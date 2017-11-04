Lake Ridge outlasts Timberview to take the district championship

Mansfield Lake Ridge 42, Mansfield Timberview 37
Lake Ridge junior quarterback Chandler Rogers had four touchdowns and the Eagles held off a late charge by Timberview at R.L. Anderson Stadium on Friday night to capture the District 10-5A title.
Key players: Rogers rushed for 145 yards and also completed seven of 10 passes for 126 yards. Lake Ridge junior running back Dewone Jackson came up big in the fourth quarter, rushing for 88 of his 103 yards during that span, including a three-yard touchdown with 24 seconds remaining to put the Eagles ahead 42-30. Timberview senior quarterback Jyron Russell was brilliant in defeat, passing for 239 yards and two touchdowns.
Key stat: Lake Ridge drove 87 yards in 4:49 late in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Jackson accounted for 69 yards on that drive, including a 59-yard burst on a third-and-one play to move the ball to the Timberview two-yard line before punching it in the end zone four plays later. Timberview didn’t go down without a fight. Russell completed a pass that covered 67 yards on the next offensive play to cut the deficit to five points, but the Wolves botched the ensuing onside kick and the Eagles proceeded to run out the clock.
Records: Mansfield Lake Ridge 8-1, 6-0 District 10-5A; Mansfield Timberview 3-6, 2-4
Comments