Pottsboro 20

Van Vleck 40, Palacios 0

Wall 76, Tornillo 0

Waskom 42, Troup 6

West 42, Palestine Westwood 7

White Oak 35, Jefferson 21

Whitesboro 35, Callisburg 0

Yoakum 49, Vanderbilt Industrial 13

CLASS 2A

Albany 63, Miles 13

Alto 37, Cushing 6

Bells 36, Collinsville 22

Big Sandy 49, Hawkins 6

Bogata Rivercrest 52, Simms Bowie 8

Bosqueville 60, Itasca 18

Bovina 21, Farwell 19

Bremond 55, Hubbard 7

Bronte 24, Baird 6

Burton 41, Granger 20

Celeste 35, Trenton 7

Centerville 41, Groveton 40, OT

Clarendon 22, Memphis 8

Colmesneil 49, Sabine Pass 0

Cumby 30, Detroit 6

Dallas Gateway 25, Clarksville 20

Dawson 40, Chilton 16

De Leon 51, San Saba 7

Deweyville 49, Pineland West Sabine 31

Electra 7, Quanah 0

Era 40, Perrin-Whitt 0

Falls City 37, Flatonia 0

Frost 56, Meridian 6

Gladewater Union Grove 28, Kerens 14

Gorman 52, Gordon 6

Grapeland 35, Wortham 18

Gruver 40, Booker 6

Hale Center 29, Olton 24

Hamilton 55, Valley Mills 14

Hamlin 42, Roby 6

Haskell 35, Archer City 28

Hico 16, Goldthwaite 3

Holland 28, Normangee 18

Honey Grove 47, Quinlan Boles 29

Hull-Daisetta 64, Burkeville 0

Iola 20, Evadale 14, OT

La Pryor 60, Leakey 7

La Villa 34, Santa Maria 20

Linden-Kildare 61, Wolfe City 21

Lindsay 74, Ranger 0

Lockney 28, Ralls 21

Louise 36, Charlotte 6

Lovelady 64, Saratoga West Hardin 0

Malakoff Cross Roads 18, Cayuga 12

Mart 70, Italy 0

Mason 56, Junction 7

McCamey 45, Eldorado 14

Menard 27, Iraan 21

Milano 49, Snook 12

Muenster 49, Santo 7

Munday 49, Petrolia 14

New Deal 41, Abernathy 20

Ozona 42, Christoval 26

Panhandle 55, Sanford-Fritch 42

Post 58, Forsan 21

Price Carlisle 56, Shelbyville 14

Refugio 49, Weimar 19

Riesel 69, Axtell 14

Riviera Kaufer 46, Agua Dulce 6

Roscoe 37, Tahoka 13

Runge 19, Pettus 7

Sabinal 44, SA Brooks 0

San Augustine 33, Joaquin 20

Seagraves 48, Plains 14

Seymour 42, Olney 0

Shiner 48, Ganado 0

Somerville 39, Bartlett 6

Stamford 35, Hawley 32

Stratford 48, Stinnett West Texas 0

Sudan 42, Springlake-Earth 22

Sundown 49, Floydada 14

Sunray 54, Boys Ranch 6

Tenaha 59, Overton 6

Thorndale 22, Rosebud-Lott 21

Thrall 33, Moody 0

Three Rivers 34, Ben Bolt 12

Timpson 49, Mount Enterprise 6

Valley View 40, Tom Bean 0

Vega 25, Claude 6

Wellington 56, Crosbyton 13

Wheeler 14, Shamrock 0

Windthorst 49, Alvord 15

Wink 32, Van Horn 24

Winters 34, Cross Plains 28

Woodsboro 42, Bruni 12

Yorktown 48, Kenedy 0

CLASS 1A

Amherst 48, Kress 0

Anton 62, Hart 16

Apple Springs 56, Chester 6

Aquilla 71, Gholson 13

Avalon 64, Bynum 0

Balmorhea 66, Dell City 0

Brackett 14, Harper 7

Brookesmith 35, Sidney 24

Bryson 92, Forestburg 52

Calvert 51, Buckholts 0

Cherokee 50, Rochelle 0

Coolidge 71, Abbott 24

Evant 89, Blanket 44

Garden City 54, Sterling City 8

Happy 72, Miami 0

Iredell 62, Morgan 0

Jayton 59, Benjamin 8

Jonesboro 60, Zephyr 12

Knox City 80, Spur 30

Ladonia Fannindel 54, Fruitvale 41

Lometa 50, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 2

Matador Motley County 67, Wilson 0

May 48, Lingleville 0

McLean 50, White Deer 36

Meadow 48, New Home 39

Medina 86, Eden 36

Milford 118, Oakwood 71

Moran 78, Rising Star 32

Oglesby 74, Prairie Lea 25

Petersburg 46, Southland 0

Ropesville Ropes 54, Lorenzo 6

Roscoe Highland 50, Loraine 0

Saint Jo 58, Bowie Gold-Burg 13

Silverton 53, Hedley 0

Strawn 64, Woodson 0

Throckmorton 62, Haskell Paint Creek 14

