South Hills is still unbeaten after dealing Southwest its first loss

Fort Worth South Hills 40, Fort Worth Southwest 23
The Scorpions kept their record unblemished on Friday as they topped fellow District 7-5A unbeaten Southwest at Farrington Field. South Hills got four touchdowns from Anthony Watkins as the junior running back went for 208 yards on 21 carries, included the 56-yard capper in the fourth quarter. The Raiders closed the gap to within 11 points with less than five minutes to play, but a fourth-down pass was intercepted in the final seconds.
Key Player: South Hills senior quarterback Trey Jones completed just four passes, but had one touchdown and 87 yards overall, picking up 124 yards on the ground with 18 carries.
Key Stats: Despite four lost fumbles, the South Hills defense allowed just seven points off of the turnovers. The defense also limited Southwest to three first downs in the second half
Records: South Hills 9-0, 6-0 7-5A; Southwest 6-3, 5-1
Comments