Summit rallies but can’t quite catch up to Legacy

Mansfield Legacy 41, Mansfield Summit 34
Mansfield Summit saw its comeback and brief lead fall apart after going up 34-32 with 6:54 left in the game, as playoff-bound Legacy blocked the PAT and the Broncos’ Ralen Troupe returned it to the other end zone for a safety to tie the score at 34-34. Legacy took the lead for good with 1:07 left in the game.
Key players: Jalen Catalon shined on both sides, but especially as Legacy’s mobile quarterback. The junior rushed 10 times for 131 yards and two rushing touchdowns while passing for 97. Legacy running back Grant Johnson also had 131 yards and two scores rushing. Summit quarterback Brysen McKinney passed for 213 yards and a touchdown, while Jaguars receiver Jorion Curry caught two passes for 106 yards and a touchdown. Running back Richard Chark gained 132 yards and scored his team’s final three touchdowns.
Key stats: The game saw six lead changes and 75 total points. Summit gained more yards on offense than Legacy (490-447).
Never miss a local story.
Records: Mansfield Legacy 7-2, 5-1 10-5A; Mansfield Summit 5-4, 3-3
Zach Warner
Comments