Trinidad 72, Mount Calm 26

Turkey Valley 60, Groom 0

Valera Panther Creek 66, Gustine 16

Walnut Springs 76, Cranfills Gap 48

Water Valley 62, Santa Anna 6

Wellman-Union 71, Welch Dawson 6

Westbrook 62, Robert Lee 14

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Argyle Liberty Christian 33, Dallas Bishop Dunne 26

Arlington Oakridge 35, Austin St. Andrew’s 21

Arlington Pantego Christian 48, Kennedale Fellowship 8

Austin Hyde Park 31, SA Holy Cross 6

Austin Regents 40, SA Christian 0

Austin St. Michael 43, St. Mary’s Hall 28

Beaumont Legacy Christian 35, Tomball Rosehill 33

Bellaire Episcopal 56, Houston Christian 14

Boerne Geneva 48, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 21

Bulverde Bracken 64, Fredericksburg Heritage 16

Carrollton Prince of Peace 51, TACA Storm 14

Cedar Hill Trinity 56, Bullard Brook Hill 7

Dallas Bishop Lynch 37, FW Nolan 3

Dallas Episcopal 34, Dallas St. Mark 17

Dallas First Baptist 44, Gainesville State School 36

Dallas Greenhill 40, John Cooper 28

Dallas Lakehill 75, Rockwall Heritage 44

Dallas Parish Episcopal 31, Addison Trinity 18

Dallas Shelton 25, McKinney Christian 22

Dallas Tyler Street 62, Tyler East Texas Christian 16

EP Cathedral 43, Tyler All Saints 7

Flower Mound Coram Deo 48, FW Temple Christian 27

FW Lake Country 47, Midland Trinity 0

FW Nazarene 54, Founders Classical Academy 38

Grapevine Faith 66, Rice 35

Houston Kinkaid 42, Houston St. John’s 21

Houston Lutheran South 69, Victoria St. Joseph 28

Houston Second Baptist 20, Houston Westbury Christian 14

Houston St. Pius X 62, Beaumont Kelly 14

Lake Jackson Brazosport 38, Conroe Covenant 24

Lubbock Christian 27, Willow Park Trinity 21

Midland Christian 48, Frisco Legacy Christian 19

New Braunfels Christian 60, Cedar Park Summit 8

Pasadena First Baptist 57, Houston Northland Christian 49

Plainview Christian 81, Amarillo Holy Cross 36

Round Rock Christian 79, Concordia 59

SA Central Catholic 41, SA Antonian 20

Sherman Texoma 26, Dallas Covenant 22

Temple Central Texas 15, Austin TSD 14

The Woodlands Christian 26, League City Bay Area 21

Tomball Concordia 38, Houston St. Thomas 31

Tyler Grace Community 45, Tyler Gorman 39

Waco Reicher 49, Bryan St. Joseph 15

Waco Vanguard 68, Austin Hill Country 22

WF Christian 60, WF Notre Dame 14

OTHER

Alvin Living Stones def. Bryan Allen Academy , forfeit

Austin Brentwood 52, San Marcos Baptist Academy 8

Austin Royals 50, Bryan Christian Homeschool 47

Azle Christian School 76, Weatherford Christian 60

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 53, Winona 0

Casady , Okla. 42, FW Country Day 7

Fort Bend Christian 22, CC John Paul 14

Fort Worth Christian 57, FW Southwest Christian 7

FW Brewer 44, Azle 18

FW Eaton 52, Saginaw 9

Houston Heights 44, Houston Chavez 9

KIPP Sunnyside 36, Galveston O’Connell 0

Logos Prep 27, Cypress Community Christian 12

Longview Heritage 66, Greenville Christian 40

Magnolia Legacy 29, Houston Lutheran North 27

Marble Falls Faith def. Bryan Brazos Christian , forfeit

Richland Springs def. Lohn , forfeit

Rio Grande City La Grulla 24, Hidalgo 9

Schertz John Paul II 36, SA St. Gerard 22

Stephenville Home School 46, Austin NYOS 0

Tribe Consolidated 48, Victoria Home School 0

Westlake Academy 47, Arlington Newman 0

Whitharral def. Cotton Center , forfeit

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Rule vs. Lueders-Avoca, ccd.

