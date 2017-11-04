Everman claims a share of the district title with a win over Crowley

Everman 31, Crowley 12
Everman clinched at least a share of the District 9-5A title and sent retiring coach Dale Keeling out a winner at home with a defense-stamped victory over Crowley at Marr Stadium. Keeling, in his 20th season at Everman, picked up his 236th career victory.
Key players: Antonio Little threw two touchdown passes to A.J. Wilder. Kenneth Johnson and Chandler Stevenson put Everman ahead 12-0 at halftime with a touchdown run apiece. J.T. Clark had 84 yards receiving and set up one Everman touchdown with a shifty punt return off the bounce to the Crowley 21. Rodrick Williams and Dominique Johnson ran in both Crowley touchdowns.
Key stat: Eight Crowley drives ended in a punt or possession back to Everman on downs, and there was one interception by Everman’s James Brooks. Crowley’s longest play from scrimmage was a 63-yard screen that set up a short touchdown.
Records: Everman 6-3, 6-0 9-5A; Crowley 6-3, 5-1
Troy Phillips
