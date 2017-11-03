High School Football

South Hills is still unbeaten after dealing Southwest its first loss

By Michael Eldridge

Special to the Star-Telegram

November 03, 2017 11:35 PM

Fort Worth South Hills 40, Fort Worth Southwest 23

The Scorpions kept their record unblemished on Friday as they topped fellow District 7-5A unbeaten Southwest at Farrington Field. South Hills got four touchdowns from Anthony Watkins as the junior running back went for 208 yards on 21 carries, included the 56-yard capper in the fourth quarter. The Raiders closed the gap to within 11 points with less than five minutes to play, but a fourth-down pass was intercepted in the final seconds.

Key Player: South Hills senior quarterback Trey Jones completed just four passes, but had one touchdown and 87 yards overall, picking up 124 yards on the ground with 18 carries.

Key Stats: Despite four lost fumbles, the South Hills defense allowed just seven points off of the turnovers. The defense also limited Southwest to three first downs in the second half

Records: South Hills 9-0, 6-0 7-5A; Southwest 6-3, 5-1

