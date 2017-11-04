High School Football

Burleson uses a balanced offense to knock off Seguin

By Ryan Jarrett

Special to the Star-Telegram

November 04, 2017 12:29 AM

Burleson 28, Arlington Seguin 14

Burleson was able to spread out its scoring, with four different players claiming touchdowns. Facing a fourth and four on the Seguin 43 yard line, Burleson decided to fake a punt and Aden Anderson scored on a diving touchdown run. Arlington Seguin’s Jorge Barerra threw the ball 33 times and was able to connect for two passing touchdowns. Ultimately, special teams put the game away when Seguin was unable to recover a blocked field goal, setting up Burleson with a first-and-goal situation.

Key players: Burleson’s Devin Stevenson rushed for 4.4 yards per carry and a nine-yard touchdown. For Arlington Seguin quarterback Jorge Barerra threw for 142 yards and carried for another 64.

Key stats: Burleson forced three turnovers on the night coming from two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Records: Burleson 8–1, 5-1 9-5A; Arlington Seguin 2-7, 1-5

